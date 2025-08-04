Nexo Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in north-east Scotland
The DP World Tour welcomes a first-time venue to its annual calendar so Andy Swales analyses the key stats for those betting on this week's event in Scotland...
Course is a true links test north of Aberdeen
Penge [12/1] to enjoy another strong Scottish performance
Daniel can claim second title of season at [33/1]
Tournament and Course Notes
This week's Nexo Championship will be staged at Trump International Golf Links, the owner of which requires no further explanation.
Located approximately 12 miles north of Aberdeen city centre, Trump International has hosted a number of Senior Tour events and will this week make its debut on the DP World Tour.
With the rugged North Sea for company, Trump International opened its doors in July 2012, some six years after 570 hectares of land had been purchased by The Trump Organization.
This week's Tour venue is a true links course, providing a serious coastal test for those teeing-up.
American magazine Golf Digest described the course as follows: "Some dunes reach 100 feet above fairways...Fairways pitch and tumble, often posing downhill lies to uphill targets...Every bunker is at least knee deep...with greens perched and edged by deep hollows."
Sponsors Nexo signed a three-year deal with the DP World Tour which means the Swiss-based crypto-lending company will be part of professional European golf through 2027.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Nexo Championship
Five players to watch at Nexo Championship
Among those DP World Tour players who don't hold dual membership with the PGA Tour, few have enjoyed more consistent seasons than Marco Penge 12/113.00.
The 27-year-old Englishman has occupied all three podium positions during 2025, which includes a victory in China, along with runner-up at the Scottish Open in July.
The latter, which was played on a links course, is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and usually attracts a top-class field.
Penge currently stands fourth in the Race to Dubai standings and well-placed to qualify for a PGA Tour card next season.
Another golfer who has enjoyed himself in recent months is Daniel Brown 33/134.00.
The 30-year-old from Yorkshire is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently last month in Germany.
But he made his name at The Open Championship last year when, in what was his maiden Major tournament, he tied-10th over the links of Royal Troon - having been tied-second through 54 holes.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Nexo Championship
The highest-ranked pro teeing-up is Kristoffer Reitan 18/119.00 who currently stands fifth in the Race to Dubai table.
The Norwegian has posted three podiums during 2025, the highlight being a maiden Tour title in Belgium.
This week's event has a number of in-form Challenge Tour players in the field, one of which is 34-year-old Scot David Law 60/161.00.
The Aberdeen-born pro appears to be in good shape to reclaim a DP World Tour card for 2026. He won recently in the Czech Republic and, on Sunday, tied-10th at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge in Kelso.
His sole DP World Tour success came six years ago and he's a tasty each-way option this week.
Finally, another Scotsman worth keeping an eye on is Connor Syme 66/167.00. The world No 167 from Fife is also having a great year on the DP World Tour having won in The Netherlands during early June.
World Ranking Points
Most Points (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)
70.47: Marco Penge
68.66: Kristoffer Reitan
43.79: Jordan Smith
32.64: Daniel Brown
29.78: Richard Mansell
28.57: Eugenio Chacarra
28.39: John Parry
25.60: Renato Paratore
25.35: Connor Syme
23.38: Joost Luiten
22.91: Brandon Robinson-Thompson
22.28: Maximilian Steinlechner
Only those entered this week are included in table.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 Nexo Championship
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|Kristoffer Reitan
|30
|13
|4
|46
|13
|2
|Jordan Smith
|45
|22
|2
|28
|61
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|2
|11
|21
|John Parry
|16
|55
|26
|50
|55
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|60
|1
|26
|Wd
|Jorge Campillo
|22
|26
|46
|7
|56
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|MC
|7
|46
|27
|Matthew Jordan
|45
|MC
|38
|MC
|Wd
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|63
|4
|Richard Mansell
|22
|26
|MC
|49
|42
|John Catlin
|MC
|14
|28
|MC
|8
|Connor Syme
|75
|MC
|1
|59
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|71
|34
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|13
|Joost Luiten
|4
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Andy Sullivan
|17
|MC
|33
|7
|17
|Joe Dean
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Joakim Lagergren
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|42
|Francesco Laporta
|50
|7
|10
|7
|27
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|34
|38
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|35
|MC
|46
|21
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|7
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|3
|16
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|50
|49
|7
|19
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|40
|26
|57
|40
|13
|Ugo Coussaud
|43
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|38
|MC
|19
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|28
|MC
|10
|55
|13
|David Ravetto
|MC
|19
|MC
|40
|MC
|Todd Clements
|3
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Martin Laird
|11
|34
|MC
|40
|MC
|2
|Robin Williams
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|19
|Renato Paratore
|21
|MC
|8
|21
|MC
|27
|36
|39
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|4
|2
|63
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|26
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|46
|51
|Grant Forrest
|22
|54
|MC
|13
|59
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|19
|MC
|4
|Jeff Winther
|26
|33
|49
|4
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|54
|40
|17
|33
|26
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|26
|26
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|49
|42
|Jason Scrivener
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|60
|MC
|33
|73
|37
|David Law
|10
|1
|6
|MC
|38
|17
|7
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|58
|MC
|57
|26
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|63
|MC
|26
|MC
|Wd
|64
|Hiroshi Iwata
|69
|22
|20
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|34
|26
|MC
|60
|51
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|65
|MC
|MC
|33
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|19
|42
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|38
|10
|MC
|13
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|19
|72
|MC
|37
|Jamie Rutherford
|MC
|42
|57
|MC
|27
|44
|49
|Conor Purcell
|45
|61
|MC
|MC
|56
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|26
|28
|26
|MC
|Jack Senior
|40
|MC
|MC
|4
|Ricardo Gouveia
|57
|MC
|61
|MC
|19
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|4
|10
|MC
|42
|Troy Merritt
|44
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|21
|Wd
|54
|1
|48
|28
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|46
|16
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|5
|4
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|40
|53
|13
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|33
|MC
|22
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|82
|60
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|50
|49
|37
|Callum Tarren
|34
|MC
|5
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|58
|MC
|40
|42
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|21
|MC
|42
|64
|1
|MC
|24
|Daniel Young
|1
|MC
|2
|3
|58
|25
|14
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|25
|7
|31
|11
|49
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|20
|54
|54
|57
|MC
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|24
|38
|MC
|17
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|26
|21
|13
|22
|Palmer Jackson
|39
|44
|15
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|Euan Walker
|3
|31
|21
|15
|21
|MC
|32
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|73
|Wd
|13
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|57
|64
|41
|49
|Wd
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|MC
|52
|44
|32
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|48
|28
|MC
|21
|39
|2
|64
|Eddie Pepperell
|18
|8
|Wd
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|37
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|38
|5
|55
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|35
|65
|64
|63
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Lumsden
|61
|57
|2
|12
|MC
|28
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|Wd
|MC
|58
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|41
|21
|MC
|22
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|49
|63
|MC
|63
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|17
|Pierre Pineau
|Wd
|MC
|19
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|5
|44
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|79
|72
|MC
|George Coetzee
|49
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|77
|21
|40
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|23
|57
|61
|41
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|28
|MC
|17
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Daniel List
|MC
|6
|50
|Wd
|27
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Frank Kennedy
|52
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|75
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|64
|Louis Albertse
|52
|MC
|MC
|18
|Oliver Wilson
|42
|MC
|39
|11
|MC
|NicolaiKristensen
|23
|47
|MC
|65
|10
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|58
|63
|MC
|59
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|Wd
|38
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|50
|Dq
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|12
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|64
|63
|7
|MC
|48
|17
|7
|Gunner Wiebe
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|Graeme Robertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|28
|43
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|59
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|Rory Franssen
|64
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|21
|MC
|MC
|9
|8
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|8
|24
|51
|Alexander Settemsdal
|12
|MC
|61
|58
|18
|MC
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|38
|12
|37
|79
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Viktor Nordwall
|MC
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|MC
|18
|2
|1
|39
|Wd
|31
|22
|Gabriel Morgan-Birke
|32
|45
|MC
|66
|MC
|7
|MC
|72
|MC
|Ben Sigel
|64
|MC
|71
|MC
|38
|53
|17
|MC
|Matthew Cheung
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|2
|MC
|39
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|44
|MC
|Borja Virto
|43
|MC
|MC
|54
|18
|8
|MC
|Saptak Talwar
|56
|31
|38
|63
|44
|MC
|Henric Sturehed
|Tom Lewis
|12
|2
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|10
|Paul O`Hara
|Michael Miller
