silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Open de France: Rasmus the pick in Paris at 59/1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-19">19 September 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Open de France: Rasmus the pick in Paris at 59/1", "name": "Open de France: Rasmus the pick in Paris at 59/1", "description": "With the Ryder Cup now just over a week away, the DP World Tour stops off in Paris for the Open de France and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursda...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/open-de-france-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-180923-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/open-de-france-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-180923-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-19T12:18:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-19T12:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "With the Ryder Cup now just over a week away, the DP World Tour stops off in Paris for the Open de France and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Scrambling a key stat at Le Golf National Consider Celtic Manor and US Open form 54-hole leaders have a poor record Tournament History France's Arnaud Massy, who won the Open Championship in 1907, won the first two editions of this event in 1906 and 1907 and the Open de France is the oldest national open in Continental Europe. The tournament wasn't played during the war years, and we lost two editions because of the pandemic so this is the 105th edition. The Open de France has been a mainstay on the DP World Tour since its inception 50 years ago. Venue Le Golf National, Paris Course Details Par 71, 7,247 yardsStroke index in 2022 - 71.37 Le Golf National only opened in 1990 but it's already establishing itself as a truly great venue that provides an extremely demanding test. It's a fairly exposed track with a linksy feel and undulating fairways of average width. The greens are bentgrass, of an average size, and they usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter. Water is in play on holes 1, 2, 13, 15, 16 and 18. It's a stadium style course designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Van Hagge and it underwent some significant changes prior to the 2016 edition, in preparation for the Ryder Cup in 2018. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting midday on Thursday Last Six Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2022 - Guido Migliozzi -16 [130.0] 2020 &amp; '21 - Event cancelled 2019 - Nicolas Colsaerts -12 [160.0] 2018 - Alex Noren -7 [19.5] 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood -12 [25.0] 2016 - Thongchai Jaidee -11 [75.0] 2015 - Bernd Wiesberger -13 [38.0] What Will it Take to Win the Open de France Guido Migliozzi didn't drive particularly well last year - ranking 35th for Driving Distance and 44th for Driving Accuracy but historically accuracy has been more important than distance with the 16 winners before him having average rankings of 32.9 for DD and 11.25 for DA. Being straight off the tee is usually more important that hitting it miles but what you do after the drive is also important. Migliozzi only ranked 14th for Greens in Regulation but had the man he collared in round four, Rasmus Hojgaard, held on, ten of the last 16 winners would have ranked inside the top-three for GIR. Hojgaard, who was beaten by a stroke, ranked second for that key metric. The 2019 winner, Nicolas Colsaerts, only ranked 68th for Scrambling and that's an unusually high ranking for any winner and especially so at Le Golf National. The two previous winners, Alex Noren and Tommy Fleetwood, ranked eighth and ninth for Scrambling and that was still quite high for this venue... Migliozzi topped the Scrambling rankings 12 months ago, Thongchai Jaidee ranked second when he won here in 2016, the 2015 winner, Bernd Wiesberger, ranked third, when the top-five scramblers all finished inside the top-six places. Jaidee also finished runner-up here nine years ago when he also ranked second for Scrambling, with Mathew Baldwin, who finished 5th, ranking first. In 2013, six of the first seven home ranked inside the top-eight for Scrambling and 11 years ago, four of the first six home ranked in the top-six for that stat. GIR is a stat to concentrate on, but Scrambling looks the most important and the top scrambler for the week has finished in the places in 15 of the last 18 renewals. As many as five of the top six ranked inside the top-seven for Putting Average but it's not unusual to see someone to rank poorly for putting and win. Noren only ranked 37th for Putting Average in 2018, Fleetwood's PA ranking in 2017 was only 53rd, Wiesberger ranked just 33rd in 2016 and the three winners between 2011 and 2013 had an average PA ranking of just 25.6. Is There an Angle In? Although he'd finished 11th in both 2011 and 2012, in addition to a couple of other top-25 finishes, Colsaerts didn't have the strongest set of form figures around Le Golf National before he won here two years ago, and Migliozzi had missed the cut on his only previous visit, but course form usually counts for plenty. Noren took his time to get to grips with the track, he missed his first three cuts and his next four visits yielded form figures reading 78-37-14-MC, but he was trending in the right direction having finished eighth in 2016 and tenth in 2017 before he won in 2018. Both Graeme McDowell and Jean-Francois Remesy have won the event back-to-back and there was enough evidence in the 2016 renewal alone to highlight how important course form is... Jaidee had finished second and tenth in the two previous renewals, the runner-up to Jaidee, Francesco Molinari, was occupying that finishing position for the third time here, Rory McIlroy finished third, six years after he'd finished fourth on his previous visit, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who finished fourth, had also placed in each of the two previous editions and former winner, Martin Kaymer, finished fifth. The Wales Open (now known as the Cazoo Open) wasn't played in-between 2015 and 2019 but prior to 2015 there appeared to be a very strong correlation between the host venue - Celtic Manor - and Le Golf National, and Colsaerts boosted the link at the 2019 edition of this event. Colsaerts was fourth in the 2014 edition of the Wales Open and the three winners of that event between 2010 and 2012 were G-Mac, Noren and Jaidee. All three have won here. When Joost Luiten claimed the Welsh title ahead of Colsaerts in 2014, the 2017 Open de France winner, Fleetwood finished second. The man who finished second to Fleetwood here in 2017, Peter Uihlein, was the runner-up in Wales in 2013, and finally, South Africa's Richard Sterne has finished second at both venues. It looks a great link. Last year's winner, Migliozzi, is an in-and-out performer and he often goes off at a triple-figure price, but he's finished fourth and 14th in his only two appearances in the US Open and as Dave Tindall pointed out last year, a number of Paris winners have also won what's often regarded as the toughest major, so that's another angle in to consider. Migliozzi's US Open record (4th and 14th last two years) was maybe a good pointer in an event won by G-Mac, Kaymer, Fleetwood, Goosen, Monty etc. -- Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) September 25, 2022 Is There an Identikit Winner? Outsiders used to have a really good record here and the last two winners have gone off at a triple-figure price. Colsaerts was the first big- priced winner in seven years but prior to the first of Graeme McDowell's back-to-back wins in 2013 (G-mac was priced at [34.0] and [16.0]), longshots had - had a very strong record and six of the eight winners before 2013 were matched at a triple-figure price before the off. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Guido Migliozzi -T9 - trailing by five [90.0] 2020 &amp; '21 - Event cancelled 2019 - Nicolas Colsaerts led by three strokes [2.00] 2018 - Alex Noren T7 - trailing by seven strokes [42.0] 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood T3 - trailing by two [5.1] 2016 - Thongchai Jaidee - led by two [3.95] 2015 - Bernd Wiesberger - solo third - trailing by three [6.8] In-Play Tactics As many as nine of the last 12 54-hole leaders have been beaten and as Hojgaard demonstrated brilliantly 12 months ago, although he was arguably a bit of an unlucky loser in the end, converting from the front here is notoriously tricky. The Dane led by eight strokes after he'd finished his second round on Friday morning and in more than 50 years of DP World Tour history, nobody has led an event by that many strokes at halfway. As it transpired, that record still stands because playing in the afternoon on day two, George Coetzee closed to within seven of Hojgaard and the Frenchman, Paul Barjon, finished nicely to get to within six, but Hojgaard still headed into the weekend as a strong favourite, trading at around [1.5]. After a par at his opening hole on Saturday, Hojgaard's price dipped to just [1.4] but the tournament was blown wide open at the very next hole when he put three tee-balls into the water at the par three second before holing a 14-foot putt for a quintuple eight! After a poor third round, he bounced back very well on Sunday to shoot a three-under-par 68 to finish four strokes clear of the trio tied for third but Migliozzi's nine-under-par 62 on Sunday was the best final round in the event's 104 year history. Despite leading by three through 54 holes, the 2019 winner, Colsaerts, stuttered over the line. George Coetzee, who was matched at a low of [1.3] and J.B Hansen (hit just [1.24]) both looked more likely to lift the trophy at various points in the final round. Although never in front until day four, Fleetwood was in the van from the get-go in 2017 and Jaidee was magnificent in 2016, calmly converting a two-stroke lead into a four-stroke winning margin but this is usually a really hard track to hold on. Migliozzi was the third winner to trail by at least five strokes since 2014 and we lost the 2020 and 2021 editions to the pandemic! Every winner here has been inside the top-ten places through 54 holes but Migliozzi pushed that last year given he was tied ninth through three rounds. We've seen winners come from two, three, four, five and seven adrift at Paris National and when McDowell defended the title nine years ago, he trailed by eight with a round to go! Noren trailed by seven with a round to go in 2018 and he was one of five men to trade at odds-on in round four! Marcus Kinult, who had led after round three, was matched at a low of [1.88], Jon Rahm hit [1.98], Julian Suri was matched at [1.95] and the eventual second, Chris Wood, traded all the way down to [1.45] before bogeys at 15 and 17 did for his chances. It's a really difficult finish and posting a score and waiting for the rest to fail has often been the way the title's been decided. Previously a par five, the 18th is very often the hardest hole on the course but after the par five 14th, it's a tough finish all round, so if your fancy is in front with four to play you might want to bank some profit and if you're planning to trade in running on Sunday, anyone already in the house will have a distinct advantage on anyone on the same score with holes to play. That may seem obvious, but the market always favours those still on the course, with optimistic punters imagining birdies, but in reality, playing the last four holes in level-par is a great finish and very few play the 72nd hole as well as Migliozzi did 12 months ago. Step up @guidomigliozzi!!!!He hits this shot into 18 as he looks to post -16. #CazooOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/ifos4jTocz -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 25, 2022 Market Leaders Last week's fancy at Wentworth, Tom Kim, who played quite nicely until late on - on Sunday once his chance of victory had gone, heads what is a competitive market. This is the Korean's first appearance in the event, but we should expect a bold showing. Kim has performed well in the limited number of appearances he's had on the DP World Tour and Le Golf National should suit him given he's ranked inside the top-ten for Driving Accuracy in four of his last five starts and inside the top-ten for Scrambling in three of his last five. Both those stats are key here. Min Woo Lee will be motivated by seeing his good friend, Ryan Fox, win at Wentworth on Sunday and he arrives in fair form himself after his seventh in the Irish Open two weeks ago and his 14th at Wentworth. Like Kim, Lee is playing in the event for the first time, and he also has a great short game around the greens, but my big concern is his driving. He was spectacularly wayward at times last week and that could prove to be costly at this venue. Ryan Fox has course form figures reading 6-44-18-MC so he has shown an aptitude for the venue - especially when we bear in mind his sixth on debut in 2017 was despite a 73 in round one - but how will he respond to winning such a prestigious title on Sunday? He finished 67th at the Mexico Championship the week after he won his first DP World Tour event in 2019, he took a two-month break after winning the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February last year, before finishing 15th in Spain after a slow start, and he missed the cut in his next event (two weeks later), after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last October. Winning back-to-back is notoriously tough so for that reason alone I'm happy to swerve him. The only other player trading at less than [20/1] is Aaron Rai, who was matched at a low of [3.4] on Sunday at Wentworth before coming up one shot shy. He'll need to lift himself after that and given he's played here twice previously and missed the cut on both occasions, he's hard to fancy. He shot 80-72 on debut in 2018 and 72-75 12 months later so it's very hard to make a case for him on course form. Hojgaard too big at [60.0] I liked a few here but not enough to chance them at what I thought were prohibitive odds. Alex Bjork is highly likely to contend but he's very hard to get across the line and the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen and Adrian Otaegui, whilst both great fits, aren't playing quite well enough to chance at just over [40/1]. I've got three outsiders onside for the Find Me a 100 Winner column, which will be out later this afternoon, but for now my only pick is last year's runner-up, Rasmus Hojgaard, who looks a little big at [60.0] given how well he took to the venue on debut last year. Rasmus has been typically in-and-out form this year but he won in his homeland just two months ago and he showed glimpses last week when shooting back-to-back 67s in rounds two and three. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter 71.37</p><p></p><p>Le Golf National only opened in 1990 but it's already establishing itself as a truly great venue that provides an extremely demanding test.</p><p><img alt="LE GOLF NATIONAL 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/LE%20GOLF%20NATIONAL%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy">It's a fairly exposed track with a linksy feel and undulating fairways of average width. The greens are bentgrass, of an average size, and they usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter. Water is in play on holes 1, 2, 13, 15, 16 and 18.</p><p>It's a stadium style course designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Van Hagge and it underwent some significant changes prior to the 2016 edition, in preparation for the Ryder Cup in 2018.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/paris-montsouris?utm_source=windfinder.com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=redirect&utm_content=https://uk.search.yahoo.com/"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting midday on Thursday</p><h2>Last Six Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Guido Migliozzi -16 <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 & '21 - Event cancelled</li> <li>2019 - Nicolas Colsaerts -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Alex Noren -7 19.5</li> <li>2017 - Tommy Fleetwood -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Thongchai Jaidee -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Bernd Wiesberger -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Open de France</h2><p></p><p>Guido Migliozzi didn't drive particularly well last year - ranking 35<sup>th</sup> for Driving Distance and 44<sup>th</sup> for Driving Accuracy but historically accuracy has been more important than distance with the 16 winners before him having average rankings of 32.9 for DD and 11.25 for DA. Being straight off the tee is usually more important that hitting it miles but what you do after the drive is also important.</p><p>Migliozzi only ranked 14<sup>th</sup> for Greens in Regulation but had the man he collared in round four, Rasmus Hojgaard, held on, ten of the last 16 winners would have ranked inside the top-three for GIR. Hojgaard, who was beaten by a stroke, ranked second for that key metric.</p><p>The 2019 winner, Nicolas Colsaerts, only ranked 68<sup>th</sup> for Scrambling and that's an unusually high ranking for any winner and especially so at Le Golf National.</p><p>The two previous winners, Alex Noren and Tommy Fleetwood, ranked eighth and ninth for Scrambling and that was still quite high for this venue...</p><p>Migliozzi topped the Scrambling rankings 12 months ago, Thongchai Jaidee ranked second when he won here in 2016, the 2015 winner, Bernd Wiesberger, ranked third, when the top-five scramblers all finished inside the top-six places.</p><p>Jaidee also finished runner-up here nine years ago when he also ranked second for Scrambling, with Mathew Baldwin, who finished 5th, ranking first. In 2013, six of the first seven home ranked inside the top-eight for Scrambling and 11 years ago, four of the first six home ranked in the top-six for that stat.</p><p>GIR is a stat to concentrate on, but Scrambling looks the most important and the top scrambler for the week has finished in the places in 15 of the last 18 renewals.</p><p>As many as five of the top six ranked inside the top-seven for Putting Average but it's not unusual to see someone to rank poorly for putting and win. Noren only ranked 37<sup>th</sup> for Putting Average in 2018, Fleetwood's PA ranking in 2017 was only 53<sup>rd</sup>, Wiesberger ranked just 33<sup>rd</sup> in 2016 and the three winners between 2011 and 2013 had an average PA ranking of just 25.6.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>Although he'd finished 11<sup>th</sup> in both 2011 and 2012, in addition to a couple of other top-25 finishes, Colsaerts didn't have the strongest set of form figures around Le Golf National before he won here two years ago, and Migliozzi had missed the cut on his only previous visit, but course form usually counts for plenty.</p><p>Noren took his time to get to grips with the track, he missed his first three cuts and his next four visits yielded form figures reading 78-37-14-MC, but he was trending in the right direction having finished eighth in 2016 and tenth in 2017 before he won in 2018.</p><p>Both Graeme McDowell and Jean-Francois Remesy have won the event back-to-back and there was enough evidence in the 2016 renewal alone to highlight how important course form is...</p><p>Jaidee had finished second and tenth in the two previous renewals, the runner-up to Jaidee, Francesco Molinari, was occupying that finishing position for the third time here, Rory McIlroy finished third, six years after he'd finished fourth on his previous visit, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who finished fourth, had also placed in each of the two previous editions and former winner, Martin Kaymer, finished fifth.</p><p>The Wales Open (now known as the Cazoo Open) wasn't played in-between 2015 and 2019 but prior to 2015 there appeared to be a very strong correlation between the host venue - Celtic Manor - and Le Golf National, and Colsaerts boosted the link at the 2019 edition of this event.</p><p><img alt="Colsaerts wins Open de Fance.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Colsaerts%20wins%20Open%20de%20Fance.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Colsaerts was fourth in the 2014 edition of the Wales Open and the three winners of that event between 2010 and 2012 were G-Mac, Noren and Jaidee. All three have won here.</p><p>When Joost Luiten claimed the Welsh title ahead of Colsaerts in 2014, the 2017 Open de France winner, Fleetwood finished second.</p><p>The man who finished second to Fleetwood here in 2017, Peter Uihlein, was the runner-up in Wales in 2013, and finally, South Africa's Richard Sterne has finished second at both venues. It looks a great link.</p><p>Last year's winner, Migliozzi, is an in-and-out performer and he often goes off at a triple-figure price, but he's finished fourth and 14th in his only two appearances in the US Open and as Dave Tindall pointed out last year, a number of Paris winners have also won what's often regarded as the toughest major, so that's another angle in to consider.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Migliozzi's US Open record (4th and 14th last two years) was maybe a good pointer in an event won by G-Mac, Kaymer, Fleetwood, Goosen, Monty etc.</p> -- Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaveTindallgolf/status/1574065076721565704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2022</a></blockquote><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>Outsiders used to have a really good record here and the last two winners have gone off at a triple-figure price.</p><p>Colsaerts was the first big- priced winner in seven years but prior to the first of Graeme McDowell's back-to-back wins in 2013 (G-mac was priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b>), longshots had - had a very strong record and six of the eight winners before 2013 were matched at a triple-figure price before the off.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Guido Migliozzi -T9 - trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 & '21 - Event cancelled</li> <li>2019 - Nicolas Colsaerts led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Alex Noren T7 - trailing by seven strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Tommy Fleetwood T3 - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Thongchai Jaidee - led by two <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Bernd Wiesberger - solo third - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>As many as nine of the last 12 54-hole leaders have been beaten and as Hojgaard demonstrated brilliantly 12 months ago, although he was arguably a bit of an unlucky loser in the end, converting from the front here is notoriously tricky.</p><p>The Dane led by eight strokes after he'd finished his second round on Friday morning and in more than 50 years of DP World Tour history, nobody has led an event by that many strokes at halfway. As it transpired, that record still stands because playing in the afternoon on day two, George Coetzee closed to within seven of Hojgaard and the Frenchman, Paul Barjon, finished nicely to get to within six, but Hojgaard still headed into the weekend as a strong favourite, trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b>.</p><p>After a par at his opening hole on Saturday, Hojgaard's price dipped to just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> but the tournament was blown wide open at the very next hole when he put three tee-balls into the water at the par three second before holing a 14-foot putt for a quintuple eight!</p><p>After a poor third round, he bounced back very well on Sunday to shoot a three-under-par 68 to finish four strokes clear of the trio tied for third but Migliozzi's nine-under-par 62 on Sunday was the best final round in the event's 104 year history.</p><p>Despite leading by three through 54 holes, the 2019 winner, Colsaerts, stuttered over the line. George Coetzee, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b> and J.B Hansen (hit just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.24</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b>) both looked more likely to lift the trophy at various points in the final round.</p><p>Although never in front until day four, Fleetwood was in the van from the get-go in 2017 and Jaidee was magnificent in 2016, calmly converting a two-stroke lead into a four-stroke winning margin but this is usually a really hard track to hold on.</p><p>Migliozzi was the third winner to trail by at least five strokes since 2014 and we lost the 2020 and 2021 editions to the pandemic!</p><p>Every winner here has been inside the top-ten places through 54 holes but Migliozzi pushed that last year given he was tied ninth through three rounds.</p><p>We've seen winners come from two, three, four, five and seven adrift at Paris National and when McDowell defended the title nine years ago, he trailed by eight with a round to go!</p><p>Noren trailed by seven with a round to go in 2018 and he was one of five men to trade at odds-on in round four! Marcus Kinult, who had led after round three, was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>, Jon Rahm hit <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, Julian Suri was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> and the eventual second, Chris Wood, traded all the way down to <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.45</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> before bogeys at 15 and 17 did for his chances. It's a really difficult finish and posting a score and waiting for the rest to fail has often been the way the title's been decided.</p><p>Previously a par five, the 18<sup>th</sup> is very often the hardest hole on the course but after the par five 14<sup>th</sup>, it's a tough finish all round, so if your fancy is in front with four to play you might want to bank some profit and if you're planning to trade in running on Sunday, anyone already in the house will have a distinct advantage on anyone on the same score with holes to play.</p><p>That may seem obvious, but the market always favours those still on the course, with optimistic punters imagining birdies, but in reality, playing the last four holes in level-par is a great finish and very few play the 72<sup>nd</sup> hole as well as Migliozzi did 12 months ago.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Step up <a href="https://twitter.com/guidomigliozzi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@guidomigliozzi</a>!!!!<br><br>He hits this shot into 18 as he looks to post -16. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CazooOpenDeFrance?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CazooOpenDeFrance</a> <a href="https://t.co/ifos4jTocz">pic.twitter.com/ifos4jTocz</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1574054712336334848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2><strong>Market Leaders</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Last week's fancy at Wentworth, Tom Kim, who played quite nicely until late on - on Sunday once his chance of victory had gone, heads what is a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.218459879">competitive market</a>.</p><p>This is the Korean's first appearance in the event, but we should expect a bold showing.</p><p>Kim has performed well in the limited number of appearances he's had on the DP World Tour and Le Golf National should suit him given he's ranked inside the top-ten for Driving Accuracy in four of his last five starts and inside the top-ten for Scrambling in three of his last five. Both those stats are key here.</p><p>Min Woo Lee will be motivated by seeing his good friend, Ryan Fox, win at Wentworth on Sunday and he arrives in fair form himself after his seventh in the Irish Open two weeks ago and his 14<sup>th</sup> at Wentworth.</p><p>Like Kim, Lee is playing in the event for the first time, and he also has a great short game around the greens, but my big concern is his driving. He was spectacularly wayward at times last week and that could prove to be costly at this venue.</p><p>Ryan Fox has course form figures reading 6-44-18-MC so he has shown an aptitude for the venue - especially when we bear in mind his sixth on debut in 2017 was despite a 73 in round one - but how will he respond to winning such a prestigious title on Sunday?</p><p>He finished 67<sup>th</sup> at the Mexico Championship the week after he won his first DP World Tour event in 2019, he took a two-month break after winning the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February last year, before finishing 15<sup>th</sup> in Spain after a slow start, and he missed the cut in his next event (two weeks later), after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last October.</p><p><img alt="Ryan Fox wins at Wentworth.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan%20Fox%20wins%20at%20Wentworth.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Winning back-to-back is notoriously tough so for that reason alone I'm happy to swerve him.</p><p>The only other player trading at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> is Aaron Rai, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> on Sunday at Wentworth before coming up one shot shy.</p><p>He'll need to lift himself after that and given he's played here twice previously and missed the cut on both occasions, he's hard to fancy. He shot 80-72 on debut in 2018 and 72-75 12 months later so it's very hard to make a case for him on course form.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.218459879"><strong>Hojgaard too big at <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p><strong> </strong></p><p>I liked a few here but not enough to chance them at what I thought were prohibitive odds.</p><p>Alex Bjork is highly likely to contend but he's very hard to get across the line and the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen and Adrian Otaegui, whilst both great fits, aren't playing quite well enough to chance at just over <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b>.</p><p>I've got three outsiders onside for the Find Me a 100 Winner column, which will be out later this afternoon, but for now my only pick is last year's class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.218459879" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>DPWT - Open de France 2023: DPWT - Open de France 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 21 September, 9.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="12.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35880414">12.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Bjork</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469747">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469747">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yannik Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246890">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28246890">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496427">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469703">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746401">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746401">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rasmus Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354352">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354352">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Syme</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496404">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496404">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481249">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nathan Kimsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469758">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469758">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469696">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469718">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469688">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richie Ramsay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469656">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469656">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Guido Migliozzi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481287">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481287">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hennie Du Plessis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hennie Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16191747">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hennie Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16191747">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858637">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53858637">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Calum Hill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19156011">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19156011">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Shinkwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469714">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469714">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Brun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697566">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60697566">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481294">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Laurie Canter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697569">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60697569">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Schneider</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481277">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481277">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fabrizio Zanotti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fabrizio Zanotti" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469639">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fabrizio Zanotti" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469639">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rikuya Hoshino</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rikuya Hoshino" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15686166">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rikuya Hoshino" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15686166">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom McKibbin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20940407">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20940407">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715578">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715578">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryo Hisatsune</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843926">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18843926">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maximilian Kieffer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maximilian Kieffer" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469716">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maximilian Kieffer" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469716">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Kinhult</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481238">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481238">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Guerrier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481303">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481303">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469746">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Baldwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Baldwin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862479">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Baldwin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53862479">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Jordan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753557">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753557">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrien Saddier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrien Saddier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478674">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrien Saddier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478674">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Hillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011769">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011769">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wilco Nienaber</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wilco Nienaber" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21909921">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wilco Nienaber" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21909921">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Mansell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Mansell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15667230">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richard Mansell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15667230">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Masahiro Kawamura</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14692453">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14692453">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mike Lorenzo-Vera</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mike Lorenzo-Vera" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496352">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mike Lorenzo-Vera" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496352">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Renato Paratore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Renato Paratore" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469635">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Renato Paratore" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469635">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Bradbury</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46791130">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46791130">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jayden Schaper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jayden Schaper" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27494941">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jayden Schaper" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27494941">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean Crocker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581099">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581099">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Law</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852320">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852320">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Morrison</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469653">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469653">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andy Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469648">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469648">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Johannes Veerman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Johannes Veerman" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035806">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Johannes Veerman" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035806">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Bachem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39652436">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39652436">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Waring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Waring" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469736">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Waring" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469736">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiradech Aphibarnrat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469655">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469655">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rafa Cabrera Bello</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rafa Cabrera Bello" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13492073">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rafa Cabrera Bello" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13492073">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Armitage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469750">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469750">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Edoardo Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469637">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469637">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469621">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469621">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristian Krogh Johannessen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481336">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481336">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Del Rey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Del Rey" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100910">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alejandro Del Rey" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18100910">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Ravetto</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Ravetto" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26491698">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Ravetto" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26491698">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dale Whitnell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549746">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549746">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Axelsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Axelsen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25379583">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Axelsen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25379583">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Levy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Levy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469636">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Levy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469636">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis De Jager</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis De Jager" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15814707">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Louis De Jager" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15814707">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robins Sciot-Siegrist</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robins Sciot-Siegrist" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697568">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robins Sciot-Siegrist" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60697568">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Catlin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16378930">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="820" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16378930">820</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Freddy Schott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Freddy Schott" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38843944">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Freddy Schott" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38843944">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zander Lombard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478615">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="920" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478615">920</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Clement Sordet</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Clement Sordet" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478676">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Clement Sordet" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478676">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeff Winther</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478667">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478667">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Soren Kjeldsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Soren Kjeldsen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469652">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Soren Kjeldsen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469652">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jc Ritchie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jc Ritchie" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852101">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jc Ritchie" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852101">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Forsstrom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Forsstrom" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481270">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Simon Forsstrom" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481270">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mikael Lindberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mikael Lindberg" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19560757">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mikael Lindberg" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19560757">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeong Weon Ko</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeong Weon Ko" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862485">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeong Weon Ko" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53862485">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamie Donaldson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Donaldson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469717">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jamie Donaldson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="840" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469717">840</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Gough</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Gough" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45714655">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Gough" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45714655">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Wilson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20464133">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Wilson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20464133">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wil Besseling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481257">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="760" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481257">760</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469689">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maximilian Schmitt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maximilian Schmitt" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="610" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22721971">610</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maximilian Schmitt" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22721971">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Von Dellingshausen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862482">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53862482">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Lemke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Lemke" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383931">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Niklas Lemke" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18383931">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ugo Coussaud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ugo Coussaud" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17752782">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ugo Coussaud" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17752782">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tapio Pulkkanen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481292">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481292">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Angel Hidalgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Angel Hidalgo" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100912">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Angel Hidalgo" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18100912">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darius Van Driel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852317">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852317">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Parry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Parry" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="770" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478650">770</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Parry" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478650">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oihan Guillamoundeguy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oihan Guillamoundeguy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="830" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43112031">830</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oihan Guillamoundeguy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43112031">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeremy Gandon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeremy Gandon" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="880" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13532469">880</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joakim Lagergren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469690">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469690">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Gavins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Gavins" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858636">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Haotong Li</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Haotong Li" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolas Colsaerts</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolas Colsaerts" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469684">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Frank Kennedy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Frank Kennedy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40420456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Graeme Storm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Graeme Storm" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469667">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Canizares</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469687">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darren Strachan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darren Strachan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697560">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maxime Legros</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maxime Legros" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697561">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hugo Le Goff</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hugo Le Goff" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48625532">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oscar Couilleau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oscar Couilleau" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697562">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gregory Havret</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gregory Havret" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469678">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Raphael Jacquelin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Raphael Jacquelin" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469700">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andoni Etchenique</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andoni Etchenique" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697563">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gregory Bourdy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gregory Bourdy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469685">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jerome Lando-Casanova</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jerome Lando-Casanova" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48008179">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Hanna</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Hanna" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580882">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lukas Nemecz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lukas Nemecz" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862483">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Santiagos Tarrio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Santiagos Tarrio" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60697567">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469706">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daan Huizing</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862484">510</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jazz Janewattananond</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035795">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Garcia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Garcia" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="57551338">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeunghun Wang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeunghun Wang" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52167773">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeremy Freiburghaus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeremy Freiburghaus" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14692461">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Knappe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Knappe" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862480">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jens Dantorp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478675">320</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Hundeboll</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Hundeboll" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="32379070">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Simonsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Simonsen" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852309">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bryce Easton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bryce Easton" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14845087">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kazuki Higa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kazuki Higa" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="590" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15389889">590</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Manu Gandas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Manu Gandas" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15775624">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pedro Figueiredo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pedro Figueiredo" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981002">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Lee" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19737164">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christoffer Bring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christoffer Bring" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40116079">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Stalter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Stalter" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469755">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Aiken</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Aiken" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469709">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gunner Wiebe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gunner Wiebe" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39965189">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Stal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Stal" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469659">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricardo Santos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricardo Santos" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478688">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Horsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Horsey" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469650">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gudmundur Kristjansson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gudmundur Kristjansson" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24313083">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Murphy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Murphy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39963980">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aguri Iwasaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aguri Iwasaki" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44169517">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Porteous</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Porteous" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478656">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Blake Windred</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Blake Windred" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15568306">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tristen Strydom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tristen Strydom" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17198932">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tobias Eden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tobias Eden" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40510008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Howell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Howell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469733">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alfredo Garcia-Heredia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alfredo Garcia-Heredia" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15957441">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rhys Enoch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rhys Enoch" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852331">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Borja Virto</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Borja Virto" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478680">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Clement Guichard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Clement Guichard" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40930308">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Boyd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Boyd" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keenan Davidse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keenan Davidse" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852120">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Power" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14845080">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>OJ Farrell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="OJ Farrell" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39448712">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Fisher" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469723">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard McEvoy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard McEvoy" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478644">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross McGowan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross McGowan" data-market_id="1.218459879" data-price="1000" Home
Golf
The Punter
Open de France: Rasmus the pick in Paris at 59/1
