Find Me a 100 Winner: Two long shots to chance this week at 129/1

Could it be third time lucky with Kirk?

The DP World Tour returns after a two week break with the NEXO Championship (previewed here) at the spectacular looking Trump International Golf Links but given the new venue and the weak field, I'm concentrating my efforts on the first of this year's three FedEx Cup Playoff events - the FedEx St Jude Championship.

The venue, TPC Southwind, has been a good venue for veterans and a good venue for long shots

The winner of this event two years ago, Lucas Glover, went off at 120.0119/1, Fabian Gomez was matched at 610.0609/1 a decade ago and Ben Crane was a 270.0269/1 chance in 2014.

In addition to those three, the likes of Harrison Frazar, Woody Austin, Jeff Maggert, Len Mattiace, Bob Estes, Notah Begay, Ted Tryba and Dicky Pride have all left punters scratching their heads over the last 25 years.

Although he eventually finished tied for 19th after losing the plot on the back nine on Sunday at Sedgefield, when it was clear that he wasn't going to catch Cameron Young, one of last week's picks, 130.0129/1 chance, Nico Echavarria, was matched at as low as 5.49/2, and he looks a big price again this week at in excess of 200.0199/1.

But my first pick is the man I've backed in each of the last two weeks at a triple-figure price - Chris Kirk.

A week after finishing tied for 14th in the 3M Open, when a selection at 150.0149/1, the 40-year-old finished fifth at Sedgefield on Sunday when backed at 110.0109/1.

His top five in the Wyndham Championship saw him move up from 73rd in the FedEx Cup Standings to 61st and into this week's field and he looks nicely priced again this week given he finished sixth here back in 2018.

Kirk, who was beaten in a playoff at the Rocket Classic at the end of June, two weeks after finishing 12th in the US Open, is enjoying a decent run of form and this a venue that suits the older pros.

Lucas Glover, who was 43 when he won here two years ago, was the sixth man in his 40s to win at TPC Southwind since 1989 and Kirk's stats last week suggest he'll shine here.

Kirk ranked third for Scrambling and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 13th for Putting Average. A repeat of those numbers will see him contend again.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Kirk (2 Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Given his current form and his strong Scrambling, Par 4 Performance and Putting numbers, I was very tempted to play the in-form Cornishman, Harry Hall, who saved his best round for Sunday when finishing 15th last week but for my second and final selection, I'm plumping for someone that missed the cut at Sedgefield.

A 74 on day one left Jake Knapp far too much to do to make it through to the weekend, although he gave it a good go with a 65 on Friday.

That poor start was perhaps understandable given how close he'd come to winning the week before in the 3M Open and I'm happy to overlook it.

Prior to his third-place finish in the 3M Open, he'd finished tied for 22nd in the Scottish Open, having sat tied for third and just two off the lead with a round to go, and that followed hot on the heels of a fourth in the Rocket Classic and a 22nd place finish in the John Deere Classic.

As highlighted in my Fedex St Jude preview, the stats to concentrate on are Par 4 Scoring and Scrambling so the fact that he ranks seventh on the PGA Tour for Par 4 Performance and that he's ranked 14th, 19th, sixth and fifth for Scrambling in his four starts before last week's weekend off bodes well.

Knapp finished only 67th here last year on debut but that can be ignored given he'd withdrawn from the 3M Open with a neck injury in his previous outing.

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp (2 Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1