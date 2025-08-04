Golf Form Guide

Nexo Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in north-east Scotland

Trump International Golf Links makes its debut on the DP World Tour
A tricky tee-shot at Trump International Golf Links

The DP World Tour welcomes a first-time venue to its annual calendar so Andy Swales analyses the key stats for those betting on this week's event in Scotland...

  • Course is a true links test north of Aberdeen

  • Penge [12/1] to enjoy another strong Scottish performance

  • Daniel can claim second title of season at [33/1

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's Nexo Championship will be staged at Trump International Golf Links, the owner of which requires no further explanation.

Located approximately 12 miles north of Aberdeen city centre, Trump International has hosted a number of Senior Tour events and will this week make its debut on the DP World Tour.

With the rugged North Sea for company, Trump International opened its doors in July 2012, some six years after 570 hectares of land had been purchased by The Trump Organization.

This week's Tour venue is a true links course, providing a serious coastal test for those teeing-up.

American magazine Golf Digest described the course as follows: "Some dunes reach 100 feet above fairways...Fairways pitch and tumble, often posing downhill lies to uphill targets...Every bunker is at least knee deep...with greens perched and edged by deep hollows."

Sponsors Nexo signed a three-year deal with the DP World Tour which means the Swiss-based crypto-lending company will be part of professional European golf through 2027.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Nexo Championship

Five players to watch at Nexo Championship

Among those DP World Tour players who don't hold dual membership with the PGA Tour, few have enjoyed more consistent seasons than Marco Penge 12/113.00.

The 27-year-old Englishman has occupied all three podium positions during 2025, which includes a victory in China, along with runner-up at the Scottish Open in July.

The latter, which was played on a links course, is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and usually attracts a top-class field.

Penge currently stands fourth in the Race to Dubai standings and well-placed to qualify for a PGA Tour card next season.

Another golfer who has enjoyed himself in recent months is Daniel Brown 33/134.00.

The 30-year-old from Yorkshire is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently last month in Germany.

But he made his name at The Open Championship last year when, in what was his maiden Major tournament, he tied-10th over the links of Royal Troon - having been tied-second through 54 holes.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Nexo Championship

The highest-ranked pro teeing-up is Kristoffer Reitan 18/119.00 who currently stands fifth in the Race to Dubai table.

The Norwegian has posted three podiums during 2025, the highlight being a maiden Tour title in Belgium.

This week's event has a number of in-form Challenge Tour players in the field, one of which is 34-year-old Scot David Law 60/161.00.

The Aberdeen-born pro appears to be in good shape to reclaim a DP World Tour card for 2026. He won recently in the Czech Republic and, on Sunday, tied-10th at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge in Kelso.

His sole DP World Tour success came six years ago and he's a tasty each-way option this week.

Finally, another Scotsman worth keeping an eye on is Connor Syme 66/167.00. The world No 167 from Fife is also having a great year on the DP World Tour having won in The Netherlands during early June.

World Ranking Points


Most Points (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)
70.47: Marco Penge
68.66: Kristoffer Reitan
43.79: Jordan Smith
32.64: Daniel Brown
29.78: Richard Mansell
28.57: Eugenio Chacarra
28.39: John Parry
25.60: Renato Paratore
25.35: Connor Syme
23.38: Joost Luiten
22.91: Brandon Robinson-Thompson
22.28: Maximilian Steinlechner
Only those entered this week are included in table.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 Nexo Championship

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22
Kristoffer Reitan 30 13 4 46 13 2
Jordan Smith 45 22 2 28 61 MC
Marco Penge MC 2 11 21
John Parry 16 55 26 50 55
Daniel Brown MC 60 1 26 Wd
Jorge Campillo 22 26 46 7 56
Eugenio Chacarra MC MC 7 46 27
Matthew Jordan 45 MC 38 MC Wd
Ewen Ferguson MC MC 63 4
Richard Mansell 22 26 MC 49 42
John Catlin MC 14 28 MC 8
Connor Syme 75 MC 1 59
Calum Hill MC MC MC 3 71 34
Johannes Veerman MC MC 13
Joost Luiten 4 MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC 65 MC MC Wd
Andy Sullivan 17 MC 33 7 17
Joe Dean MC MC MC MC 22
Joakim Lagergren 49 MC MC 2 42
Francesco Laporta 50 7 10 7 27
Elvis Smylie MC 34 38 MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 35 MC 46 21 MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC 3 7 MC
KazumaKobori MC 3 16 MC MC
Angel Ayora 50 49 7 19 MC
Marcus Armitage MC 40 26 57 40 13
Ugo Coussaud 43 19 MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira MC 38 MC 19 MC
Oliver Lindell 28 MC 10 55 13
David Ravetto MC 19 MC 40 MC
Todd Clements 3 MC MC 21 MC MC
Darius Van Driel MC MC MC 26 MC
Martin Laird 11 34 MC 40 MC 2
Robin Williams 17 MC MC MC MC 56
Sean Crocker MC MC MC 63 19
Renato Paratore 21 MC 8 21 MC 27 36 39
Mink Yu Kim MC 4 2 63 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC MC 19 26 MC
David Micheluzzi MC 69 MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC MC 63 46 51
Grant Forrest 22 54 MC 13 59
Richie Ramsay MC 19 MC 4
Jeff Winther 26 33 49 4
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 54 40 17 33 26 MC
Dylan Naidoo MC MC 26 26 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 49 42
Jason Scrivener 8 MC MC MC 26 MC
Marcus Kinhult 60 MC 33 73 37
David Law 10 1 6 MC 38 17 7
Hamish Brown MC 58 MC 57 26 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 63 MC 26 MC Wd 64
Hiroshi Iwata 69 22 20 MC
Ding Wen Yi 34 26 MC 60 51
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 65 MC MC 33
Jacob Skov Olesen 68 MC MC 46 19 42
Aaron Cockerill MC 38 10 MC 13
Scott Jamieson MC MC 19 72 MC 37
Jamie Rutherford MC 42 57 MC 27 44 49
Conor Purcell 45 61 MC MC 56
Jens Dantorp MC MC 26 28 26 MC
Jack Senior 40 MC MC 4
Ricardo Gouveia 57 MC 61 MC 19 MC
Davis Bryant MC 4 10 MC 42
Troy Merritt 44 54 MC MC MC 27
Wilco Nienaber MC MC MC MC MC MC
Dave Horsey 21 Wd 54 1 48 28 MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC 46 16 MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC MC MC
Filippo Celli 5 4 MC 2 MC MC MC Wd
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC
Nathan Kimsey 40 53 13 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 33 MC 22
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC
Brandon Wu 63 MC MC MC MC 27
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 49 MC MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC 74 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC MC 82 60 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 57 MC MC
Andrew Wilson 50 MC MC MC 26 MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 50 49 37
Callum Tarren 34 MC 5
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC MC MC
Zander Lombard 58 MC 40 42
Benjamin Hebert MC MC 40 MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC 77 MC MC
James Morrison 21 MC 42 64 1 MC 24
Daniel Young 1 MC 2 3 58 25 14
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC MC 27
Lukas Nemecz MC 25 7 31 11 49 MC
Joel Girrbach 20 54 54 57 MC MC
Ben Schmidt MC MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson 19 MC MC MC
Alexander Levy 24 38 MC 17
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 26 21 13 22
Palmer Jackson 39 44 15 MC 1 MC MC
Euan Walker 3 31 21 15 21 MC 32
Veer Ahlawat MC 73 Wd 13
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC 50 MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 57 64 41 49 Wd
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC 52 44 32
Santiago Tarrio MC 48 28 MC 21 39 2 64
Eddie Pepperell 18 8 Wd MC
Max Rottluff MC 37
Gregorio De Leo MC MC 65 MC
Clement Sordet 38 5 55 MC
Dale Whitnell 35 65 64 63 MC MC
Ryan Lumsden 61 57 2 12 MC 28 MC
Zihao Jin MC MC 69 MC MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 23 MC MC MC MC 5 MC MC
Jens Fahrbring Wd MC 58 MC
Albert Boneta MC MC 6 MC 41 21 MC 22
Mikael Lindberg MC 49 63 MC 63
Simon Forsstrom MC MC 57 MC 17
Pierre Pineau Wd MC 19 MC
Matthis Besard MC MC MC 44 MC 5 44 MC
Erik Barnes MC Wd MC MC
Ross Fisher MC 79 72 MC
George Coetzee 49
BjornAkesson MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC 77 21 40 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 23 57 61 41 MC 62 MC MC
Daniel Gale MC 28 MC 17
Daan Huizing MC MC 28 MC MC 19 MC
Daniel List MC 6 50 Wd 27
Justin Walters MC MC MC MC 24
Frank Kennedy 52 MC Dq MC 75 MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC 61 MC MC 64
Louis Albertse 52 MC MC 18
Oliver Wilson 42 MC 39 11 MC
NicolaiKristensen 23 47 MC 65 10
Wil Besseling MC 58 63 MC 59
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Sam Hutsby Wd 38
Alexander George Frances MC 50 Dq MC
Jean Bekirian 12 21 MC MC MC
Robin Petersson 64 63 7 MC 48 17 7
Gunner Wiebe Wd MC MC MC MC MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC 37
Justin Harding MC MC MC 73 MC MC
Julien Brun MC MC MC MC 42
Graeme Robertson MC MC MC MC 59
Neil Schietekat MC 28 43
Richard Sterne MC MC MC MC 26 59
Jeremy Freiburghaus MC MC 39 MC 32 MC MC
Rory Franssen 64
Brett Coletta MC MC
Marc Warren 21 MC MC 9 8 MC
Sung Hoon Kang 8 24 51
Alexander Settemsdal 12 MC 61 58 18 MC MC
Bastien Amat 38 12 37 79 MC MC MC MC
Viktor Nordwall MC
Pablo Ereno Perez MC 47 MC MC MC
Maximilian Steinlechner MC 18 2 1 39 Wd 31 22
Gabriel Morgan-Birke 32 45 MC 66 MC 7 MC 72 MC
Ben Sigel 64 MC 71 MC 38 53 17 MC
Matthew Cheung MC MC 15 MC 2 MC 39
Chase Hanna MC 53 MC MC MC MC 50 44 MC
Borja Virto 43 MC MC 54 18 8 MC
Saptak Talwar 56 31 38 63 44 MC
Henric Sturehed
Tom Lewis 12 2 MC 12 MC MC 10
Paul O`Hara
Michael Miller

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Golf Form Guide

FedEx St Jude Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
TPC Southwind: All 18 greens have been rebuilt and resurfaced since last year's edition.
The Punter

NEXO Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Trump International Links golf course
The Punter

FedEx St Jude Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
TPC Southwind

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    FedEx St Jude Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    NEXO Championship: The Punter's Preview

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Wyndham Championship 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 75/1 to 110/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman
Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu