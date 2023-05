One of the PGA Tour's toughest assignments

Tournament Notes

• Only PGA Tour event in Ohio all season;

• The 48th staging of the prestigious Memorial Tournament;

• Located in the suburb of Dublin, approximately 18 miles north-west of Downtown Columbus;

• The Memorial is perched midway between the second and third major championships of the year.

Course Notes

• Opened in 1974, Muirfield Village hosted its maiden PGA Tour event two years later. Staged the 1987 Ryder Cup;

• Owned by Jack Nicklaus, Muirfield Village covers more than 200 acres and is laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level;

• Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards;

• The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed;

• A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded;

• Putting surfaces are undulating and extremely quick, and there is a plentiful supply of sand;

• Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes;

• Accurate iron-play is paramount for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village;

• As with many Nicklaus courses, a little generosity is afforded from the tee, but therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as pros attempt to locate lightning fast Bentgrass greens that are smaller than the Tour average. Muirfield Village is the epitome of a second-shot layout.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Muirfield Village (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.96: Patrick Cantlay (24)

70.08: Jon Rahm (13)

71.14: Rickie Fowler (22)

71.20: Adam Scott (20)

71.32: Jordan Spieth (22)

71.44: Xander Schauffele (18)

71.45: Si Woo Kim (22)

71.45: Kevin Streelman (22)

71.50: Matt Kuchar (18)

71.50: Shane Lowry (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Does not include the Workday Charity Open which was another PGA Tour event played at Muirfield Village during 2020.

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in 'Elite PGA Tour Events' (since 1.1.23)

Average ...(Rounds)

68.38: Scottie Scheffler (32)

68.76: Jon Rahm (29)

69.25: Xander Schauffele (36)

69.29: Patrick Cantlay (34)

69.63: Wyndham Clark (30)

69.70: Rickie Fowler (30)

69.72: Tyrrell Hatton (32)

69.77: Denny McCarthy (26)

69.88: Sung Jae Im (34)

70.07: Jordan Spieth (28)

70.09: Viktor Hovland (32)

70.10: Matt Kuchar (20)

70.11: Jason Day (28)

70.22: Garrick Higgo (18)

70.42: Sahith Theegala (36)

Min. No. of Rounds = 18

For 2023 tournaments which enjoyed a World Ranking Rating of 300+ points.

Only those entered this week are included in table.

World Ranking Points

Top 12 Points' Scorers in 'Elite PGA Tour Events' (since 1.1.23)

Points

256.18: Jon Rahm

244.57: Scottie Scheffler

116.43: Tyrrell Hatton

113.97: Xander Schauffele

112.12: Viktor Hovland

104.44: Patrick Cantlay

100.85: Jordan Spieth

95.41: Kurt Kitayama

90.98: Matt Fitzpatrick

84.89: Wyndham Clark

67.63: Harris English

59.47: Sung Jae Im

For 2023 tournaments which enjoyed a World Ranking Rating of 300+ points.

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Four To Watch

Patrick Cantlay 11/1: World No 4 is a two-time winner here. Seeking his first victory since last August.

Collin Morikawa 20/1: Has failed to produce his best form in recent months, but has a decent Muirfield history. Runner-up in the Memorial two years ago, and winner here in the additional Workday Charity Open held during the Covid year of 2020.

Scottie Scheffler 13/2: Rarely fails to contend nowadays. Has not finished outside the top-12 since last October.

Sahith Theegala 50/1: Tied-fifth last year and a strong performer during much of 2023. The 25-year-old from California is the world No 27 and appears to be moving ever-closer to a maiden PGA Tour title. Three times on the podium so far.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: Form chart does not include the Workday Charity Open played at Muirfield Village during 2020.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves