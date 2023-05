Aptly named 'Green Monster' over 7,400 yards

Tournament Notes

• As journeys go, this week's trip from Cromvoirt to Hamburg (290 miles) represents little more than a brief excursion.

• Green Eagle, in Germany's northern lowlands, made its DP World Tour debut in 2017.

• Situated 15 miles south of Hamburg city centre, this parkland layout covers a spacious 80 hectares and is one of the longest layouts on the European Tour calendar.

• The tournament was due to be held here in 2020, but had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Course Notes

• Nicknamed the 'Green Monster', there are two holes over 600 yards, with another one at 595.

• The North Course, which opened in 1997, made its competitive debut 13 years later when it hosted a tournament on the Challenge Tour.

• Not an exaggeration to say water is a giant threat at Green Eagle's North Course, coming into play on 14 holes.

• Many sizeable water hazards which pose a serious risk from tee-to green.

• Mid-to-long iron accuracy a key ingredient for success this week, not to mention the sheer power needed to smash the ball long distances off the tee.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Green Eagle (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

71.08: Alexander Levy (12)

71.44: Edoardo Molinari (9)

71.47: Jordan Smith (17)

71.78: Kalle Samooja (9)

71.91: Renato Paratore (11)

72.00: Alexander Bjork (15)

72.00: Matthew Southgate (11)

72.07: Alexander Knappe (14)

72.08: Scott Jamieson (12)

72.09: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (11)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Deon Germishuys 66/1: Appears to be full of confidence right now. The South African recently won a 36-hole US Open qualifying event at Walton Heath and, on Sunday, stood on the DP World Tour podium in the Netherlands.



Gavin Green 80/1: Has had a decent season so far, with five top-15 finishes on the DP World Tour since February.

Rasmus Hojgaard 16/1: Tied-third at last week's KLM Dutch Open, his highest finish since last September.

Jazz Janewattananond 50/1: A former world top-40 player who is a seven-time champion on the Asian Tour. Looks to be heading in an upwards direction again.

Jordan Smith 18/1: Former winner at Green Eagle and was also top-10 here last year.

