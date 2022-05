Charles Schwab Challenge: Abraham the Ancer to Colonial conundrum



After Justin Thomas' success at Southern Hills the PGA Tour returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge and Steve Rawlings is back with his in-depth preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "Although last year's winner, Jason Kokrak, ranked first for Driving Distance this is not a track that can be overpowered and length off the tee is usually an irrelevance.

"None of the 12 winners prior to Kokrak ranked inside the top-ten for DD and it's not a stat to consider at all. Colonial is short by modern standards and there are just two par fives. Irons are taken off several tees and the average DD ranking of the ten winners before Kokrak was exactly 30th.

"Kokrak ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy and eight of the last 12 winners have ranked inside the top-ten for that stat. Hitting it straight off every tee isn't absolutely essential though - Jordan Spieth only ranked 54th for DA when he won in 2016 and Chris Kirk ranked 60th seven years ago! The average DA ranking of the last 12 winners is 25.4...

"Mexico's Abraham Ancer finished ninth at Southern Hills where he ranked highly (as he usually does) for Driving Accuracy and for greens hit. And he also putted nicely, ranking 14th for Strokes Gained Putting, gaining almost four strokes (3.874).

"The 31 year-old has course form figures reading 52-58-14-14 but his last two efforts were arguably better than the bare form suggests."

Charles Schwab Challenge Each-Way Tips: Gooch can grab Colonial glory

Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at Colonial Country Club starting with an American with a spring in his step...

Dave says: "Heading to the SG: Approach charts, we find Talor Gooch in 20th place and he goes in as the headline pick. Gooch had a home game in last week's US PGA and performed pretty well in front of his local Oklahoma fans, finishing in a tie for 20th.

"That backed up tied 14th on his US Masters debut so a pair of top 20s in the first two majors of the year shows how he's starting to move up the ladder.

"Assessing his performance at Southern Hills, he said: "The first three days, I hit it great and really didn't get much out of my game. Today I hit it not very good at all and had best round of the week.

"I'm continuing to prove to myself that my game can compete with the best of the best at the best venues at the highest level."

"That sounds like a player with a spring in his step and hopefully he can carry the momentum from a closing 68 at the US PGA to make a big mark here."

Fine Me a 100 Winner: Perfect putting Peter poised to compete again

Our man's back with outsiders to trade on both Tours as he continues his quest to land a winner at monster odds...

: "The average Putting Average ranking of the last 12 winners is 8.08 and every winner in the last 18 years has ranked 17th or better.

"Hitting lots of greens and scrambling well when you miss them is also key but a cold putter is rarely going to cut it around Colonial Country Club so I've picked out two players that really do get hot with the flat-stick.

"Malnati has only ordinary course form figures reading MC-40-MC but he arrives at Colonial in decent form this year, having finished 15th at the Mexico Open around a track that's far too long for him, 51st at the Wells Fargo Championship and ninth last time out in Texas, in the Byron Nelson Championship, where he ranked fifth for Scrambling, third for Strokes Gained Putting and fourth for Putting Average. He also ranked fourth for PA in Mexico and he's simply too big at odds in excess of 400.0399/1."

Charles Schwab Challenge First-Round Leader Tips: Side with Cink

Next up Dave Tindall backs three players to make a fast start at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in his First Round Leader betting column...

Dave says: "When Stewart Cink landed the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head last year - remarkably, his sixth win the week after a major - he opened with a 63 to sit second. Although that was then, he's also been making fast starts in recent weeks.

"In his last three outings, Cink was 10th after day one of this year's Heritage, eighth after 18 holes at the Wells Fargo and 16th on Thursday's closing leaderboard at the US PGA. Let's bring in some Colonial history and a trawl through the records shows that Cink has held the first-round leader here before, even if it was several moons ago. He's been first, third and fourth after the opening lap at Colonial and has shot numerous low rounds on the par 70.

"Cink, who was tied seventh after 54 holes at Southern Hills before finishing tied 23rd, has an afternoon tee-time of 12.23pm from the 1st so it's encouraging to see him sat 21st on the PGA Tour's Late Round 1 Scoring Average charts. Back him to lead the way at 66/1."

Charles Schwab Challenge 2022: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales provides the key course information, assesses the players' form and selects his ones to watch at the Charles Schwab...

Andy says: "Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens. It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer.

"Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is a layout which typifies the era in which it was built, with trademark small greens and narrow fairways. It is situated around two and a half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River. Colonial is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than power.

"Water comes into play on just six holes - much of it on the back nine - while its tree-lined fairways have plenty of subtle changes in direction. Accuracy, rather than power, appears to be the order of the day, with wannabe champions needing to employ a strong short game."

Dutch Open: Links form the key to success at brilliant Bernardus

The DP World Tour takes in the Dutch Open at the wonderful Bernardus layout in Cromvoirt this week so read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "The designer, Kyle Philips, is something of a modern-day links layout specialist and even the Philips-designed tracks that aren't described as links courses that have been used on the DP World Tour (see below) have seen strong links players prevail.

"In addition to the Grove, which hosted the British Masters in 2016, won by Alex Noren, and the WGC- American Express in 2006, won by Tiger Woods, and Kingsbarns, which is one of the three courses used in rotation at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the designer of Bernardus, Kyle Philips, was also responsible for four other tracks used on the DP World Tour...

"Philips designed the Dundonald Links, which hosted the Scottish Open in 2017, the PGA Sweden National, which held the 2014 and 2015 editions of what is now the Scandinavian Mixed (formerly the Nordea Masters). He also designed both the Verdura Golf and Spa, which hosted all four editions of the now defunct Sicily Open between 2011 and 2018, and the Yas Links which hosted this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

"Given Noren won both the Brittish Masters and the Nordea Masters (2015) at Kyle Philips designed venues, form in any of the events listed above may well be worthwhile...

Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show

Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places at the Dutch Open...

Matt says: "First up was a winner at this level just nine months ago in the Open de Espana - Rafa Cabrera Bello. That ability to win is one element behind the selection.

"Another is that he has a great fondness for a Kyle Phillips test: he won the Scottish Open on one (at Dundonald Links) and was second on another (Yas Links) in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year. Both of them, like this week, were on fast-running turf and homages to the past.

"There's no getting away from the fact that he's had a poor time of it since that week in the Middle East (just four cuts made in nine and no top 30) but that win last year came in a similar stretch. I'll happily take this price against this field on a track that could easily suit."

Dutch Open 2022: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

Andy Swales provides the key course information, assesses the players' form and selects his ones to watch at the Dutch Open...

Andy says: "Designed by American architect Kyle Phillips, Bernardus is a heathland course around three miles south-west of the town of 's-Hertogenbosch and was opened in 2018.

"Despite being a typically low-lying venue of the Netherlands, the fairways are well-contoured with plenty of carefully crafted undulations.

"Water is a prominent feature at Bernardus coming into play on 10 holes, both in the form of ponds, as well as meandering streams. Sand dunes and gorse are in abundance on a course that is also well-bunkered."