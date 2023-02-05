</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header <h1 class="entry_header__title">Phoenix Open: Tee-to-green brilliance required in the desert </h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-02-05">05 February 2023</time></li>
<li>5 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/phoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-05T15:24:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-05T16:39:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC SCOTTSDALE 2021 1.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After a couple of weeks on the Californian coast, the PGA Tour heads for the arid Arizonian desert for the Phoenix Open so read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start here... GIR & SGT2G the key stats in Phoenix Major winners shine at Scottsdale Read my Singapore Classic preview here Tournament History Originally known as the Arizona Open and first staged 91 years ago, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour. Famous for its raucous crowd alongside the infamous par three 16th hole, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is an enjoyable event and there's nearly always a tight finish. Venue TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona. Course Details Par 71, 7,261 yards Hole averages in 2022 - 70.29 Best known for its barmy par three 16th hole, this Stadium Course was built specifically for this event and this year it hosts the event for the 35th time. It's a links style desert track with an exciting finish. The 15th is a reachable par five with water in play (averaged 4.71 last year) and the 17th is a drivable par four (averaged 3.85 12 months ago) but that too has water in play. And it nearly always has a say in who lifts the trophy. The 17th is the hole that tripped up the 2019 winner, Rickie Fowler, seven years ago when he found the drink with his drive, having been matched at just [1.03] in-running, but it won him the event four years ago when Branden Grace found the drink, having hit a low of [1.4]. Martin Laird also found the water in 2015 when leading having been matched at odds-on but it was where Brooks Koepka sealed the deal two years ago when he holed out for an eagle two. Sahith Theegala wasn't so lucky last year when his tee-shot ran into the drink after he'd been matched for the win at just [2.04]. Costly mistake at 17.Co-leader Sahith Theegala finds the water off the tee. pic.twitter.com/2SMrecER9O&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2022 Even though the course was tweaked and lengthened prior to the 2015 edition, look out for low scores. Jordan Spieth hit a ten-under-par 61 in round three to hit the front in 2021 and there have been four rounds of 60 here, the last by Phil Mickelson, 10 years ago. The Bermuda greens are of an average size and they typically run fast at around 12 on the stimpmeter. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky all four days, starting at 15:00 on Thursday. Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2022 - Scottie Scheffler -16 [26.0] (playoff) 2021 - Brooks Koepka -19 [50.0] 2020 - Webb Simpson -17 [24.0] (playoff) 2019 - Rickie Fowler -17 [16.0] 2018 - Gary Woodland -18 [70.0] (playoff) 2017 - Hideki Matsuyama -17 [12.0] (playoff) 2016 - Hideki Matsuyama -14 [27.0] (playoff) What Will it Take to Win the Phoenix Open? Length off the tee has proved slightly more important than accuracy given the average Driving Distance ranking for the last eight winners is 16.6 and the average Driving Accuracy ranking is 21.1 but neither metric is crucial and it's all about approach play. Up until 2010 Putting was the most important stat but that's changed of late and as Justin Ray's tweet before the off last year shows, hitting plenty of greens is the key to success now. The @WMPhoenixOpen values ball-striking performance more than the typical PGA Tour event.Average field rank of winner since 2010Greens in regulationPhoenix: 3.9Tour average: 11.5SG tee to greenPhoenix: 4.0Tour average: 7.9&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 7, 2022 Scheffler ranked fourth for Strokes Gained Tee to Green and only 11th for Greens In Regulation but Xander Schauffele in third and Billy Horschel in sixth ranked one and two for GIR. Strong putting might not be as crucial as it once was here but it never hurst and Scheffler ranked number one for Putting Average last year and second for Strokes Gained Putting. He also ranked number one on the par fours and that's always a key stat too given nine of the last 10 winners have ranked inside the top-seven for Par 4 Scoring. Is There an Angle In? Anyone that enjoys desert golf must be considered and given the recent American Express, won two weeks ago by Jon Rahm, is also played in the desert and as part of the West Coast Swing, it's perhaps not surprising to see that a number of players have performed well at both events. Phil Mickelson, Mark Wilson and Kenny Perry have all won both this event and The American Express fairly recently and a number of players have come close to winning both. Jason Dufner, who won the American Express in 2016, was beaten in a playoff here by Wilson in 2011, Charley Hoffman was beaten by Perry in extra time here, two years after he'd won The American Express in 2007, and Justin Leonard is another to win The American Express and finish second in Phoenix. Last year's playoff protagonists here, Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, have both traded at odds-on in-running at The American Express (Scheffler in 2020 and Cantlay in both 2021 and 2022) and Cantlay, Jesper Parnevik, John Rollins and Ryan Palmer have all finished runner-up at both events. Is There an Identikit Winner? We've seen plenty of high-class winners of late and lots of major champions have taken the title. Rickie Fowler, once dubbed the best player not to have won a major, is the only winner in the last eight years who hasn't won one. This is a horses for courses track and already this century we've witnessed as many as six players take the title at least twice although Hideki Matsuyama, who won the title in 2016 and 2017, is the only back-to-back winner since Johnny Miller in the 1970's. Miller's successful defence in 1975 was an emphatic one given he won by 14 strokes but incredibly, he's not the only US Open winner to win by a double-figure margin. Steve Jones romped to an 11 shot win here in 1997! Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Scottie Scheffler tied third - trailing by two [8.6] 2021 - Brooks Koepka tied 7th - trailing by five [46.0] 2020 - Webb Simpson solo 2nd - trailing by one [3.7] 2019 - Rickie Fowler led by four strokes [1.42] 2018 - Gary Woodland tied 8th - trailing by three [42.0] 2017 - Hideki Matsuyama tied 3rd - trailing by four [8.4] 2016 - Hideki Matsuyama tied 2nd- trailing by three [5.8] In-Play Tactics If any of your picks start slowly this week they might not necessarily be down and out. Scottie Scheffler was matched at a whopping [300.0] when he trailed by nine strokes at halfway last year and he's far from the first to rally from off the pace... Having sat outside the top-20 and five off the lead after round one, Koepka was matched at a high of [180.0] in-running in 2021 and he was matched at [320.0] when he won the event for the first time in 2015, when he trailed by seven strokes after rounds one and two. And having ended the first round tied for 66th and ten off the lead, the 2020 winner, Webb Simpson, was matched at [250.0]. Kyle Stanley was tied 33rd and five back after round one in 2012, Hunter Mahan was tied for 29th and six back after round one and seven adrift at halfway in 2011 and Kenny Perry sat 74th and seven back after round one in 2009. Although Rickie Fowler was in front through 54 holes four years ago, he was a very lucky winner in the end and TPC Scottsdale has been a graveyard for third round leaders in recent years. Fowler opened up the 2019 renewal with rounds of 64, 65 and 64 to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday but he needed Branden Grace to mess up the 17th hole to eventually get him across the line, having double-bogeyed the fifth, tripled the 11th and bogeyed the 12th. Stress-free finishes are rare at Scottsdale and Phil Mickelson, when six clear in 2013, is the only other 54 hole leader to go on to win in the last 13 years. Plenty of players have messed up in front here recently and taking on the third-round leaders has been a licence to print money of late so bear that in mind when assessing the situation on Sunday morning. I'm on holiday for a week so there'll be no selections for this event but Matt Cooper will be back later in the week with the In-Play Blog. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC%20SCOTTSDALE%202021%201.jpg", "height": 719, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC SCOTTSDALE 2021 1.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC SCOTTSDALE 2021 1.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC SCOTTSDALE 2021 1.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC SCOTTSDALE 2021 1.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="The 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The drivable par four 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf-betting-3" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/golf-betting-3","entry_title":"Phoenix Open: Tee-to-green brilliance required in the desert "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf-betting-3">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Phoenix%20Open%3A%20Tee-to-green%20brilliance%20required%20in%20the%20desert%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fphoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fphoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fphoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fphoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fphoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html&text=Phoenix%20Open%3A%20Tee-to-green%20brilliance%20required%20in%20the%20desert%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After a couple of weeks on the Californian coast, the PGA Tour heads for the arid Arizonian desert for the Phoenix Open so read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>GIR & SGT2G the key stats in Phoenix</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Major winners shine at Scottsdale</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Read my Singapore Classic preview here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong></p><p>Originally known as the Arizona Open and first staged 91 years ago, the <strong>Waste Management Phoenix Open</strong> is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour.</p><p>Famous for its raucous crowd alongside the infamous par three 16th hole, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is an enjoyable event and there's nearly always a tight finish. </p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona.</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 71, 7,261 yards<br> Hole averages in 2022 - 70.29</p><p><br> Best known for its <strong>barmy par three 16th hole</strong>, this Stadium Course was built specifically for this event and this year it hosts the event for the 35th time.</p><p>It's a links style desert track with an exciting finish. The 15th is a reachable par five with water in play (averaged 4.71 last year) and the 17th is a <strong>drivable par four</strong> (averaged 3.85 12 months ago) but that too has water in play. And it nearly always has a say in who lifts the trophy.</p><p><img alt="TPCScottsdale16thHole1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPCScottsdale16thHole1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 17th is the hole that tripped up the 2019 winner, Rickie Fowler, seven years ago when he found the drink with his drive, having been matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/33"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.03</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/33</span></b> in-running, but it won him the event four years ago when Branden Grace found the drink, having hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>. </p><p>Martin Laird also found the water in 2015 when leading having been matched at odds-on but it was where Brooks Koepka sealed the deal two years ago when he holed out for an eagle two.</p><blockquote>Sahith Theegala wasn't so lucky last year when his tee-shot ran into the drink after he'd been matched for the win at just <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b>.</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Costly mistake at 17.<br><br>Co-leader Sahith Theegala finds the water off the tee. <a href="https://t.co/2SMrecER9O">pic.twitter.com/2SMrecER9O</a></p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1492992767101964289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 13, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Even though the course was tweaked and lengthened prior to the 2015 edition, <strong>look out for low scores</strong>. Jordan Spieth hit a ten-under-par 61 in round three to hit the front in 2021 and there have been four rounds of 60 here, the last by Phil Mickelson, 10 years ago.</p><p>The Bermuda greens are of an average size and they typically run fast at around 12 on the stimpmeter. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/near-tempe-town-lake">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky all four days, starting at 15:00 on Thursday.</p><p><strong><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong></p><p>2022 - Scottie Scheffler -16 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2021 - Brooks Koepka -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Webb Simpson -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2019 - Rickie Fowler -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> <br> 2018 - Gary Woodland -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2017 - Hideki Matsuyama -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2016 - Hideki Matsuyama -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b> (playoff)</p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Phoenix Open?</h2></strong></p><p>Length off the tee has proved slightly more important than accuracy given the average <strong>Driving Distance</strong> ranking for the last eight winners is 16.6 and the average <strong>Driving Accuracy</strong> ranking is 21.1 but neither metric is crucial and it's all about approach play.</p><p>Up until 2010 <strong>Putting</strong> was the most important stat but that's changed of late and as Justin Ray's tweet before the off last year shows, hitting plenty of greens is the key to success now. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The <a href="https://twitter.com/WMPhoenixOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WMPhoenixOpen</a> values ball-striking performance more than the typical PGA Tour event.<br><br>Average field rank of winner since 2010<br><br>Greens in regulation<br>Phoenix: 3.9<br>Tour average: 11.5<br><br>SG tee to green<br>Phoenix: 4.0<br>Tour average: 7.9</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1490754435500462085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Scheffler ranked fourth for <strong>Strokes Gained Tee to Green</strong> and only 11th for Greens In Regulation but Xander Schauffele in third and Billy Horschel in sixth ranked one and two for GIR.</p><blockquote>Strong putting might not be as crucial as it once was here but it never hurst and Scheffler ranked number one for Putting Average last year and second for Strokes Gained Putting.</blockquote><p>He also ranked number one on the par fours and that's always a key stat too given nine of the last 10 winners have ranked inside the top-seven for <strong>Par 4 Scoring</strong>. </p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>Anyone that enjoys desert golf must be considered and given the recent <strong>American Express</strong>, won two weeks ago by Jon Rahm, is also played in the desert and as part of the West Coast Swing, it's perhaps not surprising to see that a number of players have performed well at both events.</p><blockquote>Phil Mickelson, Mark Wilson and Kenny Perry have all won both this event and The American Express fairly recently and a number of players have come close to winning both. </blockquote><p>Jason Dufner, who won the American Express in 2016, was beaten in a playoff here by Wilson in 2011, Charley Hoffman was beaten by Perry in extra time here, two years after he'd won The American Express in 2007, and Justin Leonard is another to win The American Express and finish second in Phoenix. </p><p>Last year's playoff protagonists here, Scheffler and <strong>Patrick Cantlay</strong>, have <strong>both traded at odds-on in-running at The American Express</strong> (Scheffler in 2020 and Cantlay in both 2021 and 2022) and Cantlay, Jesper Parnevik, John Rollins and Ryan Palmer have all finished runner-up at both events.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2></strong></p><p>We've seen plenty of high-class winners of late and lots of major champions have taken the title. </p><blockquote>Rickie Fowler, once dubbed the best player not to have won a major, is the only winner in the last eight years who hasn't won one. </blockquote><p>This is a horses for courses track and already this century we've witnessed as many as six players take the title at least twice although Hideki Matsuyama, who won the title in 2016 and 2017, is the only <strong>back-to-back winner</strong> since Johnny Miller in the 1970's. </p><p>Miller's successful defence in 1975 was an emphatic one given he won by 14 strokes but incredibly, he's not the only US Open winner to win by a double-figure margin. Steve Jones romped to an 11 shot win here in 1997!</p><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2022 - Scottie Scheffler tied third - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b><br> 2021 - Brooks Koepka tied 7th - trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Webb Simpson solo 2nd - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br> 2019 - Rickie Fowler led by four strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> <br> 2018 - Gary Woodland tied 8th - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Hideki Matsuyama tied 3rd - trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b><br> 2016 - Hideki Matsuyama tied 2nd- trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><p>If any of your picks start slowly this week they might not necessarily be down and out. </p><blockquote>Scottie Scheffler was matched at a whopping <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> when he trailed by nine strokes at halfway last year and he's far from the first to rally from off the pace...</blockquote><p><img alt="Scheffler wins Phoenix.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scheffler%20wins%20Phoenix.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Having sat outside the top-20 and five off the lead after round one, <strong>Koepka was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b> in-running in 2021 and he was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="319/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">320.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">319/1</span></b> when he won the event for the first time in 2015</strong>, when he trailed by seven strokes after rounds one and two. </p><p>And having ended the first round tied for 66th and ten off the lead, the 2020 winner, Webb Simpson, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="249/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">250.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">249/1</span></b>. </p><p>Kyle Stanley was tied 33rd and five back after round one in 2012, Hunter Mahan was tied for 29th and six back after round one and seven adrift at halfway in 2011 and Kenny Perry sat 74th and seven back after round one in 2009.</p><p>Although Rickie Fowler was in front through 54 holes four years ago, he was a very lucky winner in the end and TPC Scottsdale has been <strong>a graveyard for third round leaders in recent years</strong>. </p><p>Fowler opened up the 2019 renewal with rounds of 64, 65 and 64 to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday but he needed Branden Grace to mess up the 17th hole to eventually get him across the line, having double-bogeyed the fifth, tripled the 11th and bogeyed the 12th. </p><p><strong>Stress-free finishes are rare at Scottsdale</strong> and Phil Mickelson, when six clear in 2013, is the only other 54 hole leader to go on to win in the last 13 years. Read past articles

Singapore Classic: Asian Tour experience could be key The Punter's In-Play Blog: Malnati leads in disrupted AT&T Pro Am

The Punter's De-Brief: Rory edges out Reed in classic encounter in Dubai 