Golf Tips: Best bets for Mayakoba Classic and European Tour events

Mayakoba Classic - The Punter's preview

There's a decent field assembling for the final event on the PGA Tour in 2020 but our man's struggling to look past the favourite.

He says: "This hasn't been a great tournament for favourites but good luck if you're laying this year's. I think you'll need it."

Justin Thomas @ 8.615/2

Mayakoba Classic - Each-way tips

Dave Tindall is aiming to end the PGA Tour season in style with three big priced each-way selections.

He says: "Long won ahead of schedule when capturing the Desert Classic in 2019 on just his sixth PGA Tour start but he's had plenty of weeks since when proving it was no fluke."

Adam Long each-way @ 70/1

Mayakoba Classic - Course guide and form stats

Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are the biggest names teeing-up in Mexico on Thursday, so check out their form stats - and others' - for this week's event, compiled by Andy Swales.

He says: "A traditionally low-scoring event, the average 72-hole total for all winners and runners-up at El Camaleon, since 2013, is 265.05. The key at El Camaleon is to find fairways off the tee and possess solid course management skills. Accomplish both of these and birdies are certainly up for grabs."

Golf in Dubai Championship - The Punter's preview

We have two European Tour events to look forward to this week and the first one, in Dubai, tees-off on Wednesday so read Steve Rawlings' preview ahead of the early start.

He says: "It's going to be an out-and-out birdie-fest and we may even see the European Tour's second sub-60."

Andy Sullivan @ 29.028/1

Golf in Dubai Championship - Each-way tips

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections on the Fire Course with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

He says: "He arrives in the desert having dialled-in six top 20s from his last eight starts and if you dig deeper his efforts have plenty to commend them."

Back Sami Valimaki each-way @ 25/1

Golf in Dubai Championship - Course guide and form stats

This is the first time the European Tour has gone to Dubai for almost a year so read Andy Swales guide to the course and form stats.

He says: "Robert Macintyre is on a run of three straight top-10s, including a maiden Tour title in Cyprus. Although this win was not achieved in a traditional 72-hole event, the world No 61 will be full of confidence when he tees-up on Fire."

South African Open - Course guide and form stats

The Gary Player-designed Sun City is hosting the South African Open for the first time. Check out course and current form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

He says: "Only one par-four is less than 440 yards, while all par-three holes are over 210. The shortest par-five is 547 yards. From tee-to-green, it remains a course ready to penalise any errant shot thanks to its narrow fairways and small but fast putting surfaces."