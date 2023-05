33/1 Rickie Fowler looks ready to win again

66/1 Adam Scott is striking his irons far better

100/1 Ryan Fox is really finding his feet on the PGA Tour

One of the intriguing aspects of this new PGA Tour season is fatigue.

Getting the big names together more often via 'designated events' such as this one sounds great on paper. But is it coming at a cost?

I'll certainly have that thought in mind for the US Open in a few weeks' time but for now it's another chance to see Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy plus most of the world's elite contest the annual showdown at Muirfield Village.

Jack Nicklaus' best-known creation puts an emphasis on elite iron play and that reputation tends to get further grooved year on year.

In 2021, the top five finishers all ranked in the top nine for Strokes Gained: Approach while eight of the top nine on the closing leaderboard were in the top 25 for SGA 12 months ago.

Billy Horschel was the champion last year and his victory helped highlight another trend: course form.

Horschel had five top 15s in his previous eight appearances at Jack's place so was clearly a fan.

First up I'll go for two-time Memorial runner-up Rickie Fowler.

The Californian's two brushes with victory at Muirfield Village came in 2010 and 2017.

Counting from the latter which includes the 2020 Workday Charity Open, he's finished 22nd or better in five of his last seven starts at the course.

Recent wins for Jason Day and Brooks Koepka may just have given Fowler a nice reminder that players who were being written off can come on strong again.

And Fowler is certainly doing that since he joined forces with Butch Harmon once more.

Looking through his results since the end of January, you'll find 11th at Torrey Pines, 10th in Phoenix, 20th at Riviera, 13th at Sawgrass, 15th at Hilton Head, 14th at Wells Fargo and sixth at Colonial last week.

True, that's a lot of frustration for each-way backers but sixth last week finally yielded a return after a lot of missing out by a shot or two.

Fowler ranks 9th for Strokes Gained: Approach this season having ranked 150th in the same category in the previous one.

That really is a dramatic turnaround and all those recent top 10s and 20s are building solid foundations in terms of confidence and mindset.

Basically, Fowler is playing well virtually every week and if the win comes no-one can say he hasn't marked out cards.

Of course, even in those elite top-five-in-all-four-majors days, the man in Orange wasn't the best of closers.

But his wins have come in the better events - Wells Fargo, Players Championship, Honda Classic and Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour and the Scottish Open and Abu Dhabi Championship on the PGA Tour.

Taking that history into account, a win here is very much in Fowler's wheelhouse.

Back Rickie Fowler each way @ 33/1

Staying with the slightly retro tipping feel, I'll put up Adam Scott at 66/167.00.

Always considered a great iron player, it's no surprise that the Aussie has a strong Muirfield Village record that shows a second place in 2019 and three other top fives.

Widening the lens, Scott has played in 14 Memorials and made the cut in 13. He's also a winner at Firestone, the other elite PGA Tour venue in Ohio.

Given his reputation for ball striking, it was hard to compute Scott's Strokes Gained: Approach numbers a few months back.

He lost seven strokes for SGA at The Players, six at the US Masters and another 3.7 at the RBC Heritage. That's while you'll find him at 123rd in the season-long Approach table.

But in his last three starts, the 2013 Masters winner was 12th on Approach at Wells Fargo, recorded postive figures at the Byron Nelson and gained 3.477 on the field in that category at the US PGA.

Add that to his recent putting figures - Scott has picked up shots on the field in each of his last nine starts and gained over five strokes in two of the last three - and the component parts are there for a big week.

Speaking after a closing 63 which helped him finish eight at the Byron Nelson following a top five at the Wells Fargo, Scott said: "I think actually all areas overall on the week and last week are improving. The putting is great, and it's all feeling a bit better.

"Some days the stats don't say it's great, but then the next day my approach play turns around and it's really good, and I hit almost every green today."

On a course he gets on well with, Scott looks an appealing price.

Back Adam Scott each way @ 66/1

Harris English boasts some good current form and caught my eye initially at 80s.

But overall his record on Nicklaus layouts suggests he's not the biggest fan of a Jack track.

Instead, I'll have a punt at Ryan Fox at 100/1101.00.

The New Zealander has surged up the world rankings in the last couple of years, his second place to Rory McIlroy on the 2022 Race to Dubai elevating him to 27th following a two-win season.

Fox had to battle with a bout of pneumonia during his Masters debut in April and becoming a dad again also limited his practice time.

But these Kiwis are made of strong stuff and he continues to play some fine golf.

Since focusing on the PGA Tour over the last few months, Fox has finished 14th at Bay Hill, 27th at Sawgrass, 26th at Augusta, 23rd in the US PGA at Oak Hill and 21st at Colonial.

He's had positive SG: Approach numbers in all five of those events and earlier in May he earned special temporary membership of the PGA Tour.

The other angle I like is Fox's record on Nicklaus tracks.

He's played three of them on the DP World Tour and finished runner-up at Mount Juliet (Irish Open) last year, 13th at the London Club (Cazoo Classic) in 2021 and 19th at Hanbury Manor (English Championship) in 2020.

Fox had a look at Memorial in 2019 and missed the cut after an even-par 72 in round two but he's a far better player now and that previous visit could stand him in good stead.