Last stop before this year's second major

Expect Spieth to perform well in home city

Power offers strong e/w opportunity

For the fourth time this season, the PGA Tour has travelled to Texas, arriving on the outskirts of Dallas for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

Although this event is one of the longest-running on the Tour calendar, this is only the third time that the tournament has been staged at TPC Craig Ranch.

Both previous instalments were won by Kyoung-Hoon Lee who goes for a hat-trick of titles this week.

The 31-year-old Korean is collectively 51-under-par for his 144 competitive holes at TPC Craig Ranch, having posted winning four-round totals of 263 (2021) and 262 (2022).

Lee heads to Dallas on the back of a second top-10 of the year in North Carolina on Sunday.

TPC Craig Ranch, which was designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, is located in the district of McKinney, some 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

Ahead of making its debut on the PGA Tour calendar two years ago, the course twice hosted events on the second tier schedule - currently known as the Korn Ferry Tour - in 2008 and 2012.

TPC Craig Ranch combines Bentgrass putting surfaces with Zoysiagrass fairways.

Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes - and will probably affect the sport's top pros on about nine of them.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

65.63: Kyoung-Hoon Lee (8)

66.63: Jordan Spieth (8)

67.25: Scott Stallings (8)

67.50: Matt Kuchar (8)

67.50: Hideki Matsuyama (8)

67.50: Seamus Power (8)

67.67: James Hahn (6)

67.75: Ryan Palmer (8)

68.00: Joseph Bramlett (8)

68.13: Vince Whaley (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Matt Kuchar: The rejuvenated 44-year-old recently returned to the world's top-50. His best finish so far in 2023 came in Texas last month, when he stood on the podium at TPC San Antonio.

Seamus Power: The 36-year-old from Waterford has performed well on both previous trips to TPC Craig Ranch. He is yet to post a top-10 this calendar year, although his tie-for-18th at Quail Hollow over the weekend bodes well for the Byron Nelson.

Adam Scott: Has flown a little under the radar recently but, at No 37 in the world, is a little higher than many people probably think. The Aussie's last PGA Tour victory came three years' ago in Los Angeles.

Jordan Spieth: Dallas-born and a Dallas resident. The world No 10 was second here 12 months ago.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves