Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's FedEx St Jude Championship and NEXO Championship

Steve Rawlings: "It may be worth placing a small wager on Cameron Young after his victory in the Wyndham Championship, and it may also be worth backing whoever wins here this week at the BMW Championship next week. Lucas Glover went back-to-back two years ago, winning here after winning the Wyndham, and Viktor Hovland then won both the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

"Last year's Playoff events were won by Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler but someone has won two FedEx Cup Playoff events in 10 of the last 12 years, and on a staggering 12 occasions in total. I've often sided with the previous week's winner during the Playoff Series, but Glover's victory here two years ago suggests that we can extend that system to backing the Wyndham winner here too.

"Young couldn't have been more impressive at Sedgefield last week where he trotted up by six strokes to claim his first PGA Tour title and it would be no surprise to see him go in again immediately... He looks a fair price to repeat the feat at 45/1 despite his somewhat underwhelming TPC Southwind form figures reading 31-31-61."

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Young EXC 46.0

Dave Tindall: "If we're focusing in on past exploits at the course, the one who jumps off the page is Daniel Berger. The American lifted the title on his first two starts at Southwind, shooting 13-under in 2016, and then defending with 10-under in 2017. Shock, horror, he missed the cut in 2018 but then followed that with second in 2020 and fifth in 2021.

"Berger hasn't played here since then but will surely be relishing a return having finished 30th in the regular season FedEx Cup standings. That combination of top 30 and course form suggests he should be well fancied but there's 40/1 on offer.

"It's due to some rather lacklustre looking form in June and July but that came on courses that didn't really suit. And, to be honest, 30th in the Open Championship (70-68 on the weekend) was pretty decent. We're back on Bermuda greens here and this is where Berger can excel again.

"On such grass, he was runner-up in Phoenix and third at the RBC Heritage while in March he enjoyed a trio of top 25s on the Florida Swing. Wind back to November last year and Berger was runner-up at the RSM Classic. He ranks 11th in Approach this season which is ideal and 23rd in Par 4 Scoring Average."

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Berger each-way (8 Places) SBK 40/1

Steve Rawlings: "My first pick is the man I've backed in each of the last two weeks at a triple-figure price - Chris Kirk. A week after finishing tied for 14th in the 3M Open, when a selection at 150.0, the 40-year-old finished fifth at Sedgefield on Sunday when backed at 110.0.

"His top five in the Wyndham Championship saw him move up from 73rd in the FedEx Cup Standings to 61st and into this week's field and he looks nicely priced again this week given he finished sixth here back in 2018."

Recommended Bet Back Chris Kirk (2 Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Dave Tindall: "After bouncing back to form with his annual top 10 in the Travelers Championship, 2023 Open hero Brian Harman had more fun on the links. He started out 69-65 in both the Scottish Open and Open Championship and left the UK with a 10th place at Royal Portrush in the bag.

"As usual, he's being underrated again here and 60/1 (1/4, 5 Places) looks an appealing R1 price especially as he has course form too. The left-hander has a third and a sixth to his name and has sprinkled three 66s on the par 70 over the last three editions.

"Harman, who has finished day one inside the top 10 in two of his last three outings, tees off at 9.05am."

Recommended Bet Back Brian Harman for the first round lead SBK 60/1

Andy Swales: "Since last year's tournament, the course has undergone significant renovation. There has been a total rebuild and resurfacing of all 18 greens, while improvements were made to the irrigation system. These changes began in November 2024, and continued through the first six months of the current year.

"TPC Southwind holds the record for most balls hit into the water, of any PGA Tour course. Since ShotLink began recording this data in 2003, more than 6,000 golf shots have ended up in lakes, ponds and streams, making the course even more notorious than the famed TPC Sawgrass which is second on the list.

"With Rory McIlroy not teeing-up this week, it means Scottie Scheffler 11/4 will be the clear favourite when the tournament starts on Thursday. The world No 1 has not finished lower than eighth in any of his last 11 starts, dating back to mid-March. It took him a few years to get the hang of Southwind, but he posted a career-best fourth in last year's edition."

Recommended Bet Scottie Scheffler SBK 11/4

NEXO Championship tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "It's unusual to see just one player trade at odds-on on any given week on the DP World Tour so taking on anyone who goes odds-on often pays dividends. Peter Baker cruised to a six-stroke win here three years ago but Lawrie would have traded at long odds-on two years ago if it had been a DP World Tour event. Fichardt got into a playoff on Sunday despite trailing by three strokes on the back nine.

"It looks like we're going to be in for a treat this week as the venue is fantastic but we could also witness drama over the weekend. Taking on odds-on shots could be a rewarding way to play the event... My idea of the value towards the front of the market is the in-form Norwegian, Kristoffer Reitan.

"The 27-year-old, who won the Soudal Open in extra time back in May, impressed on the links in his last two starts, finishing 13th in the Scottish Open before an impressive tied 30th in his first Open Championship appearance last time out.

"Those two performances suggest he'll enjoy this week's examination and in addition to winning in Belgium, Reitan has also finished second in the Hainan Classic, second in the Austrian Open and fourth in the BMW International Open in Germany a month ago so he's been in fair form since the end of April."

Recommended Bet Back Kristoffer Reitan EXC 23.0

Andy Swales: "This week's Tour venue is a true links course, providing a serious coastal test for those teeing-up. American magazine Golf Digest described the course as follows: "Some dunes reach 100 feet above fairways...Fairways pitch and tumble, often posing downhill lies to uphill targets...Every bunker is at least knee deep...with greens perched and edged by deep hollows....'

"Among those DP World Tour players who don't hold dual membership with the PGA Tour, few have enjoyed more consistent seasons than Marco Penge 12/1. The 27-year-old Englishman has occupied all three podium positions during 2025, which includes a victory in China, along with runner-up at the Scottish Open in July.

"The latter, which was played on a links course, is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and usually attracts a top-class field. Penge currently stands fourth in the Race to Dubai standings and well-placed to qualify for a PGA Tour card next season."