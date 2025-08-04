Nexo Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in north-east Scotland

Course is a true links test north of Aberdeen

Penge [12/1] to enjoy another strong Scottish performance

Daniel can claim second title of season at [33/1]

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's Nexo Championship will be staged at Trump International Golf Links, the owner of which requires no further explanation.

Located approximately 12 miles north of Aberdeen city centre, Trump International has hosted a number of Senior Tour events and will this week make its debut on the DP World Tour.

With the rugged North Sea for company, Trump International opened its doors in July 2012, some six years after 570 hectares of land had been purchased by The Trump Organization.

This week's Tour venue is a true links course, providing a serious coastal test for those teeing-up.

American magazine Golf Digest described the course as follows: "Some dunes reach 100 feet above fairways...Fairways pitch and tumble, often posing downhill lies to uphill targets...Every bunker is at least knee deep...with greens perched and edged by deep hollows."

Sponsors Nexo signed a three-year deal with the DP World Tour which means the Swiss-based crypto-lending company will be part of professional European golf through 2027.

Five players to watch at Nexo Championship

Among those DP World Tour players who don't hold dual membership with the PGA Tour, few have enjoyed more consistent seasons than Marco Penge 12/113.00.

The 27-year-old Englishman has occupied all three podium positions during 2025, which includes a victory in China, along with runner-up at the Scottish Open in July.

The latter, which was played on a links course, is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and usually attracts a top-class field.

Penge currently stands fourth in the Race to Dubai standings and well-placed to qualify for a PGA Tour card next season.

Another golfer who has enjoyed himself in recent months is Daniel Brown 33/134.00.

The 30-year-old from Yorkshire is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently last month in Germany.

But he made his name at The Open Championship last year when, in what was his maiden Major tournament, he tied-10th over the links of Royal Troon - having been tied-second through 54 holes.

The highest-ranked pro teeing-up is Kristoffer Reitan 18/119.00 who currently stands fifth in the Race to Dubai table.

The Norwegian has posted three podiums during 2025, the highlight being a maiden Tour title in Belgium.



This week's event has a number of in-form Challenge Tour players in the field, one of which is 34-year-old Scot David Law 60/161.00.

The Aberdeen-born pro appears to be in good shape to reclaim a DP World Tour card for 2026. He won recently in the Czech Republic and, on Sunday, tied-10th at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge in Kelso.

His sole DP World Tour success came six years ago and he's a tasty each-way option this week.

Finally, another Scotsman worth keeping an eye on is Connor Syme 66/167.00. The world No 167 from Fife is also having a great year on the DP World Tour having won in The Netherlands during early June.

World Ranking Points



Most Points (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)

70.47: Marco Penge

68.66: Kristoffer Reitan

43.79: Jordan Smith

32.64: Daniel Brown

29.78: Richard Mansell

28.57: Eugenio Chacarra

28.39: John Parry

25.60: Renato Paratore

25.35: Connor Syme

23.38: Joost Luiten

22.91: Brandon Robinson-Thompson

22.28: Maximilian Steinlechner

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves