Steve Rawlings says: "Last year's winner, Billy Horschel, only ranked 59th for DD, the four men behind Cantlay in 2021 ranked 44th, 15th, 33rd and 35th, and the highest any of the top-seven ranked for DD in this event in 2020 was 21st but three of the top-five ranked inside the top-five for Driving Accuracy.

"Horschel ranked seventh for DA last year and I'd favour accuracy over distance off the tee nowadays but the best stat to look at is Strokes Gained Tee to Green. The last six Memorial winners have ranked first, first, first, second, 12th and first for STGT2G.

"The last four course winners, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Cantlay and Horschel have ranked sixth, third, first and first for Greens In Regulation and the 2012 and 2013 winners, Tiger Woods and Matt Kuchar, also both ranked first for GIR, as did the 2017 winner, Jason Dufner...

"Although only 33rd in 2019 on his only previous visit to Muirfield Village, Tyrrell Hatton looks like an interesting contender this week.

"He finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer and second at the Players, so he ticks the Florida Swing form box, and he ranks highly for all the right stats. He's also a winner at Wentworth, like last year's victor, Billy Horschel, and I thought he was fairly priced at 34.0."

Dave Tindall says: "First up I'll go for two-time Memorial runner-up Rickie Fowler. The Californian's two brushes with victory at Muirfield Village came in 2010 and 2017.

"Counting from the latter which includes the 2020 Workday Charity Open, he's finished 22nd or better in five of his last seven starts at the course. Recent wins for Jason Day and Brooks Koepka may just have given Fowler a nice reminder that players who were being written off can come on strong again.

"And Fowler is certainly doing that since he joined forces with Butch Harmon once more.

"Looking through his results since the end of January, you'll find 11th at Torrey Pines, 10th in Phoenix, 20th at Riviera, 13th at Sawgrass, 15th at Hilton Head, 14th at Wells Fargo and sixth at Colonial last week. True, that's a lot of frustration for each-way backers but sixth last week finally yielded a return after a lot of missing out by a shot or two."

Andy Swales says: "Opened in 1974, Muirfield Village hosted its maiden PGA Tour event two years later. Staged the 1987 Ryder Cup;

"Owned by Jack Nicklaus, Muirfield Village covers more than 200 acres and is laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level. Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

"The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed. A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded...

"Patrick Cantlay, the World No 4, is a two-time winner here. Seeking his first victory since last August."

Steve Rawlings says: "Green Eagle is monstrously long with five par fives and the 2017 winner here, Jordan Smith, ranked second for Driving Distance but the 2018 stats suggested it was far from a bomber's paradise and the last three results have confirmed it.

"The 2018 winner, Richard McEvoy, ranked only 62nd for DD and the two men to finish alongside John Allen in second, Christofer Blomstrand and Renato Paratore, ranked 50th and 58th.

"The 2019 winner, Paul Casey, ranked 12th for Driving Distance but the next four on the leaderboard ranked only 23rd, 31st, 48th and 19th and the top-five in 2021 ranked 41st, 13th, 31st, 25th and 39th.

"The front three ranked 13th, 12th and 18th 12 months ago but nobody inside the top-nine ranked any better than that. Niklas Norgaard Moller hit it further than anyone else and he finished tied for 10th...

"The recent Kenya Open winner, Jorge Campillo, was matched at a low of just 1.62 when he stood on the eighth tee on Saturday at the KLM Open with a five-stroke lead but he lost the plot completely after that - eventually finishing tied for 29th!

"It's tough to know how he'll react to such a weekend collapse and his course form figures read a mundane 34-37-33-25-MC but he has just the right neat and tidy game for the layout and I thought he was worth chancing at 46.0.

"Campillo missed the cut at the Soudal Open in his penultimate start but his form figures before that read 4-1-9-3-8 and his sensational start last week shows just what he's capable of."

Matt Cooper says: "Ewen Ferguson was eighth in the KLM Open last week, a third top eight finish in his last five starts (the other two were top fours). His record in China is not so elevated but it is consistent: he's been the halfway leader ahead of finishing T10th and T17th at Foshan, and T15th and T34th at Hainan.

"The clincher for me is that Ferguson has two wins at this level to Forrest's one and that he is a bigger price.

"He also just really impressed me last year in compiling a four-shot 54-hole lead in Kenya (which he lost but quickly learned from), a win in Qatar, another win in Northern Ireland, and a fine second in Denmark. When I feel he has a sniff, in a field like this, at this sort of price, I'll bite."

Dave Tindall says: "Kiradech Aphibarnrat can be a mercurial character but that helps add to his appeal in a market like this.

"After a trio of missed cuts, the Thai has come on strong in his last two starts, posting 15th in the Soudal Open and fifth at last week's KLM Open.

"And, no, he hasn't suddenly started holing putts from everywhere, Aphibarnrat's resurgence has been due to the far more reliable pointer of strong tee-to-green stats.

"As well as ranking in the top 10 for SG: Tee To Green in both Belgium and the Netherlands, he also threw in a low early round at the KLM, a 67 putting him fifth after day one.

"The 33-year-old has finished 37th and 34th in two past starts at Green Eagle and in the former he was seventh after 18 holes and fourth at halfway.

"Let's back him to start fast again from his 08.50 tee time."

Andy Swales says: "Nicknamed the 'Green Monster', there are two holes over 600 yards, with another one at 595. The North Course, which opened in 1997, made its competitive debut 13 years later when it hosted a tournament on the Challenge Tour.

"It is not an exaggeration to say water is a giant threat at Green Eagle's North Course, coming into play on 14 holes.

"Many sizeable water hazards which pose a serious risk from tee-to green. Mid-to-long iron accuracy a key ingredient for success this week, not to mention the sheer power needed to smash the ball long distances off the tee...

"Rasmus Hojgaard tied-third at last week's KLM Dutch Open, his highest finish since last September."