Steve Rawlings: "Outsiders used to have a really good record here and the last two winners have gone off at a triple-figure price.

"Colsaerts was the first big- priced winner in seven years but prior to the first of Graeme McDowell's back-to-back wins in 2013 (G-mac was priced at 34.0 and 16.0), longshots had - had a very strong record and six of the eight winners before 2013 were matched at a triple-figure price before the off...

"Rasmus Hojgaard looks a little big at 60.0 given how well he took to the venue on debut last year. Rasmus has been typically in-and-out form this year but he won in his homeland just two months ago and he showed glimpses last week when shooting back-to-back 67s in rounds two and three.

"With four DP World Tour titles in the bag already, the 22-year-old is prolific enough to chance modestly at a price at a venue he's already shown he can play."

Matt Cooper: "First pick is the Spaniard Adrian Otaegui whose log book on Le Golf's Albatros Course is a neat curio.

"His first three visits were abbreviated but on the last of those occasions he had been two back of the first round lead and the following year he was second on Thursday evening ahead of finishing T33rd.

"He was the halfway leader when seventh in 2017, T12th (top 10 with 18 holes to play) in 2018 and T13th last year after another missed cut in 2019.

"He's made the cut in eight of his last nine starts, a run that started with second at Bernardus and also included fourth at Galgorm Castle (also, T36th at Wentworth was also his second-best result there in eight visits)."

Steve Rawlings: "After nine missed cuts in-a-row and a 61st placed finish in Ireland, Callum Shinkwin found his game in style in Surrey, ranking fifth for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and eighth for both SG: Approach and Around the Green.

"He didn't putt especially well and he messed up the 71st hole when still in with a slim chance of victory but his seventh at Wentworth is something he can definitely build on.

"Shinkwin won the Cazoo Open, formerly the Wales Open, at Celtic Manor by an impressive four strokes last year and the three winners of that event between 2010 and 2012 - Graeme McDowell, Alex Noren and Thongchai Jaidee - have all won here at Le Golf National.

"Shinkwin doesn't have sparkling form here, reading 9-66-W-48 but that debut effort shows it's a venue that suits his eye if he's playing well."

Dave Tindall: "I want an afternoon starter to balance things up a little and Adrian Otaegui (13:40) fits the bill.

"The Spaniard, who won the latest of his four DP World Tour titles at another former Ryder Cup course, Valderrama, last year, enjoys this challenge.

"In his last four visits, he's finished seventh, 12th and 13th and was the halfway leader in 2017. I like a course horse in this event and he's certainly that.

"As for low openers, Otaegui was second after the first round in 2016 and eighth at close of day one in 2017.

"The 30-year-old has been in solid form throughout the summer, the highlight a top four in the ISPS Handa Invitational last month, and he was actually fourth after round one in the Open Championship at Hoylake thanks to a 67.

"On a test he really enjoys, let's hope Otaegui can build on last week's 36th place at Wentworth.

Andy Swales: "Le Golf National's Albatros Course will make its 29th appearance on the DP World Tour calendar. Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on 10 holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured.

"The rough is usually heavy, and the putting surfaces are large and undulating...

"Alexander Bjork's three starts at Le Golf National include a brace of top-10s. The Swede stood on the podium here six years ago. Currently leads the Strokes Gained: Approach the Green category for the current DP World Tour season."

