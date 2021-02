Find Me a 100 Winner: Bypass Florida and head to Puerto Rico

The WGC Workday Championship replaces the WGC Mexico Championship for one year only (hopefully) and playing at the Concession Club, a course the pros haven't played before, should be something of a leveller.

That could mean we see a few outsiders contend but as highlighted in the preview, all but one winner of the tournament (Nick Watney in 2011), since it was first played as the WGC American Express in 1999, has been a major winner and outsiders haven't had a look in. It's a completely different story in Puerto Rico though...

As highlighted in the preview, we've now had 12 renewals of the Puerto Rico Open and only one winner (Viktor Hovland last year) has begun the event trading at less than 50.049/1, and nine of the 12 winners have been 100.099/1 or bigger. I make no apologies for choosing to concentrate on this one.

Can Pod emulate Stricker and Love?

European Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington, has never played in the Puerto Rico Open before but the coastal, exposed and wind-affected track should be right up the Irishman's street and he's shown very recently, when finishing sixth in the Dubai Desert Classic, that he's no back number.

A little bit of current form and a very obvious course fit are both positives and so too is his Ryder Cup captaincy. Steve Stricker, the US Ryder Cup captain, showed at the Phoenix Open three weeks ago, where he finished fourth, that taking charge of your continent at the biannual bash can be inspiring and he's not the first to perform well when captain. Davis Love won the Wyndham Championship at huge odds in 2015, one year before leading the US to Ryder Cup glory.



Back Padraig Harrington 2 u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Put Potter in your portfolio

Ted Potter Jr can't possibly be described as a consistent type and he's long odds-on to miss the cut but if "The Wizard" is in the mood to weave his magic, this course is perfect for him.

As highlighted in the preview, Floridians have a decent record in Puerto Rico and Potter's already shown a liking to the place with improving form figures reading 48-29-6.

Having already won twice on the PGA Tour, the 37-year-old knows how to get the job done and he's done it in better company than this. Potter was especially impressive when finishing three shots clear of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie at Pebble Beach three years ago when winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Back Ted Potter Jr 2 u @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Wagner worth a wager

It's now eight years since 40-year-old Texan, Johnson Wagner, won the third of his three PGA Tour titles at the Sony Open and there hasn't been much encouragement of late to expect an awful lot but, as highlighted in the preview, poor current form is no barrier here.

Wagner finished second here two years ago when out of form and he's often produced something out of the blue. A former winner of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the event that best correlates with the Puerto Rico Open, Wagner looks worth chancing at a huge price.

Back Johnson Wagner 1u @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

Try Trainer at a tremendous price

It's now ten years since Michael Bradley won the second of his two Puerto Rico Opens, two years after his first, and Martin Trainer is a huge price to emulate him.

Trainer's only made one cut in the last 12 months so he's woefully out of form but he did manage to shoot 64 in round four of the Sony Open when he did squeeze through to the weekend and as already highlighted, current form is an irrelevance at this tournament. Course form isn't.

Trainer had form figures reading MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-28 when he won here two years ago and odds in excess of 400.0399/1 look huge about the 2019 winner.

Back Martin Trainer 1u @ 440.0439/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

