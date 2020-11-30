To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Golf in Dubai Championship: Your European Tour form guide

Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre
In-form Robert MacIntyre has played well in Dubai during the past 12 months

The European Tour returns to Dubai for the first time since January. Andy Swales has the latest form stats...

"The 24-year-old Macintyre is on a run of three straight top-10s, including a maiden Tour title in Cyprus. Although this win was not achieved in a traditional 72-hole event, the world No 61 will be full of confidence when he tees-up on Fire."


Another late addition to the European Tour schedule is this week's Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Sponsored by Dubai-based logistics company DP World, the tournament is very much a curtain raiser to next week's lucrative Tour finale.

Although hosted by the same Jumeirah Golf Estates complex, this week's event is being played over the Fire course, rather than the Earth layout which has staged the DP World Tour Championship since 2009.

The Golf in Dubai Championship will start on Wednesday and finish on Saturday, and has attracted a reasonable, if not top-class, field.

Even though total prize money is less than one-sixth of that being offered at next week's grand finale, those teeing-up will be keen to acclimatise themselves ahead of the tournament that will decide who ends up as the European Tour's No 1 golfer for 2020.

While this week's result is unlikely to have any bearing on which player tops the end of season standings, there are still plenty of pros battling for a spot in next week's tournament.

Following this week's events in Dubai and South Africa, the top 60 golfers in the Race to Dubai table will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.

The Fire course was designed by Greg Norman and is around 300 yards shorter than the more-famous Earth - which is also the work of the Great White Shark.

Autumn stars

Among the form players teeing-up in Dubai are Robert MacIntyre and Aaron Rai.

The 24-year-old Macintyre is on a run of three straight top-10s, including a maiden European Tour title in Cyprus.

Although this win was not achieved in a traditional 72-hole stroke play event, the world No 61 will be full of confidence when he tees-up on Fire.

His last two visits to Dubai yielded a tied-8th at Emirates, and tied-14th over the Earth course. Both of these events had considerably stronger fields than this week's tournament.

As for Rai, his Middle East history is not as promising as MacIntyre's, but the Englishman has been one of the Tour's better players during autumn.

This was highlighted by his victory at the Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event, in which he beat Tommy Fleetwood via a play-off.

Regional history

Germany's Martin Kaymer has enjoyed a mini-revival in recent months, although is still without a victory since his US Open success six-and-a-half years ago.

The 35-year-old has a strong record in the region - plenty of podiums and victories between 2008 and 2013 - and has already qualified for the end-of-season finale over the Earth course.

Another pro with a good record in the Middle East is Tom Lewis. The 29-year-old, however, would need to turn around his mediocre current form having spent most of his time this year on the PGA Tour.

World No 39 Bernd Wiesberger is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up on Wednesday, while Danny Willett - a two-time winner in Dubai - may also be worth a look.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Form in Middle East

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39
Bernd Wiesberger 4 58 16 40 48
Matt Wallace 37 46 48 2 24 30
Danny Willett MC 25 Wd 55 32 MC
Robert MacIntyre 6 1 3 Wd 58 14
Tom Lewis MC MC 43 MC
Jazz Janewattananond 51 60 MC MC 3
Andy Sullivan MC 58 3 26
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 37 MC 48
Thomas Detry 4 10 48 30 33
Thomas Pieters 62 MC
Aaron Rai 3 MC 1 2
Martin Kaymer 5 10 MC
Sami Valimaki 18 6 13 63
John Catlin MC MC 1
Sam Horsfield MC 43 MC MC
Jorge Campillo MC 3 53 48 MC 48
Eddie Pepperell 64 16 6 9
Marcus Kinhult MC* MC 10 6 MC
Romain Langasque MC* 28 58 MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 42
Benjamin Hebert MC 41 MC 19
Paul Waring MC 21 25 MC Wd
Callum Shinkwin 4 1 Wd MC 30 MC
Renato Paratore 65 37 7 MC
Adri Arnaus 6 MC 5 32 26 23
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC 14
Adrian Otaegui 20 51 22 1 MC 42
Kalle Samooja MC 2 48 9
Guido Migliozzi 22 MC MC
Ondrej Lieser 1 1 4
Gavin Green 47 74 7 MC 48 42
Jordan Smith MC 21 MC 13 36 7
Wil Besseling 13 MC 17 16 30 54
Matthew Jordan 25 23 9 12 30 25
Sebastian Heisele MC 28 4 MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC 63 9 MC Wd
Francesco Laporta MC 30 42 MC
Antoine Rozner 20 MC* 21 10 28
Joakim Lagergren MC 41 32 63 5
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 66 2 MC 30 MC
Marcus Armitage 6 30 14 12 10 7 23
Robert Rock 48 3 25
Mikko Korhonen MC 17 MC 48 MC
Ross Fisher MC MC 20 MC
Jack Senior MC 76 MC MC 63 MC 28
Steven Brown 51 61 9 MC MC 24 MC 39
Marc Warren 39 25 MC 4 MC
Pep Angles 34 1 36 MC
Alexander Bjork MC* 34 MC 19
Jeff Winther MC 14 MC 36 MC
Joel Stalter MC MC* 41 22 43 62 MC 68
Scott Hend MC MC MC 10 59 11
Oscar Lengden 10 17 30 MC 5
Hurly Long 21 8 58 16 51 1
Dave Horsey 31 MC* 58 48 13 14 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC 51
Sean Crocker 2 MC MC 9 44 36 39
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC 28 MC 39
Niklas Lemke 11 9 MC 30 MC 54
Marcel Schneider 21 5 17 39 65 3
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 28 MC 27 MC
Grant Forrest 56 MC 49 MC 32 19
Ewen Ferguson 42 MC MC 16 30 14
Alexander Knappe 2 21 17
Nino Bertasio MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 21 2 36 MC 9 4 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 11 MC 62 48 7
Alexander Levy 6 MC 7 MC 16 48 MC
Bernd Ritthammer 9 MC MC
Shiv Kapur
Craig Howie 16 MC 36 MC 43 25 25
James Morrison 15 28 30 MC 62 60
Rikard Karlberg MC MC MC 14
Maximilian Kieffer MC 17 MC MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco MC 14 11 14 35
Damien Perrier 39 MC 10 65 MC
Dave Coupland MC 21 55 56 39
Oliver Fisher MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Robin Petersson 5 MC MC 56 19
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 58 39 54 MC
Clement Sordet MC 41 MC MC 28
Stephen Gallacher MC 60 MC 51
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 21 26 11 55 MC
Soren Kjeldsen 65 MC MC
Romain Wattel 11 MC MC 60
Lorenzo Scalise 23 MC 63 56 30
Liam Johnston MC MC MC
Alejandro Canizares MC 34 MC Wd 35
Ben Evans MC 60
Jens Fahrbring 32 48 48 60 19
Jordan Wrisdale 43 60 MC MC 46
Steven Tiley MC 36 65 49 MC
Gavin Moynihan Wd MC MC MC MC
Daniel Young MC MC 60 68 35 MC
Lee Slattery MC MC MC
Pedro Oriol 37 26 3 25
Max Schmitt 58
Daniel Gavins 26 31 37 61
John Axelsen 9 36 35
Niall Kearney 14 22 Wd
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet Wd
Chris Wood 39 MC MC 66
Raphael Jacquelin MC Wd MC MC
Gary Stal 50 MC 35
Issa Abou El Ela
Euan Walker MC 26 MC 35
Ahmed Skaik
Andrew Wilson 16 57 MC MC
Niklas Moller 5 14 30
Player 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC 8 28 55 MC MC MC
Matt Wallace 44 MC 64 28 MC 2
Danny Willett 43 MC 5
Robert MacIntyre 61 MC 8 14 31 45 44
Tom Lewis MC 3 MC 6 MC 3 48
Jazz Janewattananond 56 MC
Andy Sullivan 21 MC* 27 Dq 21 10 11 70 MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 6 MC MC MC
Thomas Detry 17 36 6 32 55 28 11 40 42 48
Thomas Pieters 21 MC 3 37 30 6 MC 6 22 29
Aaron Rai MC MC 27 71 MC 40 MC 34 29
Martin Kaymer MC 10 13 16 8 24
Sami Valimaki 38 1
John Catlin 58
Sam Horsfield MC MC MC MC 12 34 MC
Jorge Campillo 1 MC MC MC 34 18 2 2 42 56
Eddie Pepperell Dq 11 MC MC 38
Marcus Kinhult 7 56 MC 16 MC MC 18 MC
Romain Langasque 38 MC MC 27 34 40 MC 45 44 20
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC MC 8 34 3 2 27 13 MC
Benjamin Hebert 17 43 27 45 MC 38 MC 18 MC MC
Paul Waring 25 MC MC 12 14 55 MC 54 3
Callum Shinkwin 25 Wd 58 MC Wd 56
Renato Paratore 47 MC* 27 MC 21 MC MC 18 MC
Adri Arnaus MC MC 27 3 51 28 14 45 MC 29
Hao Tong Li MC 18 21 MC 41 43 2 12
Adrian Otaegui MC 30 38 45 MC 38 24 MC
Kalle Samooja 3 30 56 27 MC 48 MC MC 16
Guido Migliozzi MC 4 MC MC MC 16 MC 63
Ondrej Lieser
Gavin Green 12 18 3 27 21 31 MC 11 MC
Jordan Smith 38 6 56 32 21 47 62 12 54 29
Wil Besseling MC
Matthew Jordan 28 18 MC 34
Sebastian Heisele 38 MC 44 66 21
Sebastian Soderberg 75 MC 38 70 42 20 21 MC MC
Francesco Laporta MC 44 17
Antoine Rozner 53 10 70
Joakim Lagergren 38 MC MC MC 21 MC MC MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 18 56 50 42 27 40 61 48
Marcus Armitage 12 36 MC
Robert Rock 66 36 MC MC MC 55 MC 34 MC
Mikko Korhonen MC 4 MC 30 MC 28 18 31 44 38
Ross Fisher 53 10 6 MC 6 55 MC 13 24
Jack Senior 17 MC 17 30
Steven Brown 47 60 21 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Marc Warren MC MC 71
Pep Angles
Alexander Bjork 6 MC 27 45 69 48 20
Jeff Winther 3 50 44 37 59 14 12 MC
Joel Stalter
Scott Hend Ret 67 MC MC 17 49 MC 31 6 48
Oscar Lengden
Hurly Long
Dave Horsey 72 MC MC MC MC 72 12 MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 29
Sean Crocker 61 71 38 58 42 MC 18 MC MC
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC 67
Niklas Lemke 3 MC MC MC 30
Marcel Schneider
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 7
Grant Forrest MC 10 27 16 66 69 MC MC
Ewen Ferguson
Alexander Knappe
Nino Bertasio 7 MC 70 66 MC MC 45 30 73
Matthew Baldwin 45
Fabrizio Zanotti 28 25 56 MC MC 11 2 24 29
Alexander Levy MC 43 38 MC MC Wd 5 MC
Bernd Ritthammer MC MC MC
Shiv Kapur
Craig Howie
James Morrison 21 54 44 MC MC 71 MC MC
Rikard Karlberg MC 36
Maximilian Kieffer 53 30 72 MC MC 14 2 57 MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco
Damien Perrier
Dave Coupland 47 MC
Oliver Fisher 47 MC MC MC 42 31 MC MC MC
Robin Petersson
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC 32 MC 42 MC MC 20
Clement Sordet 72 10 MC 2 61
Stephen Gallacher 44 30 21 MC MC MC MC MC 67
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Soren Kjeldsen 44 43 38 37 51 MC MC MC
Romain Wattel 50 MC MC MC 16
Lorenzo Scalise
Liam Johnston 38 MC 30
Alejandro Canizares 28 6 55 MC MC
Ben Evans MC MC
Jens Fahrbring
Jordan Wrisdale
Steven Tiley
Gavin Moynihan MC 12
Daniel Young
Lee Slattery MC* 31 MC MC MC
Pedro Oriol
Max Schmitt MC 27
Daniel Gavins MC MC
John Axelsen
Niall Kearney
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet MC MC*
Chris Wood MC MC MC MC
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC MC MC MC MC 45 MC 61
Gary Stal
Issa Abou El Ela
Euan Walker
Ahmed Skaik MC
Andrew Wilson
Niklas Moller 58
Key to Venues
1: Education City (Qatar 20)
2: Al Mouj (Oman 20)
3: Royal Greens (Saudi Arabia 20)
4: Emirates (Dubai 20)
5: Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi 20)
6: Earth Course (Dubai 19)
7: Doha (Qatar 19)
8: Al Mouj (Oman 19)
9: Royal Greens (Saudi Arabia 19)
10: Emirates (Dubai 19)

