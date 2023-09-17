</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ryder Cup Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-17">17 September 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ryder Cup Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA", "name": "Ryder Cup Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA", "description": "Who will be a hero for Team USA this year? Will any of their stars find Europe to their liking or will it be another foreign flop? Read Matt Cooper on all 12...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-betting-tips-team-player-and-captain-guide-profiles-of-team-usa-150923-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-betting-tips-team-player-and-captain-guide-profiles-of-team-usa-150923-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-17T18:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-17T18:23:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Who will be a hero for Team USA this year? Will any of their stars find Europe to their liking or will it be another foreign flop? Read Matt Cooper on all 12 US players and captain Zach Johnson ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup Matt Cooper profiles the US team lining up in Rome Includes full match record Betfair Sportsbook Top USA Points Scorer TEAM USA Zach Johnson - captain Record: 5 appearances (Won 8, Lost 7, Halved 2) A steady rather than spectacular influence in his five starts but, unlike Donald, he was a major champion and, moreover, on two occasions. His first triumph, the 2007 Masters, witnessed a strategic coup when he opted to lay up on every par-5. He might need another canny plot if he is to become the first winning US captain in seven visits to Europe. Back USA on the Sportsbook Xander Schauffele Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 1, Halved 0) There was once a time when US captains had an almost kamikaze-like desire to split successful partnerships. A pairing would win and immediately be carved up. It's changed in recent times and Schauffele's combination with best friend Patrick Cantlay has proved fruitful with six wins against three defeats across two Presidents and one Ryder Cup. Personally, the Californian is 9-4-0 across those three starts. Angle? He and Cantlay are undefeated in foursomes, winning two at the 2019 Presidents Cup, two at the 2021 Ryder Cup and one at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Back Schauffele to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Scottie Scheffler Record: 1 appearance (Won 2, Lost 0, Halved 1) Something strange happened this time last year: Scheffler had a poor match play experience in the Presidents Cup, earning only one half in three matches with best friend Sam Burns and also losing in the singles. In contrast, he was excellent on his Ryder Cup debut in Whistling Straits and loved the WGC Match Play finishing second on debut, winning it in his second start and making the last four this year. Angle? It's widely assumed (rightly or wrongly) that Sam Burns earned a wildcard because of his friendship with Scheffler which seems a bit weird in light of their misfiring combination last year. Back Scheffler to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Wyndham Clark Record: debut The US Open champion has never played the WGC Match Play and this will be his professional team debut but we do have a tiny clue about his head-to-head capabilities because he played the Palmer Cup (effectively the college Ryder Cup) in 2014. He halved a foursomes match, lost in the fourballs, halved the first singles and then Jon Rahm beat him 4&amp;3 on the final day. Quite what all that info is worth is debatable however. Angle? Above and beyond his two wins this season (he also landed the Wells Fargo Championship) he has been very consistent: just one missed cut since October. Back Clark to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Jordan Spieth Record: 4 appearances (Won 8, Lost 7, Halved 3) The above record looks a lot better when you factor in that he's had a terrible time of it on Ryder Cup Sundays. Three defeats and a half, in fact, which means he's a lot better on the first two days. In foursomes he has three wins, two loses and a pair of halves. In fourballs he has five wins and just two defeats. Moreover, he's very good alongside best friend Justin Thomas (see below). Oh, and he top scored with five points in last year's Presidents Cup when his final three matches were polished off before the 16th hole. Angle? He's also lost three of four Presidents Cup singles. Beware Spieth on Sunday? Back Spieth to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Brian Harman Record: debut "I like match play," he said after winning the Open. "I had a good junior and amateur record. I enjoy head-to-head competition." He was a strong 4-1-2 in two Walker Cup starts and had contrasting experiences in the Palmer Cup: 0-for-4 on debut and 4-for-4 when he had a second go. He also reached the final eight at the 2021 WGC Match Play. Angle? If the gimlet-eyed manner with which he dealt with both press questions about his hunting and the boos of the Open galleries are anything to go but, Harman is not a man to be easily riled. In fact, he's probably at his most dangerous with a bit of niggle. Back Harman to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Patrick Cantlay Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 1) See above for his quality with best friend Schauffele and also note that Cantlay - whose record across his two Presidents Cup and one Ryder Cup appearances is 9-3-1 - landed a return in the US top scorer market in his first two of those (both joint second, full pay out) and was a bit unlucky after netting three points in the third. Perhaps the only fear for Zach Johnson about Schauffele and Cantlay is that they've done so well over those first three starts can they keep it up? Angle? He's won all three of his singles matches in professional team events and won two, halved two in his Walker and Palmer Cup appearances. Back Cantlay to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Justin Thomas Record: 2 appearances (Won 6, Lost 2, Halved 1) A controversial pick for some - a diabolical example of the team going full out frat, in fact - but an entirely sensible move for others who value off-the-course vibes as much as on course points. His excellent professional team record is on par with what he achieved as an amateur. He won 8.5 of 11 points on offer in the Walker and Palmer Cups, is 10-3-2 in the Presidents Cup and if you add in this event it comes to an exceptional 23-7-5 in all. Angle? He's brilliant in fourballs: eight wins and a half in pro team events and had eight wins from 10 outings with best mate Jordan Spieth. Back Thomas to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Max Homa Record: debut The popular Californian continues to be something of a puzzle. A golfer who has won six times on the PGA Tour, three of them on major championship-hosting courses, but who has found the majors a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma (he did finish tied tenth in the Open but that was his first top 10 in 17 attempts). He's never threatened in a World Golf Championship either but none of that stopped him going 4-0-0 on debut for USA in last year's Presidents Cup. Angle? He'll need a new partner this week because he went 3-for-3 with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel last year. Back Homa to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Brooks Koepka Record: 3 appearances (Won 6, Lost 5, Halved 1) An unavoidable factor in the team room, the media centre and maybe out on the course will be LIV but if any golfer is capable of shrugging off such tittle tattle it is Koepka who, at his best, comes across as inscrutable and, at his worst, as a smart but irritable jock. Most of his foursomes and fourball action in team events has been played alongside Daniel Berger and Dustin Johnson. In fact, he's played just one match with anyone on this week's team - a fourball defeat with Spieth two years ago. Angle? Has his form fizzled out? From early April to mid-July he landed 10 consecutive top 20s including two wins but since has three starts without a top 30. Back Koepka to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Rickie Fowler Record: 4 appearances (Won 3, Lost 7, Halved 5) There really is not much doubting that the ever-popular Fowler has something of a rum Ryder Cup record. Consider this: he halved no less than five of his first six matches (across the 2010 and early 2014 clashes) and has lost six of his last nine (mid-2014-2018). He's a revived performer this year, with a bold showing in the US Open and a first victory in four years, but his match record in Europe is not great: one win, six losses, five halves. Angle? He's best when playing with Justin Thomas - unbeaten, in fact, with three wins and two halves (across Presidents and Ryder Cups). Back Fowler to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Collin Morikawa Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 1) The tee-to-green flusher won two foursomes and one fourball in his debut two years ago. Then, in last year's Presidents Cup, he only played foursomes, winning one and losing the other. It's a fine record but he'll need a new partner because Dustin Johnson helped him out at Whistling Straits and Cameron Young did so at Quail Hollow. Both missed out this year. He's lost the knack of winning (he hasn't done so in over two years) but his long game will make him a popular partner. Angle? Keep it simple: he's 3-for-4 in foursomes. Back Morikawa to the USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook Sam Burns Record: debut Like Homa - but worse, he has a best of T20th in 14 starts - Burns has a problem with major championships but he has thrived in elite company, making the play-off at the 2021 WGC St Jude Invitational and winning the WGC Match Play on debut in March. He's good friends with Scheffler but, as noted, above, it didn't go too well at the Presidents Cup last year before he shared a point with Hideki Matsuyama in the singles. Angle? He hails from Louisiana and loves playing in the Deep South: all six of his wins were there in fact. Rome is a long way away and he has a best of T18th in six starts in Europe. Read Matt's Team Europe profiles here Will any of their stars find Europe to their liking or will it be another foreign flop? Read Matt Cooper on all 12 US players and captain Zach Johnson ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Matt Cooper profiles the US team lining up in Rome</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Includes full match record</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Betfair Sportsbook <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-227780231">Top USA Points Scorer</a></strong></h3> </li> <p></p><hr><h2><strong>TEAM USA</strong></h2><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Zach Johnson - captain</h3> <h4>Record: 5 appearances (Won 8, Lost 7, Halved 2)</h4> <p>A steady rather than spectacular influence in his five starts but, unlike Donald, he was a major champion and, moreover, on two occasions. His first triumph, the 2007 Masters, witnessed a strategic coup when he opted to lay up on every par-5. He might need another canny plot if he is to become the first winning US captain in seven visits to Europe.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13528450%26bsmId%3D924.277968047">Back USA on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Xander Schauffele</h3> <h4>Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 1, Halved 0)</h4> <p><img alt="xander schauffele ryder cup.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/xander%20schauffele%20ryder%20cup.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>There was once a time when US captains had an almost kamikaze-like desire to split successful partnerships. A pairing would win and immediately be carved up. It's changed in recent times and Schauffele's combination with best friend Patrick Cantlay has proved fruitful with six wins against three defeats across two Presidents and one Ryder Cup. Personally, the Californian is 9-4-0 across those three starts.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He and Cantlay are undefeated in foursomes, winning two at the 2019 Presidents Cup, two at the 2021 Ryder Cup and one at the 2022 Presidents Cup.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13496425%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Schauffele to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Scottie Scheffler</h3> <h4>Record: 1 appearance (Won 2, Lost 0, Halved 1)</h4> <p>Something strange happened this time last year: Scheffler had a poor match play experience in the Presidents Cup, earning only one half in three matches with best friend Sam Burns and also losing in the singles. In contrast, he was excellent on his Ryder Cup debut in Whistling Straits and loved the WGC Match Play finishing second on debut, winning it in his second start and making the last four this year.</p> <p><strong>Angle? </strong>It's widely assumed (rightly or wrongly) that Sam Burns earned a wildcard because of his friendship with Scheffler which seems a bit weird in light of their misfiring combination last year.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14753599%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Scheffler to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Wyndham Clark</h3> <h4>Record: debut</h4> <p>The US Open champion has never played the WGC Match Play and this will be his professional team debut but we do have a tiny clue about his head-to-head capabilities because he played the Palmer Cup (effectively the college Ryder Cup) in 2014. He halved a foursomes match, lost in the fourballs, halved the first singles and then Jon Rahm beat him 4&3 on the final day. Quite what all that info is worth is debatable however.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> Above and beyond his two wins this season (he also landed the Wells Fargo Championship) he has been very consistent: just one missed cut since October.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469208%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Clark to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Jordan Spieth</h3> <h4>Record: 4 appearances (Won 8, Lost 7, Halved 3)</h4> <p><img alt="jordan spieth ryder cup.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/jordan%20spieth%20ryder%20cup.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The above record looks a lot better when you factor in that he's had a terrible time of it on Ryder Cup Sundays. Three defeats and a half, in fact, which means he's a lot better on the first two days. In foursomes he has three wins, two loses and a pair of halves. In fourballs he has five wins and just two defeats. Moreover, he's very good alongside best friend Justin Thomas (see below). Oh, and he top scored with five points in last year's Presidents Cup when his final three matches were polished off before the 16th hole.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He's also lost three of four Presidents Cup singles. Beware Spieth on Sunday?</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13496393%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Spieth to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Brian Harman</h3> <h4>Record: debut</h4> <p>"I like match play," he said after winning the Open. "I had a good junior and amateur record. I enjoy head-to-head competition." He was a strong 4-1-2 in two Walker Cup starts and had contrasting experiences in the Palmer Cup: 0-for-4 on debut and 4-for-4 when he had a second go. He also reached the final eight at the 2021 WGC Match Play.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> If the gimlet-eyed manner with which he dealt with both press questions about his hunting and the boos of the Open galleries are anything to go but, Harman is not a man to be easily riled. In fact, he's probably at his most dangerous with a bit of niggle.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469234%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Harman to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Patrick Cantlay</h3> <h4>Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 1)</h4> <p>See above for his quality with best friend Schauffele and also note that Cantlay - whose record across his two Presidents Cup and one Ryder Cup appearances is 9-3-1 - landed a return in the US top scorer market in his first two of those (both joint second, full pay out) and was a bit unlucky after netting three points in the third. Perhaps the only fear for Zach Johnson about Schauffele and Cantlay is that they've done so well over those first three starts can they keep it up?</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He's won all three of his singles matches in professional team events and won two, halved two in his Walker and Palmer Cup appearances.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13580960%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Cantlay to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Justin Thomas</h3> <h4>Record: 2 appearances (Won 6, Lost 2, Halved 1)</h4> <p><img alt="Justin Thomas Michael Greller Ryder Cup.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/f367064a9cb4cb3c942019cee62c1ea49bd60cbd.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>A controversial pick for some - a diabolical example of the team going full out frat, in fact - but an entirely sensible move for others who value off-the-course vibes as much as on course points. His excellent professional team record is on par with what he achieved as an amateur. He won 8.5 of 11 points on offer in the Walker and Palmer Cups, is 10-3-2 in the Presidents Cup and if you add in this event it comes to an exceptional 23-7-5 in all.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He's brilliant in fourballs: eight wins and a half in pro team events and had eight wins from 10 outings with best mate Jordan Spieth.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13496395%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Thomas to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Max Homa</h3> <h4>Record: debut</h4> <p>The popular Californian continues to be something of a puzzle. A golfer who has won six times on the PGA Tour, three of them on major championship-hosting courses, but who has found the majors a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma (he did finish tied tenth in the Open but that was his first top 10 in 17 attempts). He's never threatened in a World Golf Championship either but none of that stopped him going 4-0-0 on debut for USA in last year's Presidents Cup.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He'll need a new partner this week because he went 3-for-3 with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel last year.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469240%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Homa to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Brooks Koepka</h3> <h4>Record: 3 appearances (Won 6, Lost 5, Halved 1)</h4> <p>An unavoidable factor in the team room, the media centre and maybe out on the course will be LIV but if any golfer is capable of shrugging off such tittle tattle it is Koepka who, at his best, comes across as inscrutable and, at his worst, as a smart but irritable jock. Most of his foursomes and fourball action in team events has been played alongside Daniel Berger and Dustin Johnson. In fact, he's played just one match with anyone on this week's team - a fourball defeat with Spieth two years ago.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> Has his form fizzled out? From early April to mid-July he landed 10 consecutive top 20s including two wins but since has three starts without a top 30.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13496400%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Koepka to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Rickie Fowler</h3> <h4>Record: 4 appearances (Won 3, Lost 7, Halved 5)</h4> <p><img alt="rickie fowler ryder cup.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/rickie%20fowler%20ryder%20cup.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>There really is not much doubting that the ever-popular Fowler has something of a rum Ryder Cup record. Consider this: he halved no less than five of his first six matches (across the 2010 and early 2014 clashes) and has lost six of his last nine (mid-2014-2018). He's a revived performer this year, with a bold showing in the US Open and a first victory in four years, but his match record in Europe is not great: one win, six losses, five halves.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He's best when playing with Justin Thomas - unbeaten, in fact, with three wins and two halves (across Presidents and Ryder Cups).</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21054650%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Fowler to be USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Collin Morikawa</h3> <h4>Record: 1 appearance (Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 1)</h4> <p>The tee-to-green flusher won two foursomes and one fourball in his debut two years ago. Then, in last year's Presidents Cup, he only played foursomes, winning one and losing the other. It's a fine record but he'll need a new partner because Dustin Johnson helped him out at Whistling Straits and Cameron Young did so at Quail Hollow. Both missed out this year. He's lost the knack of winning (he hasn't done so in over two years) but his long game will make him a popular partner.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> Keep it simple: he's 3-for-4 in foursomes.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14753597%26bsmId%3D924.375945830">Back Morikawa to the USA's top points scorer on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Sam Burns</h3> <h4>Record: debut</h4> <p>Like Homa - but worse, he has a best of T20th in 14 starts - Burns has a problem with major championships but he has thrived in elite company, making the play-off at the 2021 WGC St Jude Invitational and winning the WGC Match Play on debut in March. He's good friends with Scheffler but, as noted, above, it didn't go too well at the Presidents Cup last year before he shared a point with Hideki Matsuyama in the singles.</p> <p><strong>Angle?</strong> He hails from Louisiana and loves playing in the Deep South: all six of his wins were there in fact. Rome is a long way away and he has a best of T18th in six starts in Europe.

Read Matt's Team Europe profiles here class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket