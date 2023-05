Dave Tindall backs Riley to rise to occasion in Texas

Champ chanced to stun Soudal at 309/1

Steve Rawlings says: "Texans usually fare well in their home state, and they have an outstanding record in the Valero Texas Open, but they don't have a great recent record in this particular event.

"Overseas players have a strong record in the tournament though and only nine of the 22 winners this century have been American, And, if recent history is to be believed, it's the Australians and the Koreans that deserve most respect.

"Aussies always tend to do well in windy Texas and we've seen three recent winners from Down Under - Adam Scott, Jason Day and Steven Bowditch.

K.H Lee, who's looking to win the event for the third year in-a-row, was the third Korean to win in eight renewals when he took the title for a first time two years ago. Like the Aussie contingent, the Koreans clearly enjoy the windy conditions too...

"I'm happy to take a chance on Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at a price that's ten points bigger than available on the High Street.

"There's a chance the 2021 US Masters winner won't even make the line-up given he's been struggling with a neck injury but if he does get a clean bill of health, he looks a bit big at odds in excess of 30.0."

Dave Tindall says: "Davis Riley ranks 25th in Strokes Gained: Approach this season. The man from Mississippi, who went to college in Alabama, is always one to keep an eye out for in the southern States and that's why he was a popular pick at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina last week.

"A, let's face it, horrid putting performance cost him there but in back-to-back weeks on the recent Florida Swing he was 70th for SG: Putting at the Honda and 3rd for SGP seven days later in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"If he can turn it around in similar fashion, the other pieces are in place. Riley was ninth here on his course debut last year and that was after being down in 107th after 18 holes."

"The American responded to that slow opener with consecutive rounds of 64 and closed with a 67 to secure his place in the top 10."

"A fortnight later in Texas he finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial while Riley also showed his prowess in the Lone Star State by capturing the Korn Ferry's TPC San Antonio Championship in 2020."

Andy Swales says: "TPC Craig Ranch, which was designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, is located in the district of McKinney, some 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

"Ahead of making its debut on the PGA Tour calendar two years ago, the course twice hosted events on the second tier schedule - currently known as the Korn Ferry Tour - in 2008 and 2012. TPC Craig Ranch combines Bentgrass putting surfaces with Zoysiagrass fairways.

"Matt Kuchar, the rejuvenated 44-year-old, recently returned to the world's top-50. His best finish so far in 2023 came in Texas last month, when he stood on the podium at TPC San Antonio."

Steve Rawlings says: "If you're betting in-running, the start is straightforward and the par five fifth was the easiest hole on the course last year, averaging 4.63, but there's a tough stretch after that with holes six, seven, eight, nine and ten ranking as the fourth, fifth, 14th, second and first in terms of toughness 12 months ago.

"The 54-hole leader, Ryan Fox, who was beaten by two strokes, was matched at a low of just 1.33 when he led by three after five holes on Sunday and it's far from unusual to see someone trade at long odds-on and get beat on this Tour but if last year's renewal is anything to go by, up with the pace looks like the place to be here...

"I'm quite surprised that there's been so little interest in the prolific Dane, Thorbjorn Olesen, who's in search of his eighth victory on the DP World Tour and his third win in 26 starts.

"He's cooled off a bit since winning in Thailand in February and he's playing here for the first time but there's every reason to think he'll immediately take to the track. Olesen won his first couple of events around links tracks but he's accurate from the tee and he' won at tree-lined venues all across the world."

Matt Cooper says: "I'll give Ewen Ferguson a pass for missing the cut last week. It was the Scotsman's first start since March and he signed off before the break with a pair of top four finishes in South Africa when his approach work was excellent.

"Like Catlin he's a past winner at Galgorm Castle and his first win at this level was very nearly at Muthaiga, another track within the trees.

"The 26-year-old also played well among the trees at Adamstal, Dar es Salam and Galgorm Castle again on the second tier.

"The clincher is that in 2019, when still a Challenge Tour performer, he got a rare start at the top level at Rinkven and finished third when he talked about hitting a lot of fairways, enjoying the test and proving it by going bogey-free in his third/fourth place play off (admittedly only nine holes). I'm a bit surprised we can get this price for him."

Dave Tindall says: "Daniel von Tonder carried some decent South African Tour form to Italy last week when he played his way into the final group.

A middle pair of 67s got him there and although he faded with a 72, fifth place on the DP World Tour is not to be sniffed at. Van Tonder, a runner-up in April's Limpopo Championship, ranked 15th for SG: Approach in Italy and did pretty much everything well.

"The South African was a winner of the Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen GC two years ago and that tree-lined course has some good correlation with this one.

"In terms of fast starts, van Tonder has ended day one in the top 15 in three of his last five outings and 24th in another so a putt here and a putt there and he could make an impact. Take the 80/1 on the 12.40pm starter."

Steve Rawlings says: "Cameron Champ is a mercurial character who misses more cuts than he makes but he's finished inside the top-10 on 10% of his starts on the PGA Tour so when he does turn up he tends to contend.

"There was a lot to like about his eighth place finish in Mexico two starts ago, where he ranked inside the top-ten for Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Strokes Gained of the Tee and Tee-2-Green, as well as 11th for SG - Approach.

"With rounds of 70-75, he narrowly missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, but he's made the cut here in both his previous appearances and his first victory on the PGA Tour, at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018, might be a decent pointer.

"SFC winners regularly reach 20-under-par or better and the 2019 SFC winner, Sebastian Munoz, finished third at last year's Byron Nelson Championship, after he'd kicked of the event with a 12-under-par 60."

Andy Swales: "Rinkven International is laid out in a dense wooded area of fenland. The tournament course is relatively flat, has tight, tree-lined fairways, although not long by modern standards. Its greens are smaller than the Tour average, as well as undulating.

"Once again, the players will tackle a composite layout taken from the club's North and South courses. Last year's course featured six par-four holes of under 400 yards, and a total yardage of below 7,000.

"But despite the short total length of the venue, the winning score was only 13-under-par (271), while the 36-hole cut was made at one-under. Rinkven first came to prominence in 2010 when the North Course hosted an event on the Challenge Tour won by England's Lee Slattery.

"Alexander Bjork has played well on Tour this year. Was a runner-up in the Middle East during early February, and fourth in Rome on Sunday."