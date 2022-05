The village of Cromvoirt is the location for this week's event on the DP World Tour which makes its one and only visit to the Netherlands this year.

Bernardus Golf, which made its professional debut in September 2021, returns to the schedule to host this week's national open.

Designed by American architect Kyle Phillips, Bernardus is a heathland course around three miles south-west of the town of 's-Hertogenbosch and was opened in 2018.

Despite being a typically low-lying venue of the Netherlands, the fairways are well-contoured with plenty of carefully crafted undulations.

Water is a prominent feature at Bernardus coming into play on 10 holes, both in the form of ponds, as well as meandering streams.

Sand dunes and gorse are in abundance on a course that is also well-bunkered.

And when Bernardus took centre stage for the first time last year, champion Kristoffer Broberg set a tournament record of 23-under-par, as he crossed the winning line with three stokes to spare.

First staged in 1912, the Dutch Open is one of the oldest professional tournaments in world golf.

World Ranking Points

Top 12 Points Scorers (Since Jan 1st, 2022)

Points .... (Events)

55.30: Thomas Pieters (5)

48.57: Ryan Fox (9)

43.54: Oliver Bekker (12)

41.61: Jordan Smith (9)

35.41: Adrian Meronk (10)

34.15: Ashun Wu (11)

30.62: Thorbjorn Olesen (8)

29.65: Adrian Otaegui (10)

28.97: Ewen Ferguson (10)

26.30: Nicolai Hojgaard (8)

25.49: Hurly Long (10)

25.44: Chase Hanna (11)

Refers to World Ranking points earned in strokeplay tournaments on the DP World Tour this calendar year.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Oliver Bekker: One of the DP World Tour's form players of 2022. The South African has posted eight top-10s this year, including a brace of podium finishes - but is still seeking his first win outside of his native continent.

Hennie Du Plessis: Another South African who has performed well this season without turning good form into titles. Tied-third in Spain during April.

Thomas Pieters: The only golfer teeing-up this week who is currently ranked inside the world's top-50. Played all four days in last week's PGA Championship and tied-ninth at Bernardus in 2021.

Johannes Veerman: The world No 142 has lost his way a little this season but returns to a venue where he tied-for-sixth in 2021.

Bernd Wiesberger: The Austrian has endured a low-key first five months to the year, although is not performing badly - just one missed cut since last June. Tied-30th in Tulsa on Sunday when the field was many times more competitive than the one he'll face this week in the Netherlands.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves