WGC Workday Championship Each-Way Tips: DeChambeau can bounce back at The Concession

Main Bet: Bryson DeChambeau each-way @ 21.020/1

The first WGC event of the features a new sponsor and, more importantly to punters, a new venue - The Concession.

The course gets its name from the famous putt Jack Nicklaus conceded to Tony Jacklin on the 18th green at Royal Birkdale, the Golden Bear's gesture ensuring that the 1969 Ryder Cup would end in a 16-16 tie.

Nicklaus and Jacklin teamed up again to design this layout and this 7,474-yard par 72 looks likely to present a decent test.

There aren't too many clues just yet but it did stage the 2015 NCAA - the top annual competition in US men's collegiate golf.

The individual event was one by none other than Bryson DeChambeau with 8-under.

Some digging back to that time produces a Golf Channel video picking out the "greens and the greens surrounds" as the key aspect.

Former Ryder Cup star Andy Bean, a Concession member, adds: "I think you just have to have imagination, like Phil Mickelson. He's got all types of shots to get the ball up and down and they're going to have to learn not just a flop shot. You're going to have to learn bump and runs.

"If the wind is blowing, it can be really, really difficult. You've got to golf your ball around here and you've got to have a good short game."

Jason Enloe, DeChambeau's college coach, said later that ball-striking was key so perhaps Strokes Gained: Around The Green and Strokes Gained: Approach are two areas to focus on.

DeChambeau is 15th in Approach and 18th Around The Green which immediately piques interest so despite something of a horror show at Riviera last week I'm willing to play him at 20s.

While a missed cut and T18 in the Saudi International highlighted some flaws, he did shoot a second-round 69 at Riviera, gaining 3.228 strokes Around The Green on Friday.

He will need to hit it straighter here but in the hope that he does that, as well as enjoying the Bermuda putting surfaces better, DeChambeau could enjoy a very happy return to a place that holds strong memories.

Fourth on his last start in Florida (Bay Hill), the US Open champion gets the nod.

Next Best: Patrick Reed each-way @ 31.0

The emphasis on a creative short game suggests The Concession will be absolutely up Patrick Reed's street.

Reed loves to mix it up around the greens and has all the shots needed to succeed here.

It's hard to get a grasp of this event's history given that it moves around so much but, officially, Reed has won it twice.

The American scored a one-shot victory at Doral in 2014 and repeated that winning margin - against DeChambeau - when it was the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec last year.

If nothing else, that tells us that Reed can win WGC events in the early part of the season.

Although he misfired in Saudi again (T66 after MC and T56 the previous years), the last time we saw the 2018 Masters champion on American soil he walked off with victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He ranked 1st in SG: Around The Green in California and proved yet again that he wins top-class events.

Despite that ability to come alive when the elite are up against him, he's further down the betting than some who struggle to get over the line.

He'll enjoy that bit of room off the tee afforded by most Nicklaus designs and, at 30/1, Reed looks definite betting material on this course.

Final Bet: Matt Fitzpatrick each-way @ 51.0

I've settled on my three picks quickly this week and that's usually a good sign.

The third to jump off the page is Matt Fitzpatrick.

The Englishman was one of the main protagonists at Riviera last week, starting fast and staying in contention to finish in a tie for fifth.

He showed off his superb short game by ranking 3rd for SG: Around The Green so one of the key skills required this week is functioning healthily.

Fitzpatrick has finished ninth and runner-up (both at Bay Hill) in two of his last three starts in Florida so that provides an added bonus. He's recorded positive SG: Putting figures in eight of his last nine starts in the Sunshine State so can be relied upon to stroke it well on the Bermuda greens.

Finally, he's also got a very useful record in WGC events.

In three of the last four, he's posted tied sixth and tied fourth in the St. Jude and solo seventh at the HSBC Champions. Few in the field can match that record.

A winner of the European Tour's prestigious DP World Tour Championship just four starts ago, Fitzpatrick is full of confidence and can hopefully give us a big run at 50/1.



Further down the betting, Euro duo Victor Perez and Robert MacIntyre are capable of outrunning their odds (both 90/1) while some will note that 150/1 Thomas Detry came third in that NCAA event here won by DeChambeau.

I was also quite tempted by Pebble Beach winner Daniel Berger at 30/1 and Billy Horschel at 100s but I'll stick with my trio of DeChambeau, Reed and Fitzpatrick.