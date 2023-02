Classic Course debuts on the DP World Tour

Will an early start on day one be a plus?

Tournament History

There was a Singapore Classic on the Asian Tour between 2010 and 2012 but that was played at the Orchid Country Club and this Singapore Classic is a completely different, brand-new event that just happens to have the same name, although it is being played at a familiar venue - the Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

Venue

Classic Course, Laguna National Golf and Country Club, Tampines, Singapore.

Course Details

Par 72, 7,471 yards

Laguna National hosted the now defunct Singapore Masters on the DP World Tour between 2002 and 2007 (the inaugural edition in 2021 was staged at Singapore Island Golf course) and it was also used for the final edition of the Ballantine's Championship in 2014, when Chile's Felipe Agular shot 28 on the back nine to win by a stroke, having trailed by four with a round to go, but both events were staged on the Masters Course.

This week's tournament is being staged at the Classic Course - known locally as 'The Beast' - so it's debatable whether any of that old form is worth consideration.

Described on Laguna's website as visually stimulating and refreshingly bold in its presentation, the Classic has a reputation as one of the most difficult and dramatic tests of golf in Asia.

The Classic Course features 146 bunkers, undulating putting surfaces and five water features.

This article on the DP World Tour website, describing all 18 holes, is well worth a read.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky all four days, starting at 05:30 on Thursday.

Is There an Angle In?

Although played at Laguna's other course, looking back at the Singapore Masters, it's worth noting that four of the six winners were Asian Tour players.

The DP World Tour visits almost every corner of the earth nowadays but it doesn't visit Asia as often as it used to and those with experience of the region should hold an advantage over the younger pros.

We can expect hot, humid, and sticky conditions and bumpy unpredictable greens and that may well play into the hands of the more experienced players. And those with experience of playing under such circumstances should be advantaged.

For example, this could be a great opportunity for someone like John Catlin to find some form. The Californian won four times on the Asian Tour before switching to the DP World Tour.

In-Play Tactics

An early start on day one could prove beneficial.

Afternoon storms in Singapore are almost a daily occurrence and the chances of a suspension in play on Thursday afternoon are quite high.

It's never ideal when delays are experienced and it's never easy to predict when and if any stoppages will occur but if we do get a suspension on day one, anyone done and dusted and in the house will hold an advantage over those due to play on Thursday afternoon.

They'll be able to go back to their accommodation, relax, and wait and see how things pan out.

If there is a delay on day one, the afternoon starters will see their rounds interrupted and they could end up playing far more than 18 holes on Friday.

