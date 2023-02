Fox heads the field at Laguna National

MacIntyre looking to boost Ryder Cup chances

First of three successive events in Asia

With the four-week 'Desert Swing' now complete, the action switches to Asia where the DP World Tour will host three back-to-back events.

This week it's the turn of Singapore, before the circus moves on to Thailand and finally India.

The Singapore Classic will take place at Laguna National, which most recently staged a 'European Tour' event in 2014 (see list below).

Since the turn of the millennium, Laguna National has hosted seven 'European' tournaments, including six Singapore Masters between 2002 and 2007.

Opened in 1993, this flat, tree-lined, parkland venue has water in play on 10 holes.

Located close to the island's east coast, Laguna's Classic Course underwent a redesign in 2010.

Seven years later it underwent further 'surgery' which yielded the building of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed.

Latest betting for this week's Singapore Classic

World Ranking Points

Highest 10 Points Scorers (Last Six Months on DP World Tour)

Points .... (Events)

50.95: Ryan Fox (13)

42.41: Adrian Otaegui (13)

39.49: Robert MacIntyre (12)

37.91: Thriston Lawrence (16)

33.07: Antoine Rozner (14)

28.21: Jordan Smith (11)

23.98: Ewen Ferguson (13)

22.92: Yannik Paul (12)

22.04: Gavin Green (11)

21.23: Oliver Wilson (13)

Only points gained in DP World Tour events since 09-08-2022 are included in table

Laguna National 2014 Result

Finishing Positions (alphabetically)

MC: Kiradech Aphibarnrat

MC: Matthew Baldwin

47: Rafael Cabrera-Bello

51: Jorge Campillo

MC: Bryce Easton

17: Nacho Elvira

36: Ross Fisher

54: Scott Jamieson

64: Masahiro Kawamura

61: Soren Kjeldsen

24: Alexander Levy

54: Adrian Otaegui

Ret: John Parry

MC: Richie Ramsay

38: Gary Stal

54: Andy Sullivan

MC: Justin Walters

47: Paul Waring

33: Marc Warren

71: Fabrizio Zanotti

Only those entered this week are included in list

Six To Watch

Adri Arnaus: The Spaniard has made a solid start to 2023, and finished tied-sixth in Ras Al Khaimah at the weekend. Is a one-time champion and five-time runner-up on the DP World Tour.

Alexander Bjork: Runner-up at Al Hamra, which was his highest finish on Tour for over 14 months.

Ryan Fox: The highest-ranked pro, by quite some margin, teeing-up this week. The upwardly mobile New Zealander finished in a tie-for-11th at Al Hamra on Sunday.

Robert MacIntyre: Tees-up after taking a week's rest. He is currently in contention for a Ryder Cup spot this September.

Matthieu Pavon: The 30-year-old Frenchman is one of the better pros yet to win on the DP World Tour - six times a podium finisher.

Johannes Veerman: The American was tied-eighth in Dubai two weeks ago and will be chasing a second Tour title this week. His first came in August 2021 in the Czech Republic.

Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut Note: