Steve Rawlings' in-depth previews of both events

Course info, players' form and more

Steve Rawlings says: "Anyone who enjoys desert golf must be considered and given the recent American Express, won two weeks ago by Jon Rahm, is also played in the desert and as part of the West Coast Swing, it's perhaps not surprising to see that a number of players have performed well at both events.

"Phil Mickelson, Mark Wilson and Kenny Perry have all won both this event and The American Express fairly recently and a number of players have come close to winning both.

"Jason Dufner, who won the American Express in 2016, was beaten in a playoff here by Wilson in 2011, Charley Hoffman was beaten by Perry in extra time here, two years after he'd won The American Express in 2007, and Justin Leonard is another to win The American Express and finish second in Phoenix.

"Last year's playoff protagonists here, Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, have both traded at odds-on in-running at The American Express (Scheffler in 2020 and Cantlay in both 2021 and 2022) and Cantlay, Jesper Parnevik, John Rollins and Ryan Palmer have all finished runner-up at both events."

Dave Tindall says: "The Korean youngster Tom Kim has taken the game by storm, becoming the first player to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996.

"This event has been won with an average winning score of just better than 17-under in the last six years so birdies are needed. Kim's wins were achieved with 20-under at August's Wyndham Championship and 24-under at October's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

"That latter win came in the desert, as did his sixth place in The American Express last time out so Kim seems to enjoy this type of scenery. Yes, this is his tournament debut but he won first time out at both the Wyndham and the Shriners so that's hardly a concern.

"Kim ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green - a great pointer here - when fifth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month and was third in that category in his Vegas win."

Dave Tindall says: "Wyndham Clark shot a brilliant 61 on day one of this tournament in 2020, that 10-under opener giving him the first-round lead by two strokes.

"So, three years on, I'm going to back him for another low one at TPC Scottsdale. Clark has ended Thursday in the top four in two of his last five starts thanks to opening 66s in the CJ Cup and Houston Open.

"He was also the first-round leader in June's Canadian Open courtesy of a 63. With finishes of 16-29-16-10-50-37 in his last half-dozen tournaments, Clark is in good form and this could be a good place to catch him at a three-figure FRL price. He heads out at 13.39pm."

Matt Cooper says: "Since the remarkable vein of form which transformed his career back in spring 2021 it's not been a great period on the PGA Tour for South Africa's Garrick Higgo.

"That spell saw him land two wins in Europe in three weeks then travel to the States to first make the cut in the PGA Championship and then triumph in the Palmetto Championship to land a PGA Tour card.

"Amid those subsequent difficulties, however, one of his finest efforts was 21st place in this event 12 months ago, when a third round 64 had him just four shots off the lead heading into Sunday.

"In making his last three cuts - and showing his face on the first page of the leaderboard at some point in the week - he's currently in his most consistent form since the breakthrough win. His four main tour wins have all come on grainy greens and modern courses - he can ride the wave this week."

Andy Swales says: "Laid out approximately 1,500 feet above sea level, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is surrounded by the rugged Sonoran Desert, and nearby McDowell Mountain range.

"Opened in 1986, it was a joint collaboration between former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, and fellow golf course architect Jay Morrish, both of whom have now sadly passed away.

With generous fairways and less trouble than at most PGA Tour venues, this layout certainly encourages players to blast it long and be aggressive. The dry desert Arizona air will also help the ball to travel further...

"Rickie Fowler is a complete long shot this week, but the former 'Golden Boy' of American golf is starting to show some improvement. The ex-Scottsdale champion, now 34, currently occupies a top-25 slot in this season's FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour."

Steve Rawlings says: "Although played at Laguna's other course, looking back at the Singapore Masters, it's worth noting that four of the six winners were Asian Tour players.

"The DP World Tour visits almost every corner of the earth nowadays but it doesn't visit Asia as often as it used to and those with experience of the region should hold an advantage over the younger pros.

"We can expect hot, humid, and sticky conditions and bumpy unpredictable greens and that may well play into the hands of the more experienced players. And those with experience of playing under such circumstances should be advantaged.

"For example, this could be a great opportunity for someone like John Catlin to find some form. The Californian won four times on the Asian Tour before switching to the DP World Tour."

Matt Cooper says: "Even back when playing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Frenchman Antoine Rozner was dropping hints that he liked playing resort-style courses.

"Principally that came when he won back-to-back Desert Shootouts in Arizona and the theme has been maintained into his professional career. The first time he contended on the second tier? It was when second at Morgado Resort in the 2018 Open de Portugal.

"The first time he contended on the DP World Tour? When seventh at Four Seasons in the same year's Mauritius Open. The first time he made a play-off on the main tour? When second in the 2019 Mauritius Open at Heritage.

"His first win at the top level was at Jumeirah's Fire Course in the 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship and within weeks he'd added the Qatar Masters at Education City. He's been fourth again at Fire, eighth at Dom Pedro in the Portugal Masters and then finally won the Mauritius Open last December at Mont Choisy.

Andy Swales says: "Since the turn of the millennium, Laguna National has hosted seven 'European' tournaments, including six Singapore Masters between 2002 and 2007.

Opened in 1993, this flat, tree-lined, parkland venue has water in play on 10 holes. Located close to the island's east coast, Laguna's Classic Course underwent a redesign in 2010.

"Seven years later it underwent further 'surgery' which yielded the building of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed...

"Adri Arnaus has made a solid start to 2023, and finished tied-sixth in Ras Al Khaimah at the weekend. Is a one-time champion and five-time runner-up on the DP World Tour.""