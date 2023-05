66/1 Kiradech Aphibarnat has found form

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's sunny with a moderate breeze on day one in Hamburg.

Temperatures start just above 50 and peak in the mid 60s in late afternoon. Winds looks constant throughout at around 13-14mph.

Overall, it's hard to see any bias so I'll pick freely and not get too bothered about tee times.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat can be a mercurial character but that helps add to his appeal in a market like this.

After a trio of missed cuts, the Thai has come on strong in his last two starts, posting 15th in the Soudal Open and fifth at last week's KLM Open.

And, no, he hasn't suddenly started holing putts from everywhere, Aphibarnrat's resurgence has been due to the far more reliable pointer of strong tee-to-green stats.

As well as ranking in the top 10 for SG: Tee To Green in both Belgium and the Netherlands, he also threw in a low early round at the KLM, a 67 putting him fifth after day one.

The 33-year-old has finished 37th and 34th in two past starts at Green Eagle and in the former he was seventh after 18 holes and fourth at halfway.

Let's back him to start fast again from his 08.50 tee time.

Back Kiradech Aphibarnrat each way @ 66/1

Despite not being the world's biggest hitter, Scott Jamieson seems to get on well with these lengthy tests.

He's a former runner-up on the ridiculously long Gary Player Country Club and was 15th there again in November's latest edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

At that course he's been in the top 20 after day one in three of his four visits and it's a similar story here.

The Scot has played at Green Eagle five times and ended day one sixth, ninth, 11th and 27th in four of those. He went on to finish 18th or better in three.

Jamieson missed the cut in last week's KLM Open but two starts earlier he was third in the Korea Championship, shooting a 65 on day two.

Twice a first-round leader last season, let's take him to go low early once more. Jamieson tee off at 13.40.

Back Scott Jamieson each way @ 80/1

The year is 2022. Joakim Lagergren arrives at Green Eagle having missed five cuts in a row. What happens next?

The answer is that the Swede shoots 67 and posts the first-round lead.

So let's go for a bit of history repeating itself and take him at 100/1 to pull off something similar this week.

This time Lagergren has missed four cuts in a row although he did finish sixth in March's Jonsson Workwear Open before that ugly run.

Lagergren opened with a 65 there to sit third after 18 holes while another 65 put him second after the first lap of February's Singapore Classic.

In other words, he's very capable of throwing in the low scores that land big profits in this market.

Lagergren tees off at 12.50 from the 10th.