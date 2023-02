Xander can upstage Rory and Jon

Layout favours big hitters and attacking golf

Phoenix tournament afforded 'elevated status'

For the one and only time this season, the PGA Tour tees-up in Arizona at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

First staged 91 years ago, the tournament's current home of TPC Scottsdale has hosted this event since 1987.

And with prize money totalling $20m, the tournament is one of a number of events to enjoy 'elevated status' on the PGA Tour during 2023.

These big money tournaments were quickly installed by Tour officials to fend off the threat posed by the recently-established Saudi-funded golf series.

In return for the substantial additional prize money, the PGA Tour has guaranteed sponsors that their events will feature virtually all of golf's top stars.

Those teeing-up this week include 22 of the world's top 25-ranked players.

Course Characteristics

Laid out approximately 1,500 feet above sea level, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is surrounded by the rugged Sonoran Desert, and nearby McDowell Mountain range.

Opened in 1986, it was a joint collaboration between former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, and fellow golf course architect Jay Morrish, both of whom have now sadly passed away.

With generous fairways and less trouble than at most PGA Tour venues, this layout certainly encourages players to blast it long and be aggressive.

The dry desert Arizona air will also help the ball to travel further.

Big-hitters have generally thrived here, although 'mid-range' Webb Simpson emerged triumphant three years ago.

Weiskopf returned to undertake an upgrade of the course in 2014 when, among other things, he planted around 250 trees.

These, when fully grown, may restrict the current freedom off the tee. This $12m renovation also involved resurfacing of greens and re-building of bunkers.

Water is a threat on no more than six holes, and mainly on the back nine.

The tournament has always been one of the best-attended events on the PGA Tour schedule, with an 'enthusiastic and lively atmosphere' to match any on the calendar.

Latest betting for this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open

Stroke Average

Lowest 15 At TPC Scottsdale (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.80: Xander Schauffele (20)

67.80: Scottie Scheffler (10)

68.05: Justin Thomas (22)

68.17: Jon Rahm (24)

68.19: Hideki Matsuyama (21)

68.28: Webb Simpson (18)

68.40: Rickie Fowler (20)

68.41: Matt Kuchar (22)

68.42: Sung Jae Im (12)

68.56: Max Homa (16)

68.60: Nate Lashley (10)

68.67: Alexander Noren (12)

68.69: JT Poston (16)

68.75: Mark Hubbard (12)

68.90: Kyoung-Hoon Lee (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

*Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Rickie Fowler: A complete long shot this week, but the former 'Golden Boy' of American golf is starting to show some improvement. The ex-Scottsdale champion, now 34, currently occupies a top-25 slot in this season's FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm: Only McIlroy is as hot as the Spaniard is right now. In his last eight tournaments, there have been four titles, along with a lowest finish of tied-eighth. Has had four top-10s at Scottsdale.

Rory McIlroy: Even by his high standards, the 33-year-old's form over the past five months has been staggering: Seven starts, three victories and always in the top four. This week will be more of a challenge in what is easily the strongest field since last year's Tour Championship, which McIlroy won anyway. The one negative for the current world No 1 is that he makes only his second career start at TPC Scottsdale.

Xander Schauffele: Has quietly sneaked in to No 6 in the World Ranking. The 29-year-old, who resides in Las Vegas, is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour including twice during the past seven months. Has posted two previous podium finishes at Scottsdale and was tied-third in the desert of Palm Springs just three weeks ago.

Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves