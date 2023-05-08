</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/real-madrid-v-man-city-champions-league-tips-goals-and-14-1-bet-builder-070523-1063.html">Real Madrid v Man City: Go for goals & 14/1 Bernabeu Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-4-finish-betting-odds-liverpool-2-1-after-both-uniteds-lose-080523-200.html">Premier League Top 4 Finish: Liverpool 2/1 after both Uniteds lose</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-southampton-tips-back-btts-in-must-win-monday-match-up-030523-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Southampton: Back BTTS in must-win Monday match-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/road-to-the-epsom-derby-back-251-godolphin-suplemente-to-relish-epsom-test-060523-1081.html">Road to the Epsom Derby: Back 25/1 Godolphin supplement to relish Epsom test</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-a-chunky-worcester-44-1-multiple-for-mondays-jumpers-080523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: A chunky Worcester 44/1 multiple for Monday's jumpers </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newcastle-racing-tips-martins-brig-should-be-tough-to-beat-070523-548.html">Newcastle Racing Tips: Martin's Brig should be tough to beat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/byron-nelson-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-longshots-prosper-at-texan-birdie-fest-080523-167.html">Byron Nelson Championship: Matsuyama the man at McKinney at 33/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/att-byron-nelson-2023-players-form-guide-030523-779.html">AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/soudal-open-2023-tips-and-preview-the-punters-preview-070523-167.html">Soudal Open: The Punter's Preview </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-century-could-be-on-the-cards-at-the-wankhede-070523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Century could be on the cards at the Wankhede</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-runs-galore-at-the-gardens-070523-194.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Runs galore at the Gardens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-rajasthan-spinners-to-thrive-on-slow-pitch-060523-171.html">Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Rajasthan spinners to thrive on slow pitch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/the-final-of-the-madrid-masters-alcaraz-heavy-favourite-070523-778.html">Madrid Masters Final Tips: Alcaraz a heavy favourite for yet another clay title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-semi-final-tips-struff-market-movement-justified-for-karatsev-rematch-050523-778.html">Madrid Masters Semi Final Tips: Struff market movement justified for Karatsev rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-9-tips-karatsev-well-placed-to-end-zhangs-journey-040523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 9 Tips: Karatsev well-placed to end Zhang's journey</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Carnage for the Conservatives</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-08">08 May 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson", "name": "Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson", "description": "Last week Matt Cooper tipped the 22/1 Italian Open winner Adrian Meronk. This week local man Thomas Detry heads the betting for the Soudal Open but Matt look...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-08T19:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-08T20:29:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Last week Matt Cooper tipped the 22/1 Italian Open winner Adrian Meronk. This week local man Thomas Detry heads the betting for the Soudal Open but Matt looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Scot Ewen Ferguson has form and good course vibes Dani Van Tonder likes playing in the trees Daniel Gavins is a big price for a two-time winner The DP World Tour's return to Europe heads north for a second Soudal Open and a fourth visit to the composite course at Rinkven International. It's something of a novel set-up, a par 71 at 6,970 yards that includes just three par-3s and two par-5s. There's a lot of par-4s, in other words, and six of them are shorter than 400 yards while another two are just 406 and 407 yards. If that suggests that it can be overpowered from the tee box maybe think again. It is tree-lined, quite tightly in some places, and calls for plenty of conservative calls with most hitting to similar areas. Add in small-ish greens and approach play comes to the fore. Last year's winner Sam Horsfield was good enough in that area of the game to lead the Strokes Gained Approach rankings for the 2021 season. The two fellows who chased him home, Ryan Fox and Yannick Paul, ranked fourth and 12th last year. The first winner at Rinkven at this level was Adrian Otaegui who regularly features high in the same category, as did the runner-up that year Benjamin Hebert. And while 2019 winner Guido Migliozzi has never really shone in that part of the game throughout a season, his best finishes tally with good approaches and he was in good form with his irons ahead of that win. The good news for the event is that Thomas Detry returns from the PGA Tour to add local lustre. The bad news is that Thomas Pieters, like the defending champion Horsfield, is now a LIV performer. Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 40/1 First bet was very nearly the American John Catlin who is a winner at two tree-lined tracks (Valderrama and Galgorm Castle) and has also won at Diamond Country Club which Steve Rawlings has highlighted as a possible pointer. His best golf also features good approach but I'm just not sure he's producing it at the moment. Instead, I'll give Ewen Ferguson a pass for missing the cut last week. It was the Scotsman's first start since March and he signed off before the break with a pair of top four finishes in South Africa when his approach work was excellent. Like Catlin he's a past winner at Galgorm Castle and his first win at this level was very nearly at Muthaiga, another track within the trees. The 26-year-old also played well among the trees at Adamstal, Dar es Salam and Galgorm Castle again on the second tier. The clincher is that in 2019, when still a Challenge Tour performer, he got a rare start at the top level at Rinkven and finished third when he talked about hitting a lot of fairways, enjoying the test and proving it by going bogey-free in his third/fourth place play off (admittedly only nine holes). He's a two-time winner last year, with two top fours in his last three starts and a top three finish on the course. I'm a bit surprised we can get this price for him. Back Ewen Ferguson Each-Way @ 40/1 Next Best: Dani Van Tonder 1pt each-way @ 50/1 South Africa's Dani Van Tonder is another man who likes hitting down avenues of trees. He's got wins at Glendower and Karen, top fives at Pretoria and Houghton, a top 10 at Royal Johannesburg and he contended at Eichenried in Munich. It's something of a surprise that he hasn't played here yet, not so much because he's a guaranteed great fit (although he might easily be a nice one), more because he plays so often. Between the middle of August and end of October last year, for example, he played every week. He might also be bubbling at the moment: he was second in his home nation at the start of last month and briefly contended in the two weeks that followed. He was then fifth last week in the Italian Open, playing alongside the winner Adrian Meronk in the final round. He also ranked ninth for SG Approach this season, the final piece in the puzzle. Back Dani Van Tonder Each-Way @ 50/1 Final Bet: 1pt each-way @ /1 Last pick Daniel Gavins seriously reminds me of one of my favourite golfers. The man in question is the German Tobias Dier who played 120 times on the European Tour and made the top 25 just twice. But both of them were wins. "Ultimately, when I was good, I was very good," he once told me. "And when I was bad, I was very bad. There was nothing in between ... "When I had a chance to win I took it so that feels really good. But my consistency, or my 'normal' performance? It was never good enough." Gavins is not quite so hit or miss. He also has two wins and a similar number of starts (104) but he has another three top 10s in addition to those triumphs. But he does share Dier's ability to take his opportunities to win (even if he did so in slightly bizarre fashion when winning the Ras al Khaimah Championship earlier this year when he played the 18th hole badly but earned the right to do so). He's also played tree-lined venues well. In fact, his first win at this level came at Galgorm Castle. Also his first top five at pro level was at Hawkstone Park on the EuroPro Tour (the first eight holes of which are very tight for pros), and he's been T11th at Valderrama and sixth at Muthaiga. He also made the last 16 at Rinkven in 2019. Back Daniel Gavins Each-Way @ 100/1 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Ewen Ferguson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ewen Ferguson was a two-time winner in 2022.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Soudal%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20No%20Belgian%20waffle%20for%20Ferguson&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html&text=Soudal%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20No%20Belgian%20waffle%20for%20Ferguson" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Last week Matt Cooper <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-can-light-a-roman-candle-010523-721.html">tipped the 22/1 Italian Open winner Adrian Meronk</a>. This week local man Thomas Detry heads the betting for the Soudal Open but Matt looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Scot <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247">Ewen Ferguson</a> has form and good course vibes</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Dani Van Tonder likes playing in the trees</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daniel Gavins is a big price for a two-time winner</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The DP World Tour's return to Europe heads north for a second <strong>Soudal Open</strong> and a fourth visit to the composite course at <strong>Rinkven International</strong>.</p><p>It's something of a <strong>novel set-up</strong>, a par 71 at 6,970 yards that includes just <strong>three par-3s and two par-5s</strong>.</p><p>There's a lot of par-4s, in other words, and <strong>six of them are shorter than 400 yards while another two are just 406 and 407 yards</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>If that suggests that it can be overpowered from the tee box <strong>maybe think again</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>It is <strong>tree-lined, quite tightly in some places,</strong> and calls for plenty of <strong>conservative calls</strong> with most hitting to similar areas.</p><p>Add in small-ish greens and <strong>approach play comes to the fore</strong>.</p><p><strong>Last year's winner Sam Horsfield</strong> was good enough in that area of the game to <strong>lead the Strokes Gained Approach rankings</strong> for the 2021 season. The two fellows who chased him home, Ryan Fox and Yannick Paul, <strong>ranked fourth and 12th</strong> last year.</p><p>The first winner at Rinkven at this level was <strong>Adrian Otaegui who regularly features high in the same category</strong>, as did the runner-up that year Benjamin Hebert.</p><p>And while 2019 winner Guido Migliozzi has never really shone in that part of the game throughout a season, his best finishes tally with good approaches and <strong>he was in good form with his irons ahead of that win</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The good news for the event is that <strong>Thomas Detry</strong> returns from the PGA Tour to <strong>add local lustre</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>The bad news is that <strong>Thomas Pieters</strong>, like the defending champion Horsfield, is <strong>now a LIV performer</strong>.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>First bet was <strong>very nearly</strong> the American John Catlin who is a winner at two tree-lined tracks (Valderrama and Galgorm Castle) and has also won at Diamond Country Club which <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/soudal-open-2023-tips-and-preview-the-punters-preview-070523-167.html">Steve Rawlings has highlighted</a> as a possible pointer.</p><p>His best golf also features good approach but I'm just <strong>not sure he's producing it at the moment</strong>.</p><p>Instead, I'll give <strong>Ewen Ferguson</strong> a pass for missing the cut last week.</p><p>It was the Scotsman's first start since March and he signed off before the break <strong>with a pair of top four finishes in South Africa when his approach work was excellent</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Like Catlin <strong>he's a past winner at Galgorm Castle</strong> and his first win at this level was very nearly at <strong>Muthaiga, another track within the trees</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>The 26-year-old also played well among the trees at <strong>Adamstal, Dar es Salam and Galgorm Castle again on the second tier</strong>.</p><p>The clincher is that in 2019, when still a Challenge Tour performer, he got a rare start at the top level<strong> at Rinkven</strong> and <strong>finished third when he talked about hitting a lot of fairways, enjoying the test</strong> and proving it by going bogey-free in his third/fourth place play off (admittedly only nine holes).</p><p>He's a <strong>two-time winner last year</strong>, with <strong>two top fours in his last three starts</strong> and a <strong>top three finish on the course</strong>.</p><p>I'm a <strong>bit surprised</strong> we can get this price for him.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ewen Ferguson Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">40/1</a></div><h2><img alt="dani van tonder open de espana 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ea2aa6a970415ea5a8c3ee32eaf030604eede413.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Dani Van Tonder 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p>South Africa's <strong>Dani Van Tonder</strong> is another man who likes hitting down avenues of trees.</p><p>He's got <strong>wins at Glendower and Karen</strong>, top fives at Pretoria and Houghton, a top 10 at Royal Johannesburg and he contended at Eichenried in Munich.</p><p>It's something of a surprise that he hasn't played here yet, not so much because he's a guaranteed great fit (although he might easily be a nice one), <strong>more because he plays so often</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Between the middle of August and end of October last year, for example, he played <strong>every week</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He might also be bubbling at the moment: he was <strong>second in his home nation at the start of last month</strong> and briefly contended in the two weeks that followed.</p><p>He was then <strong>fifth last week in the Italian Open</strong>, playing alongside the winner Adrian Meronk in the final round.</p><p>He also <strong>ranked ninth for SG Approach this season</strong>, the final piece in the puzzle.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dani Van Tonder Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">50/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247">Final Bet: 1pt each-way @ /1</a></h2><p></p><p>Last pick <strong>Daniel Gavins</strong> seriously reminds me of one of my favourite golfers.</p><p>The man in question is the German Tobias Dier who <strong>played 120 times on the European Tour and made the top 25 just twice</strong>.</p><p>But <strong>both of them were wins</strong>.</p><p>"Ultimately, when I was good,<strong> I was very good</strong>," he once told me. "And when I was bad, I was very bad. There was nothing in between ...</p><p>"<strong>When I had a chance to win I took it</strong> so that feels really good. But my consistency, or my 'normal' performance? It was never good enough."</p><blockquote> <p>Gavins is not quite so <strong>hit or miss</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He also has two wins and a similar number of starts (104) but he has another <strong>three top 10s</strong> in addition to those triumphs.</p><p>But he does share Dier's <strong>ability to take his opportunities to win</strong> (even if he did so in slightly bizarre fashion when winning the Ras al Khaimah Championship earlier this year when he played the 18th hole badly but earned the right to do so).</p><p>He's also <strong>played tree-lined venues well</strong>.</p><p>In fact, his first win at this level came at <strong>Galgorm Castle</strong>.</p><p>Also his first top five at pro level was at Hawkstone Park on the EuroPro Tour (the first eight holes of which are very tight for pros), and he's been <strong>T11th at Valderrama and sixth at Muthaiga</strong>.</p><p>He also made the last 16 at Rinkven in 2019.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Daniel Gavins Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100/1</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dani Van Tonder 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Daniel Gavins 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-soudal-open-2023/12578934?selectedMixedItem=2064591247">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Soudal%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20No%20Belgian%20waffle%20for%20Ferguson&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsoudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html&text=Soudal%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20No%20Belgian%20waffle%20for%20Ferguson" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-each-way-tips-ryan-can-out-fox-the-sandbelt-test-281122-721.html">Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ryan fox fairmont.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryan%20fox%20fairmont.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-can-light-a-roman-candle-010523-721.html">Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Arnaus can light a Roman candle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/f0367e9d16b62ce1a844ccdbe67c3e0f4f907fc5.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/f0367e9d16b62ce1a844ccdbe67c3e0f4f907fc5.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf---singapore-tips-birthday-treat-for-westwood-260423-721.html">LIV Golf Singapore Tips: Birthday treat for Westwood at 125/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Lee%20Westwood%20smile%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/korea-championship-each-way-tips-migliozzi-can-pinch-an-inch-240423-721.html">Korea Championship Each-Way Tips: Migliozzi can pinch an Inch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/guido migliozzi ddc.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/guido%20migliozzi%20ddc.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1683582366" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket