Golf in Dubai Championship: Your European Tour form guide
The European Tour returns to Dubai for the first time since January. Andy Swales has the latest form stats...
"The 24-year-old Macintyre is on a run of three straight top-10s, including a maiden Tour title in Cyprus. Although this win was not achieved in a traditional 72-hole event, the world No 61 will be full of confidence when he tees-up on Fire."
Another late addition to the European Tour schedule is this week's Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Sponsored by Dubai-based logistics company DP World, the tournament is very much a curtain raiser to next week's lucrative Tour finale.
Although hosted by the same Jumeirah Golf Estates complex, this week's event is being played over the Fire course, rather than the Earth layout which has staged the DP World Tour Championship since 2009.
The Golf in Dubai Championship will start on Wednesday and finish on Saturday, and has attracted a reasonable, if not top-class, field.
Even though total prize money is less than one-sixth of that being offered at next week's grand finale, those teeing-up will be keen to acclimatise themselves ahead of the tournament that will decide who ends up as the European Tour's No 1 golfer for 2020.
While this week's result is unlikely to have any bearing on which player tops the end of season standings, there are still plenty of pros battling for a spot in next week's tournament.
Latest betting for this year's Race to Dubai title
Following this week's events in Dubai and South Africa, the top 60 golfers in the Race to Dubai table will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.
The Fire course was designed by Greg Norman and is around 300 yards shorter than the more-famous Earth - which is also the work of the Great White Shark.
Autumn stars
Among the form players teeing-up in Dubai are Robert MacIntyre and Aaron Rai.
The 24-year-old Macintyre is on a run of three straight top-10s, including a maiden European Tour title in Cyprus.
Although this win was not achieved in a traditional 72-hole stroke play event, the world No 61 will be full of confidence when he tees-up on Fire.
His last two visits to Dubai yielded a tied-8th at Emirates, and tied-14th over the Earth course. Both of these events had considerably stronger fields than this week's tournament.
Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's Golf in Dubai Championship
As for Rai, his Middle East history is not as promising as MacIntyre's, but the Englishman has been one of the Tour's better players during autumn.
This was highlighted by his victory at the Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event, in which he beat Tommy Fleetwood via a play-off.
Regional history
Germany's Martin Kaymer has enjoyed a mini-revival in recent months, although is still without a victory since his US Open success six-and-a-half years ago.
The 35-year-old has a strong record in the region - plenty of podiums and victories between 2008 and 2013 - and has already qualified for the end-of-season finale over the Earth course.
Another pro with a good record in the Middle East is Tom Lewis. The 29-year-old, however, would need to turn around his mediocre current form having spent most of his time this year on the PGA Tour.
World No 39 Bernd Wiesberger is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up on Wednesday, while Danny Willett - a two-time winner in Dubai - may also be worth a look.
Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Form in Middle East
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W48
|W47
|W46
|W45
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|Bernd Wiesberger
|4
|58
|16
|40
|48
|Matt Wallace
|37
|46
|48
|2
|24
|30
|Danny Willett
|MC
|25
|Wd
|55
|32
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|6
|1
|3
|Wd
|58
|14
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Jazz Janewattananond
|51
|60
|MC
|MC
|3
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|58
|3
|26
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|37
|MC
|48
|Thomas Detry
|4
|10
|48
|30
|33
|Thomas Pieters
|62
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|3
|MC
|1
|2
|Martin Kaymer
|5
|10
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|18
|6
|13
|63
|John Catlin
|MC
|MC
|1
|Sam Horsfield
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|3
|53
|48
|MC
|48
|Eddie Pepperell
|64
|16
|6
|9
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC*
|MC
|10
|6
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC*
|28
|58
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|42
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|41
|MC
|19
|Paul Waring
|MC
|21
|25
|MC
|Wd
|Callum Shinkwin
|4
|1
|Wd
|MC
|30
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|65
|37
|7
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|6
|MC
|5
|32
|26
|23
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Adrian Otaegui
|20
|51
|22
|1
|MC
|42
|Kalle Samooja
|MC
|2
|48
|9
|Guido Migliozzi
|22
|MC
|MC
|Ondrej Lieser
|1
|1
|4
|Gavin Green
|47
|74
|7
|MC
|48
|42
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|21
|MC
|13
|36
|7
|Wil Besseling
|13
|MC
|17
|16
|30
|54
|Matthew Jordan
|25
|23
|9
|12
|30
|25
|Sebastian Heisele
|MC
|28
|4
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|63
|9
|MC
|Wd
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|30
|42
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|20
|MC*
|21
|10
|28
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|41
|32
|63
|5
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|66
|2
|MC
|30
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|6
|30
|14
|12
|10
|7
|23
|Robert Rock
|48
|3
|25
|Mikko Korhonen
|MC
|17
|MC
|48
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|76
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|28
|Steven Brown
|51
|61
|9
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|39
|Marc Warren
|39
|25
|MC
|4
|MC
|Pep Angles
|34
|1
|36
|MC
|Alexander Bjork
|MC*
|34
|MC
|19
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|14
|MC
|36
|MC
|Joel Stalter
|MC
|MC*
|41
|22
|43
|62
|MC
|68
|Scott Hend
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|59
|11
|Oscar Lengden
|10
|17
|30
|MC
|5
|Hurly Long
|21
|8
|58
|16
|51
|1
|Dave Horsey
|31
|MC*
|58
|48
|13
|14
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|Sean Crocker
|2
|MC
|MC
|9
|44
|36
|39
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|MC
|28
|MC
|39
|Niklas Lemke
|11
|9
|MC
|30
|MC
|54
|Marcel Schneider
|21
|5
|17
|39
|65
|3
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|28
|MC
|27
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|56
|MC
|49
|MC
|32
|19
|Ewen Ferguson
|42
|MC
|MC
|16
|30
|14
|Alexander Knappe
|2
|21
|17
|Nino Bertasio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|21
|2
|36
|MC
|9
|4
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|11
|MC
|62
|48
|7
|Alexander Levy
|6
|MC
|7
|MC
|16
|48
|MC
|Bernd Ritthammer
|9
|MC
|MC
|Shiv Kapur
|Craig Howie
|16
|MC
|36
|MC
|43
|25
|25
|James Morrison
|15
|28
|30
|MC
|62
|60
|Rikard Karlberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|MC
|14
|11
|14
|35
|Damien Perrier
|39
|MC
|10
|65
|MC
|Dave Coupland
|MC
|21
|55
|56
|39
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|5
|MC
|MC
|56
|19
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|58
|39
|54
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|28
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|60
|MC
|51
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|21
|26
|11
|55
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|65
|MC
|MC
|Romain Wattel
|11
|MC
|MC
|60
|Lorenzo Scalise
|23
|MC
|63
|56
|30
|Liam Johnston
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Canizares
|MC
|34
|MC
|Wd
|35
|Ben Evans
|MC
|60
|Jens Fahrbring
|32
|48
|48
|60
|19
|Jordan Wrisdale
|43
|60
|MC
|MC
|46
|Steven Tiley
|MC
|36
|65
|49
|MC
|Gavin Moynihan
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Young
|MC
|MC
|60
|68
|35
|MC
|Lee Slattery
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Oriol
|37
|26
|3
|25
|Max Schmitt
|58
|Daniel Gavins
|26
|31
|37
|61
|John Axelsen
|9
|36
|35
|Niall Kearney
|14
|22
|Wd
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|Wd
|Chris Wood
|39
|MC
|MC
|66
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Gary Stal
|50
|MC
|35
|Issa Abou El Ela
|Euan Walker
|MC
|26
|MC
|35
|Ahmed Skaik
|Andrew Wilson
|16
|57
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Moller
|5
|14
|30
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|8
|28
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|44
|MC
|64
|28
|MC
|2
|Danny Willett
|43
|MC
|5
|Robert MacIntyre
|61
|MC
|8
|14
|31
|45
|44
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|3
|MC
|6
|MC
|3
|48
|Jazz Janewattananond
|56
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|21
|MC*
|27
|Dq
|21
|10
|11
|70
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|17
|36
|6
|32
|55
|28
|11
|40
|42
|48
|Thomas Pieters
|21
|MC
|3
|37
|30
|6
|MC
|6
|22
|29
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|MC
|27
|71
|MC
|40
|MC
|34
|29
|Martin Kaymer
|MC
|10
|13
|16
|8
|24
|Sami Valimaki
|38
|1
|John Catlin
|58
|Sam Horsfield
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|34
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|18
|2
|2
|42
|56
|Eddie Pepperell
|Dq
|11
|MC
|MC
|38
|Marcus Kinhult
|7
|56
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|38
|MC
|MC
|27
|34
|40
|MC
|45
|44
|20
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|MC
|8
|34
|3
|2
|27
|13
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|17
|43
|27
|45
|MC
|38
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Paul Waring
|25
|MC
|MC
|12
|14
|55
|MC
|54
|3
|Callum Shinkwin
|25
|Wd
|58
|MC
|Wd
|56
|Renato Paratore
|47
|MC*
|27
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|27
|3
|51
|28
|14
|45
|MC
|29
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|18
|21
|MC
|41
|43
|2
|12
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|30
|38
|45
|MC
|38
|24
|MC
|Kalle Samooja
|3
|30
|56
|27
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|16
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|63
|Ondrej Lieser
|Gavin Green
|12
|18
|3
|27
|21
|31
|MC
|11
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|38
|6
|56
|32
|21
|47
|62
|12
|54
|29
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|28
|18
|MC
|34
|Sebastian Heisele
|38
|MC
|44
|66
|21
|Sebastian Soderberg
|75
|MC
|38
|70
|42
|20
|21
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|44
|17
|Antoine Rozner
|53
|10
|70
|Joakim Lagergren
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|18
|56
|50
|42
|27
|40
|61
|48
|Marcus Armitage
|12
|36
|MC
|Robert Rock
|66
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|34
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|MC
|4
|MC
|30
|MC
|28
|18
|31
|44
|38
|Ross Fisher
|53
|10
|6
|MC
|6
|55
|MC
|13
|24
|Jack Senior
|17
|MC
|17
|30
|Steven Brown
|47
|60
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|MC
|MC
|71
|Pep Angles
|Alexander Bjork
|6
|MC
|27
|45
|69
|48
|20
|Jeff Winther
|3
|50
|44
|37
|59
|14
|12
|MC
|Joel Stalter
|Scott Hend
|Ret
|67
|MC
|MC
|17
|49
|MC
|31
|6
|48
|Oscar Lengden
|Hurly Long
|Dave Horsey
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|12
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|29
|Sean Crocker
|61
|71
|38
|58
|42
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|MC
|67
|Niklas Lemke
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Marcel Schneider
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|7
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|10
|27
|16
|66
|69
|MC
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|Alexander Knappe
|Nino Bertasio
|7
|MC
|70
|66
|MC
|MC
|45
|30
|73
|Matthew Baldwin
|45
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|28
|25
|56
|MC
|MC
|11
|2
|24
|29
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|43
|38
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|5
|MC
|Bernd Ritthammer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shiv Kapur
|Craig Howie
|James Morrison
|21
|54
|44
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|Rikard Karlberg
|MC
|36
|Maximilian Kieffer
|53
|30
|72
|MC
|MC
|14
|2
|57
|MC
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|Damien Perrier
|Dave Coupland
|47
|MC
|Oliver Fisher
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|20
|Clement Sordet
|72
|10
|MC
|2
|61
|Stephen Gallacher
|44
|30
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Soren Kjeldsen
|44
|43
|38
|37
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Romain Wattel
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Liam Johnston
|38
|MC
|30
|Alejandro Canizares
|28
|6
|55
|MC
|MC
|Ben Evans
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|Jordan Wrisdale
|Steven Tiley
|Gavin Moynihan
|MC
|12
|Daniel Young
|Lee Slattery
|MC*
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Oriol
|Max Schmitt
|MC
|27
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|John Axelsen
|Niall Kearney
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|MC
|MC*
|Chris Wood
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|61
|Gary Stal
|Issa Abou El Ela
|Euan Walker
|Ahmed Skaik
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|Niklas Moller
|58
|Key to Venues
|1: Education City (Qatar 20)
|2: Al Mouj (Oman 20)
|3: Royal Greens (Saudi Arabia 20)
|4: Emirates (Dubai 20)
|5: Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi 20)
|6: Earth Course (Dubai 19)
|7: Doha (Qatar 19)
|8: Al Mouj (Oman 19)
|9: Royal Greens (Saudi Arabia 19)
|10: Emirates (Dubai 19)