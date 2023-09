The Ryder Cup favourites' record exposed

Which players have experience of the Ryder Cup track?

Dave Tindall brings you all the key facts ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup

When the US hammered Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in the 2021 Ryder Cup, the knee-jerk reaction was to predict a period of dominance for the Americans.

And yet, as we approach the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC in Rome, that record hammering suddenly seems a long time ago and its relevance diminished.

The splintering effect of LIV golf has played a part but much of the renewed optimism for European revenge is a reminder that the US are simply nowhere as potent a force away from home.

Let's dive straight in with some history and a list of Ryder Cup scores from all the matches played this century.

Last 10 Ryder Cups

2021 USA WON 19-9 - Whistling Straits

2018 EUROPE WON 17½-10½ - Le Golf National

2016 USA WON 17-11 - Hazeltine

2014 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Gleneagles

2012 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Medinah

2010 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Celtic Manor

2008 USA WON 16½-11½ - Valhalla

2006 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - K Club

2004 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - Oakland Hills

2002 EUROPE WON 15½-12½ - The Belfry

Overall last 10: Europe seven wins, USA three wins

Also note that Europe have won each of the last six in Europe and the Americans have managed just a single away win (The Belfry 1993) since 1981. In other words, Tiger Woods never played on a winning US Ryder Cup team away from home.

Last 10 in Europe: Europe seven wins, USA two wins, Ties one

2023 Ryder Cup facts

When does the Ryder Cup start: September 29-October 1

Where is the Ryder Cup venue: Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

What is the Par and Yardage: Par 71, 7,268 yards

What is the Par and Yardage: Par 71, 7,268 yards

The Ryder Cup schedule and format

Day 1 - Friday September 29: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs

Day 2 - Saturday September 30: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs

Day 3 - Sunday October 1: 12 x singles

Europe Ryder Cup team

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice captains: Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal

Players: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka

US Ryder Cup team

Captain: Zach Johnson

Vice captains: Steve Stricker, Davis Love, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink

Players: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Which players have experience of Marco Simone?

Not all 12 Europeans have played this year's Ryder Cup course but those that have boast some impressive form.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the inaugural event there in 2021 and was fifth this year, Robert MacIntyre won the 2022 edition while Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Tommy Fleetwood (2021) are both runners up at Marco Simone. Rory McIlroy was fourth on his only appearance in 2022 while Tyrrell Hatton was eighth that year.

None of the Americans have played there competitively although nine of the 12 travelled to Rome earlier this month to get a close-up look at Marco Simone. Jordan Spieth didn't make the journey due to the birth of his child while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay missed the trip for personal reasons.

Do the Ryder Cup favourites always win?

Here's a list of the last dozen Ryder Cups, which team went off favourites and how they performed:

2021 USA (WON)

2018 USA (LOST)

2016 USA (WON)

2014 Europe (WON)

2012 USA (LOST)

2010 Europe (WON)

2008 Europe (LOST)

2006 Europe (WON)

2004 USA (LOST)

2002 USA (LOST)

1999 USA (WON)

1997 USA (LOST)

The favourites have only won six of the last 12 Ryder Cups. The USA have justified that position on American soil, winning five of the last six home Ryder Cups in which they headed the market.

But backing Team USA as favourites when the event is held on European soil has been a poor strategy. The last three times they headed the market for an away Ryder Cup they lost at Valderrama (1997), The Belfry (2002) and Le Golf National (2018).

Current betting

Europe 2.3211/8

USA 2.021/1

Tie 1312/1

Europe have traded as high as 3.953/1 on the exchange while the USA have been matched at just 1.558/15.