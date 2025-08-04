Golf Form Guide

FedEx St Jude Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC Southwind: All 18 greens have been rebuilt and resurfaced since last year's edition.
TPC Southwind holds the PGA Tour course record for most balls hit into water since data was first compiled in 2003.

This week's opening FedEx Cup Play-Offs' event takes place in Memphis, Tennessee. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales

  • Precision iron play carries greater emphasis than sheer power

  • Straka [33/1] a strong each-way candidate

  • Fitzpatrick [28/1] to shine again at St Jude

Tournament and Course Notes

The 19th FedEx Cup Play-Offs begin in Tennessee, with further trips planned for Maryland and Georgia later in the month. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following last week's Wyndham Championship, have qualified to tee-up in St Jude. Field sizes for the remaining two Play-Off events, at Caves Valley and East Lake, will be 50 and 30 respectively.

The St Jude Championship takes place at TPC Southwind, approximately 20 miles south-east of Memphis city centre. Designed by Ron Prichard, in consultation with two-time major winners Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind has staged a PGA Tour event every year since making its debut in 1989.

TPC Southwind, which opened in 1988, is a gently undulating tree-lined course which was built on the site of a former dairy farm. Precision driving and pin-point iron play is the key to success, while water comes into play on 10 holes, the majority of it on the back-nine.

In 2004, the original Bentgrass putting surfaces were switched to Bermuda. During this upgrade they narrowed many of the fairways, planted more than 100 new trees, added 15 bunkers and enlarged three ponds. The average fairway landing areas are 25 yards wide.

More modifications were made to this parkland course in 2020 that included renovating every bunker, while extending the seventh hole by 15 yards, and relocating the third fairway. The greens at TPC Southwind are considerably smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why the emphasis is more on accuracy than sheer power.

Since last year's tournament, the course has undergone more significant renovation. There has been a total rebuild and resurfacing of all 18 greens, while improvements were made to the irrigation system. These changes began in November 2024, and continued through the first six months of the current year.

TPC Southwind holds the record for most balls hit into the water, of any PGA Tour course. Since ShotLink began recording this data in 2003, more than 6,000 golf shots have ended up in lakes, ponds and streams, making the course even more notorious than the famed TPC Sawgrass which is second on the list.

Betfair Exchange market for the FedEx St Jude Championship

Five To Watch

With Rory McIlroy not teeing-up this week, it means Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 will be the clear favourite when the tournament starts on Thursday.

The world No 1 has not finished lower than eighth in any of his last 11 starts, dating back to mid-March.

It took him a few years to get the hang of Southwind, but he posted a career-best fourth in last year's edition.

Xander Schauffele 14/115.00 seems to be returning to some better form in recent weeks, following a downturn in performances which shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

Following his superb year in 2024, when he won a couple of Majors, the world No 3 experienced a reaction at the start of this season.

However, he wasn't playing particularly badly, just lacking a little inspiration. He now heads to Tennessee on the back of two top-10 finishes in the UK. He tied-second at St Jude 12 months ago.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the FedEx St Jude Championship

A rejuvenated Matt Fitzpatrick 28/129.00 should find TPC Southwind to his liking.

Four straight top-10s, which includes The Open Championship, has moved the Englishman up to 41st in the FedEx Cup standings.

He's also posted three top-six finishes at this week's course, from half-a-dozen visits.

Two other accurate pros to watch out for are Russell Henley 25/126.00 and Sepp Straka 33/134.00.

The 36-year-old Henley is ranked eighth in the PGA Tour stats' category Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, while topping the table for Approaches from 75-to-100 yards.

Straka, meanwhile, is third in Strokes Gained: Total, behind only Scheffler and McIlroy.

The Austrian is also top eight for both Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. And he was runner-up at TPC Southwind in 2022.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At TPC Southwind (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.56: Sam Burns (16)
67.60: Hideki Matsuyama (20)
67.94: Scottie Scheffler (18)
68.00: Lucas Glover (12)
68.10: Collin Morikawa (20)
68.10: Justin Thomas (20)
68.29: Patrick Cantlay (24)
68.30: Tommy Fleetwood (20)
68.30: Russell Henley (10)
68.40: Viktor Hovland (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Now read The Punter's preview for the FedEx St Jude Championship

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Southwind (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22
Scottie Scheffler 1 8 6 7 1
Xander Schauffele 7 8 61 12 25
Justin Thomas 34 22 9 MC 31
Russell Henley 10 2 10 5
Collin Morikawa MC MC 8 42 23 20
Keegan Bradley MC 30 41 1 33 7
Harris English 2 22 4 59 12
JJ Spaun 23 MC 14 1 MC
Sepp Straka 52 7 45 MC 3
Ludvig Aberg 23 8 36 MC 13 16
Hideki Matsuyama 19 16 13 30 42 38
Viktor Hovland 63 11 Wd 3 25
Robert MacIntyre 44 7 65 17 2 36 20
Tommy Fleetwood 16 34 2 MC 16
Ben Griffin 11 MC MC 13 14 10 2
Maverick McNealy MC 23 22 17 37 5
Shane Lowry 40 45 MC 13 23
Justin Rose 16 6 MC MC 44
Cameron Young 1 MC 46 52 4 4 25
Patrick Cantlay MC 32 12 MC 12
Sam Burns 61 45 47 17 7 2 12
Corey Conners 10 47 Wd 27 25
Wyndham Clark 12 4 11 MC 17 MC 59 56
Chris Gotterup 10 3 1 21 26 23 MC
Brian Harman 10 50 8 59 MC
Sung Jae Im 27 MC 52 MC MC 61 57 MC 16
Nick Taylor MC 22 17 23 13 4
Aaron Rai 5 34 47 17 33 MC
Andrew Novak MC 63 13 30 42 51
Ryan Fox MC MC 65 17 19 1 20
Jason Day MC MC 4 23
Daniel Berger 30 55 42 46 MC
Max Greyserman MC MC MC MC 2 36 23 25
Taylor Pendrith 68 MC 13 25 38 27 12
Akshay Bhatia Wd 25 30 26 54 MC 16
Kurt Kitayama 31 1 14 5 51 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 8 4 4 8 17 38 31
Thomas Detry MC 45 71 63 23 18 39
Min Woo Lee MC 13 63 MC 49
Sam Stevens MC 2 75 21 45 23 31
JT Poston 11 MC MC 45 33 MC
Lucas Glover MC 23 5 9 MC MC
Tony Finau 44 MC 56 66 38 31
Denny McCarthy 11 MC MC 11 12 57 55
Ryan Gerard MC 1 74 MC 41 54 50 23
Jordan Spieth 31 40 Wd 23 7
Chris Kirk 5 14 MC 64 2 12 MC
Nico Echavarria 19 MC 22 MC 6 MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC Wd 1
Brian Campbell MC MC MC 1 MC Wd
Tom Hoge MC MC MC 45 MC 7
Michael Kim 62 MC 34 MC 26 42 50 44
Bud Cauley MC MC 55 33 25 MC 39
Jhonattan Vegas 44 56 50 36 46 44
Mackenzie Hughes 53 MC MC 65 50 27 39
Si Woo Kim MC MC MC 34 11 84 Wd 42 31
Stephan Jaeger MC MC Wd MC 34 MC 39
Davis Riley MC MC MC MC 67 57 MC 59
Kevin Yu MC MC MC 34 21 25 3
Jacob Bridgeman 38 MC 75 5 26 52 MC 31
Harry Hall 15 28 17 13 9 24
Jake Knapp MC 3 22 21 4 27
Erik van Rooyen Wd MC 2 MC 78 MC MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC MC MC 34 36 MC MC
Matti Schmid 31 61 69 17 7 Wd MC MC
Cameron Davis 44 MC MC MC 57 64 MC
Emiliano Grillo 44 20 MC 40 2 73 19 24
Rickie Fowler 44 28 14 18 MC 36 7
Patrick Rodgers 15 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 4 31 MC 14 15 43
Xander Schauffele 2 24 57 46 6 27 52
Justin Thomas 30 13 26 1 12
Russell Henley 30 6 MC MC 7
Collin Morikawa 22 13 5 26 20
Keegan Bradley 59 43 MC 52 61
Harris English 61 52 4 MC 10 26 45
JJ Spaun 24 42
Sepp Straka 61 63 2
Ludvig Aberg 40
Hideki Matsuyama 1 16 2 20 43
Viktor Hovland 2 13 20 36 59
Robert MacIntyre 7 15 59
Tommy Fleetwood 22 3 46 35 4
Ben Griffin 50 24
Maverick McNealy 12 31
Shane Lowry 50 46 23 6 30
Justin Rose 22 20 MC 54 11
Cameron Young 61 31 31
Patrick Cantlay 12 2 57 23 35 12
Sam Burns 5 52 20 2 MC
Corey Conners 50 6 28 36 30 27 68 MC
Wyndham Clark 7 66 28
Chris Gotterup
Brian Harman 50 31 3 36 MC
Sung Jae Im 40 6 12 46 35
Nick Taylor 65 24 MC 35 30
Aaron Rai 16 49 51 26 12
Andrew Novak
Ryan Fox
Jason Day 22 52 MC 6 40
Daniel Berger 5 2 MC 1 1
Max Greyserman 33
Taylor Pendrith 22 68
Akshay Bhatia 12
Kurt Kitayama 52 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 18 66 5 57 6 4
Thomas Detry 46 61
Min Woo Lee 22 62
Sam Stevens 37
JT Poston 33 24 20 30 18 MC
Lucas Glover 1 3 57 53
Tony Finau 16 64 5 34 65 27 MC
Denny McCarthy 9 66 20 18
Ryan Gerard
Jordan Spieth 68 6 MC 12 30 12
Chris Kirk 50 16 MC 6 MC*
Nico Echavarria
Aldrich Potgieter
Brian Campbell 37
Tom Hoge 46 43 MC MC MC 34 12
Michael Kim 18 16
Bud Cauley MC
Jhonattan Vegas 40 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 58 58 46 44 MC
Si Woo Kim 50 16 42 65 MC
Stephan Jaeger 40 20 46 MC
Davis Riley 43 31
Kevin Yu
Jacob Bridgeman
Harry Hall
Jake Knapp 67
Erik van Rooyen 33 20
Joe Highsmith
Matti Schmid
Cameron Davis 40 6 13 60
Emiliano Grillo 33 20 31
Rickie Fowler 58 64 15 MC
Patrick Rodgers 33 52 MC MC 29

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

