100/1 101.00 James Morrison has a strong R1 record here

66/1 67.00 Nathan Kimsey is a proven fast starter

50/1 51.00 Adrian Otaegui is a course horse

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a fairly testing forecast for the opening day in Paris: wind speeds are around 10mph with gusts at 15mph and beyond. Temperatures are in the early 60s. Perhaps the main thing is that the winds are fairly constant throughout the day so there's no easier side of the draw.

We've seen it with Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth at Augusta National: some players repeatedly start fast on the same courses.

That applies to James Morrison and Le Golf National and I'm more than happy to take three-figure odds on the Englishman getting off to a flyer here once more.

The 38-year-old was runner-up in this event in 2015 and prior to that seventh in 2011 when opening with a 66 to sit third on the Thursday leaderboard.

Last year another 66 put him fourth after 18 holes and two visits previous Morrison sat seventh following the opening lap.

He returns on the back of a heartening tied 18th at Wentworth which represented a continuation of some solid summer form that included a top 25 in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship.

Morrison started out with a 67 in the BMW PGA Championship and that secured fourth spot on the early Wentworth leaderboard. He tees off here at 08:30.

Back James Morrison each way @ 100/1101.00 Bet now

Nathan Kimsey finished alongside Morrison in tied 25th at the Barracuda and prior to that he'd finished runner-up in the other PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, the Barbasol Championship.

He caught the eye again last week when sitting eighth after 54 holes at Wentworth before slipping back to 28th at the finish.

This is Kimsey's second start at Le Golf National but in the first he took to it like a canard a l'eau by firing a first-round 66 to sit second. He was fifth at the midpoint before falling away.

Looking through his first-round record and he's ended day one inside the top six in half-a-dozen of his last 21 worldwide starts while last year he was the Thursday leader at the Scottish Challenge.

Back him to thrive early once more from his 08:50 tee time.

Back Nathan Kimsey each way @ 66/167.00 Bet now

I want an afternoon starter to balance things up a little and Adrian Otaegui (13:40) fits the bill.

The Spaniard, who won the latest of his four DP World Tour titles at another former Ryder Cup course, Valderrama, last year, enjoys this challenge.

In his last four visits, he's finished seventh, 12th and 13th and was the halfway leader in 2017. I like a course horse in this event and he's certainly that.

As for low openers, Otaegui was second after the first round in 2016 and eighth at close of day one in 2017.

The 30-year-old has been in solid form throughout the summer, the highlight a top four in the ISPS Handa Invitational last month, and he was actually fourth after round one in the Open Championship at Hoylake thanks to a 67.

On a test he really enjoys, let's hope Otaegui can build on last week's 36th place at Wentworth.