There's a strong possibility that an outsider will claim the spoils at both this week's events given the last three winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge have gone off at odds of 90.089/1, 120.0119/1, and 75.074/1 and that three of the last four winners of the Dutch Open have been even bigger longshots.

Romain Wattel and Ashun Wu took the title at The Dutch Golf Club in 2017 and 2018 when largely unconsidered 300.0299/1 and 140.0139/1 chances respectively and when the tournament took in this year's venue, Bernardus Golf, for the first time last year, Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg won having gone off at around 400.0399/1. I'll start with the Charles Swab Challenge...

Solid Stewart a sensible selection

Dave Tindall makes a great case for Stewart Cink in his each-way column and in his First Round Leader piece and I'm more than happy to take 140.0139/1 about him on the exchange with a view to trading.

As Dave says, Cink is indeed in auto-bet territory and if he gets off to fast start we could be in business.

2 pts Stewart Cink @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in the preview, the average age of the winners here is just under 37 and Jason Kokrak won the event 12 months ago just one week after turning 36 so Colonial is a course where the older guys can shine.

Over the last 20 years, the winners have averaged almost exactly six previous starts at the track, so course experience is also key and if we combine those two stats, Patton Kizzire, playing in the event for a seventh time at the age of 36 looks a worthy candidate.

I've had a small bet on Kizzire as he has the added plus of being third in the event 12 months ago but I'm not going to be putting him up here because I just don't think he's putting or playing well enough so my first selection is Peter Malnati...

Perfect putting Peter poised to compete again

The average Putting Average ranking of the last 12 winners is 8.08 and every winner in the last 18 years has ranked 17th or better.

Hitting lots of greens and scrambling well when you miss them is also key but a cold putter is rarely going to cut it around Colonial Country Club so I've picked out two players that really do get hot with the flat-stick.

Malnati has only ordinary course form figures reading MC-40-MC but he arrives at Colonial in decent form this year, having finished 15th at the Mexico Open around a track that's far too long for him, 51st at the Wells Fargo Championship and ninth last time out in Texas, in the Byron Nelson Championship, where he ranked fifth for Scrambling, third for Strokes Gained Putting and fourth for Putting Average. He also ranked fourth for PA in Mexico and he's simply too big at odds in excess of 400.0399/1.

1 pt Peter Malnati @ 420.0419/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Whaley well worth a wager

One or two shrewdies hoovered up all the 1000.0 available about Vince Whaley when the market first opened but odds of 800.0 799/1 are still incredibly generous.

With only limited status on the PGA Tour, Whaley has to take his chances where he can and he tends to make the most of his starts in Texas - the state in which he grew up playing alongside Jordan Spieth and his good friend, the world number one, Scottie Scheffler.

He's played in six PGA Tour events in Texas and, thanks to a hot putter, the worst he's ever finished is 34th.

Whaley had a Putting Average ranking of second in each of his last two starts in Texas, when finishing 29th in the Texas Open in March and 25th at the Byron Nelson last time out. And he was 20th in this event on debut 12 months ago, having sat 11th at halfway.

He's worth supporting in the Top 20 Finish market too at around 10.09/1.

0.5 pt Vince Whaley @ 800.0799/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Rafa value to find form at venue sure to suit

As highlighted in the preview, this week's Dutch Open venue has a distinctly links feel so at triple figure prices, I quite like both Andy Sullivan and Markus Kinhult but the one I'm putting up here is Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello at a juicy 130.0129/1, who is also one of Matt Cooper's each-way selections.

As Matt highlights, links specialist, Rafa, has a great record on Kyle Philips layouts and Bernardus Golf should be ideal for the talented Spaniard.

I've taken the 130.0 129/1 in the hope that Rafa can spring to life around a course he should take to like a duck to water.

2 pts Rafa Cabrera Bello @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

