Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Workday Championship and Puerto Rico Open

WGC Workday Championship: Hovland and Reed chanced

The WGC Workday Championship kicks off a four-week long Florida Swing for the PGA on Thursday and Steve Rawlings goes in-depth to preview the tournament.

He says: "Patrick Reed comes to the fore in these big events and if I'm correct about this course having a similar feel to Copperhead, he might just take to the place. Reed finished second to Paul Casey there in 2018."

Puerto Rico Open: Correlating course form points to Putnam

As well as the tournament in Florida - the focus of most of our golf coverage this week - there's a good chance for the PGA Tour's lesser lights to shine in Puerto Rico.

Steve says: "The only one I like that's priced at less than 100.099/1 is Andrew Putnam, who's been showing signs of improvement of late (seventh in the Phoenix Open three starts ago) and he signed off at Riviera with a three-under-par 68 on Sunday, despite double-bogeying the sixth."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Bypass Florida and head to Puerto Rico

Steve stays in the Puerto Rico for this week's outsider picks as he seeks to pick out a monster-priced winner.

He says: "European Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington, has never played in the Puerto Rico Open before but the coastal, exposed and wind-affected track should be right up the Irishman's street."

WGC Workday Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Berger a tasty bet

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at The Concession Golf Club on Thursday. Find out who he's backing to make a fast start...

Dave says: "He's shot in the 60s in round one at each of his last six tournaments. That includes an opening 64 in the Sony Open and a 67 at Pebble."

WGC Workday Championship Each-Way Tips: DeChambeau can bounce back

Next Dave makes three each-way selections for the WGC Workday Championship with seven places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "DeChambeau is 15th in Approach and 18th Around The Green which immediately piques interest."

WGC Workday Championship: Form stats for this week's event

Co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin, The Concession Golf Club takes centre stage this week and Andy Swales has the key information and form stats.

He says: "One of the few golfers to have sampled The Concession previously is Bryson DeChambeau, who won the national collegiate title here in 2015."