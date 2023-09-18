</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Ryder Cup 2023: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Marco Simone
Dave Tindall
18 September 2023 "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-2023-preview-dave-tindalls-guide-to-the-action-at-marco-simone-170923-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-18T11:53:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-18T11:57:00+01:00", "articleBody": "From host venue Marco Simone Golf Club to the betting to the UK television details, Dave Tindall outlines everything you need to know for the Ryder Cup which starts on September 29... The Ryder Cup favourites' record exposed Which players have experience of the Ryder Cup track? Dave Tindall brings you all the key facts ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup When the US hammered Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in the 2021 Ryder Cup, the knee-jerk reaction was to predict a period of dominance for the Americans. And yet, as we approach the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC in Rome, that record hammering suddenly seems a long time ago and its relevance diminished. The splintering effect of LIV golf has played a part but much of the renewed optimism for European revenge is a reminder that the US are simply nowhere as potent a force away from home. Let's dive straight in with some history and a list of Ryder Cup scores from all the matches played this century. Last 10 Ryder Cups 2021 USA WON 19-9 - Whistling Straits2018 EUROPE WON 17½-10½ - Le Golf National2016 USA WON 17-11 - Hazeltine2014 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Gleneagles2012 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Medinah2010 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Celtic Manor2008 USA WON 16½-11½ - Valhalla2006 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - K Club2004 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - Oakland Hills2002 EUROPE WON 15½-12½ - The Belfry Overall last 10: Europe seven wins, USA three wins Also note that Europe have won each of the last six in Europe and the Americans have managed just a single away win (The Belfry 1993) since 1981. In other words, Tiger Woods never played on a winning US Ryder Cup team away from home. Last 10 in Europe: Europe seven wins, USA two wins, Ties one 2023 Ryder Cup facts When does the Ryder Cup start: September 29-October 1Where is the Ryder Cup venue: Marco Simone GC, Rome, ItalyWhat is the Par and Yardage: Par 71, 7,268 yardsHow to watch on TV: All three days on Sky Sports. Italian time is one hour ahead of UK BST The Ryder Cup schedule and format Day 1 - Friday September 29: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballsDay 2 - Saturday September 30: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballsDay 3 - Sunday October 1: 12 x singles Europe Ryder Cup team Captain: Luke DonaldVice captains: Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal Players: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka Read Matt Cooper's Team Europe profiles here Read now US Ryder Cup team Captain: Zach JohnsonVice captains: Steve Stricker, Davis Love, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink Players: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas Read Matt Cooper's Team USA profiles here Read now Which players have experience of Marco Simone? Not all 12 Europeans have played this year's Ryder Cup course but those that have boast some impressive form. Nicolai Hojgaard won the inaugural event there in 2021 and was fifth this year, Robert MacIntyre won the 2022 edition while Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Tommy Fleetwood (2021) are both runners up at Marco Simone. Rory McIlroy was fourth on his only appearance in 2022 while Tyrrell Hatton was eighth that year. None of the Americans have played there competitively although nine of the 12 travelled to Rome earlier this month to get a close-up look at Marco Simone. Jordan Spieth didn't make the journey due to the birth of his child while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay missed the trip for personal reasons. Do the Ryder Cup favourites always win? Here's a list of the last dozen Ryder Cups, which team went off favourites and how they performed: 2021 USA (WON)2018 USA (LOST)2016 USA (WON)2014 Europe (WON)2012 USA (LOST)2010 Europe (WON)2008 Europe (LOST)2006 Europe (WON)2004 USA (LOST)2002 USA (LOST)1999 USA (WON)1997 USA (LOST) The favourites have only won six of the last 12 Ryder Cups. The USA have justified that position on American soil, winning five of the last six home Ryder Cups in which they headed the market. But backing Team USA as favourites when the event is held on European soil has been a poor strategy. The last three times they headed the market for an away Ryder Cup they lost at Valderrama (1997), The Belfry (2002) and Le Golf National (2018). Current betting Europe [2.32]USA [2.02]Tie [13] Europe have traded as high as [3.95] on the exchange while the USA have been matched at just [1.55]. that record hammering suddenly seems a long time ago and its relevance diminished.</p><p>The splintering effect of LIV golf has played a part but much of the renewed optimism for European revenge is a reminder that the US are simply nowhere as potent a force away from home.</p><p>Let's dive straight in with some history and a list of Ryder Cup scores from all the matches played this century.</p><h2><strong>Last 10 Ryder Cups</strong></h2><p></p><p>2021 USA WON 19-9 - Whistling Straits<br>2018 EUROPE WON 17½-10½ - Le Golf National<br>2016 USA WON 17-11 - Hazeltine<br>2014 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Gleneagles<br>2012 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Medinah<br>2010 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Celtic Manor<br>2008 USA WON 16½-11½ - Valhalla<br>2006 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - K Club<br>2004 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - Oakland Hills<br>2002 EUROPE WON 15½-12½ - The Belfry</p><p><strong>Overall last 10: Europe seven wins, USA three wins</strong></p><p>Also note that Europe have won each of the last six in Europe and the Americans have managed just a single away win (The Belfry 1993) since 1981. In other words, Tiger Woods never played on a winning US Ryder Cup team away from home.</p><p><strong>Last 10 in Europe: Europe seven wins, USA two wins, Ties one</strong></p><h2><strong>2023 Ryder Cup facts</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>When does the Ryder Cup start:</strong> September 29-October 1<br><strong>Where is the Ryder Cup venue:</strong> Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy<br><strong>What is the Par and Yardage:</strong> Par 71, 7,268 yards<br><strong>How to watch on TV:</strong> All three days on Sky Sports. Italian time is one hour ahead of UK BST</p><p><img alt="Marco Simone GC.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marco%20Simone%20GC.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><strong>The Ryder Cup schedule and format</strong></h2><p><b></b></p><p><b>Day 1 - Friday September 29: </b>4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs<b><br></b><b>Day 2 - Saturday September 30: </b>4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs<b><br></b><b>Day 3 - Sunday October 1: </b>12 x singles</p><h2><strong>Europe Ryder Cup team</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Captain:</strong> Luke Donald<br><strong>Vice captains:</strong> Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal</p><p><strong>Players:</strong> Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Read Matt Cooper's Team Europe profiles here</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/2023-ryder-cup-betting-tips-team-player-captain-guide-profiles-of-team-europe-140923-721.html" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Read now</a></div><h2><strong>US Ryder Cup team</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Captain:</strong> Zach Johnson<br><strong>Vice captains:</strong> Steve Stricker, Davis Love, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink</p><p><strong>Players:</strong> Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Read Matt Cooper's Team USA profiles here</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-betting-tips-team-player-and-captain-guide-profiles-of-team-usa-150923-721.html" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Read now</a></div><h2><strong>Which players have experience of Marco Simone?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Not all 12 Europeans have played this year's Ryder Cup course but those that have boast some impressive form.</p><p>Nicolai Hojgaard won the inaugural event there in 2021 and was fifth this year, Robert MacIntyre won the 2022 edition while Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Tommy Fleetwood (2021) are both runners up at Marco Simone. Rory McIlroy was fourth on his only appearance in 2022 while Tyrrell Hatton was eighth that year.</p><p>None of the Americans have played there competitively although nine of the 12 travelled to Rome earlier this month to get a close-up look at Marco Simone. Jordan Spieth didn't make the journey due to the birth of his child while <span>Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay missed the trip for personal reasons.</span></p><h2><strong>Do the Ryder Cup favourites always win?</strong></h2><p></p><p>Here's a list of the last dozen Ryder Cups, which team went off favourites and how they performed:</p><p>2021 USA (WON)<br>2018 USA (LOST)<br>2016 USA (WON)<br>2014 Europe (WON)<br>2012 USA (LOST)<br>2010 Europe (WON)<br>2008 Europe (LOST)<br>2006 Europe (WON)<br>2004 USA (LOST)<br>2002 USA (LOST)<br>1999 USA (WON)<br>1997 USA (LOST)</p><p>The favourites have only won six of the last 12 Ryder Cups. The USA have justified that position on American soil, winning five of the last six home Ryder Cups in which they headed the market.</p><p>But backing Team USA as favourites when the event is held on European soil has been a poor strategy. The last three times they headed the market for an away Ryder Cup they lost at Valderrama (1997), The Belfry (2002) and Le Golf National (2018).</p><h2><strong>Current betting</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.188298559" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Europe <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b></a></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.188298559" target="_blank" rel="noopener">USA <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.188298559" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tie <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p>Europe have 