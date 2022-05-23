</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-final-tips-liverpool-fair-favourites-but-real-must-be-respected-230522-140.html">Champions League Final Tips: Liverpool fair favourites but Real must be respected</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-emelec-to-pile-the-pressure-on-tolima-for-second-spot-230522-1057.html">Copa Libertadores Tips: Emelec to pile the pressure on Tolima for second spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/monday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-230522-204.html">Monday Tips Betfair Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-point-winner-at-ludlow-230522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a point winner at Ludlow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-cliffs-to-lift-the-monday-fury-at-leicester-230522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Cliffs to lift the Monday fury at Leicester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-the-eagle-set-to-land-in-roscommon-double-220522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: The Eagle set to land in Roscommon double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-tips-back-hardik-to-take-titans-to-final-230522-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals: Back skipper Hardik to take Titans to the final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/indian-premier-league-tips-the-play-off-hopefuls-rated-220522-194.html">Indian Premier League Tips: The play-off hopefuls rated</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-sunrisers-have-slight-edge-210522-194.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings: Sunrisers have slight edge</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-day-1-tips-back-underdog-pera-to-win-first-round-match-210522-778.html">French Open Women's Day 1 Tips: Back underdog Pera to win first round match</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-day-1-tips-thiem-the-nap-on-the-opening-day-210522-778.html">French Open Men's Day 1 Tips: Thiem the nap on the opening day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-2022-mens-open-tips-preview-nadal-a-drifter-but-could-make-mockery-of-his-price-210522-778.html">French Open 2022 Men's Preview: Nadal a drifter but could make mockery of his price</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html">Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-result-and-review-terrific-thomas-swoops-to-secure-southern-hills-success-230522-167.html">The Punter's US PGA Championship De-Brief: Terrific Thomas swoops to secure Southern Hills success </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/dutch-open-2022-players-form-guide-210522-779.html">Dutch Open 2022: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-how-the-next-month-could-finish-boris-johnson-230522-171.html">UK Politics: How the next month could finish Boris Johnson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labor's triumph in Australia cuts through in UK and USA </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-16-tips-jai-ho-jai-hindley-230522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Tips: Jai ho Jai Hindley!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-15-tips-yates-and-carapaz-most-likely-210522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Tips: Yates and Carapaz most likely</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-14-tips-yates-to-lodge-challenge-to-poel-200522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Tips: Yates to lodge challenge to Poel</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-23">23 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show", "name": "Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show", "description": "The DP World Tour returns to Bernardus GC this week for the Dutch Open and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-23T21:40:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-23T21:41:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa cabrera Bello at Valderrama.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour returns to Bernardus GC this week for the Dutch Open and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Main Bet: Rafa Cabrera Bello 1pt each-way @ 80/1 Glance down the list of winners of the Dutch Open and the eye is understandably drawn to the likes of Severiano Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie - the greats of European golf. Victories for Payne Stewart and Scott Hoch in the 1990s also intrigue. But Tobias Dier's triumph 20 years ago? Quickly forgotten, a name that now means little to most, confined to the dustbin of time. And yet ... And yet it's a pity because, although it will garner little attention in this 50th anniversary year of the DP World Tour, Dier's tale is among the most remarkable in its history. In fact, in his own way the German was a phenomenon. Late in 2001 the rookie had won the circuit's North West of Ireland Open smack bang in the middle of a run of 11 missed cuts. Twelve months later he arrived in the Netherlands in, ahem, dire form again: no top 40 since the win, no sub-70 first round score in 16 starts. Those of us who punt on this sport dream of coming across a nugget that allows us to land a huge win so here's a question. Had you discovered that Dier holed out for an albatross-2 on the 18th hole in the Pro-Am, a shot that confirmed to him that the work he had been doing on his swing was heading in the right direction, would you have acted on it? It's unlikely. And yet next day he stood in the middle of that same par-5 fairway needing an eagle for a 59. He only made for 60 but he had a five-shot lead (he'd hit every green in regulation and given himself a par-breaking putt from inside 13-feet on the first 14 holes). Would there, however, have been a cavalry charge to lay him, confident that his performance throughout the rest of the week would regress to mean? Possibly. But he still led by three heading into the final round and converted the win, keeping Sunday playing partner Padraig Harrington at bay with the likes of top 15 finishers Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Nick Faldo unable to catch him. Two wins in two years on tour yet guess what? That was it. He never registered another top 20. After the first win he played 101 times on the main tour, made 29 cuts, just 10 top 50s and only one further top 25 - the second win. I spoke to him a few years ago and he was wonderfully sanguine and honest about his career. "When I was good, I was very good," he said. "And when I was bad, I was very bad. There was nothing in-between. "When I had the chance to win I took it so that feels good, but my consistency? It was never good enough." His win came at the much-missed Hilversum, a Harry Colt gem between the trees and by the coast. This event has visited modern designs in recent times and last year's trip to Bernardus, repeated this week, was easily the most fun to watch (and I suspect play). Architect Kyle Phillips was presented with a lovely property boasting sandy turf, gorse, pine trees and a distinct heathland vibe. Such creations often fail to live up to the hype, but this one didn't. We went with heathland (and other Phillips tracks) as prompts and had the excitement of 100/1 shot Marcus Helligkilde sitting in the top two most of the week until a dodgy back nine on Sunday. I was doubly frustrated last year that I never selected Richard Mansell, the Englishman who plays at Beau Desert which is a little piece of Sunningdale near Stafford. He placed that week and is in decent nick with four top 30s on the bounce - alas, the compilers have reduced his price this time. An opportunity missed. I'm still keen on three decent prices, however, and first up was a winner at this level just nine months ago in the Open de Espana - Rafa Cabrera Bello. That ability to win is one element behind the selection. Another is that he has a great fondness for a Kyle Phillips test: he won the Scottish Open on one (at Dundonald Links) and was second on another (Yas Links) in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year. Both of them, like this week, were on fast-running turf and homages to the past. There's no getting away from the fact that he's had a poor time of it since that week in the Middle East (just four cuts made in nine and no top 30) but that win last year came in a similar stretch. I'll happily take this price against this field on a track that could easily suit. Next Best: Adrian Otaegui 1pt each-way @ 28/1 We'll stick with the Spaniards for the next best and that's Adrian Otaegui. He's in a decent vein of form this season, playing eight weekends in his last nine, with three top five finishes and he was T15th last time out. He didn't play this event last year but he was second at Vallda in the Scandinavian Mixed, really could have won it, and it proved a decent pointer for Bernardus, possibly because it was another modern design that venerated heathland golf. Otaegui has also won at Fairmont St Andrews - a modern fast-running course - and Rinkven - which is not quite heathland but has visual similarities. Final Bet: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 50/1 Finally, I am going to hope that Joachim B. Hansen is ready to throw off his 2022 funk. He claimed a second win at this level in late 2021 and his season has played plenty of weekends, but has only once push on to nab a top five, in the Steyn City Championship. But he was top 15 at halfway last time out and that's what I'm holding onto because I've always had the Dane pegged for this type of test: fast-running, heathland and perhaps even modern version of it. He's been third at Castle Stuart, seventh at Lake Karrinyup, twice fifth and second at Spey Valley, seventh at Pleneuf, sixth and winner at Randpark, fourth at Club de Campo, seventh at Wentworth. He was also sixth at Vallda and T22nd here last year. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa%20cabrera%20Bello%20at%20Valderrama.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa cabrera Bello at Valderrama.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa cabrera Bello at Valderrama.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa cabrera Bello at Valderrama.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rafa cabrera Bello at Valderrama.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rafa Cabrera Bello golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Cabrera Bello is looking for a second win inside a year.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dutch-open-2022\/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288","entry_title":"Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dutch%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Rafa%20can%20enjoy%20another%20cheery%20Kyle%20show&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html&text=Dutch%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Rafa%20can%20enjoy%20another%20cheery%20Kyle%20show" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The DP World Tour returns to Bernardus GC this week for the Dutch Open and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"He has a great fondness for a Kyle Phillips test: he won the Scottish Open on one (at Dundonald Links) and was second on another (Yas Links) in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank">Rafa Cabrera Bello 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Rafa Cabrera Bello 1pt each-way @ 80/1</a></h2><p>Glance down the list of winners of the Dutch Open and the eye is understandably drawn to the likes of <strong>Severiano Ballesteros</strong>, Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie - the <strong>greats of European golf</strong>.</p><p>Victories for Payne Stewart and Scott Hoch in the 1990s <strong>also intrigue</strong>.</p><p>But <strong>Tobias Dier's triumph</strong> 20 years ago? Quickly forgotten, a name that now means little to most, confined to the dustbin of time. <strong>And yet ...</strong></p><p><strong>And yet it's a pity</strong> because, although it will garner little attention in this 50th anniversary year of the DP World Tour, Dier's tale is among the <strong>most remarkable in its history.</strong></p><p>In fact, in his own way the German <strong>was a phenomenon</strong>.</p><p>Late in 2001 the rookie had won the circuit's North West of Ireland Open <strong>smack bang in the middle of a run of 11 missed cuts</strong>.</p><p>Twelve months later he arrived in the Netherlands in, ahem, <strong>dire form again</strong>: no top 40 since the win, no sub-70 first round score in 16 starts.</p><p>Those of us who punt on this sport dream of coming across a nugget that allows us to land a huge win <strong>so here's a question</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Had you discovered that Dier holed out for an albatross-2 on the 18th hole in the Pro-Am, <strong>a shot that confirmed to him that the work he had been doing on his swing was heading in the right direction</strong>, would you have acted on it? It's unlikely.</p> </blockquote><p>And yet next day he stood in the middle of that same par-5 fairway <strong>needing an eagle for a 59</strong>. He only made for 60 but he had a <strong>five-shot lead </strong>(he'd hit every green in regulation and given himself a par-breaking putt from inside 13-feet on the first 14 holes).</p><p>Would there, however, have been a <strong>cavalry charge to lay him</strong>, confident that his performance throughout the rest of the week would <strong>regress to mean</strong>? Possibly.</p><p>But he still led by three heading into the final round and <strong>converted the win</strong>, keeping Sunday playing partner Padraig Harrington at bay with the likes of top 15 finishers Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Nick Faldo unable to catch him.</p><blockquote> <p>Two wins in two years on tour yet guess what? That was it. <strong>He never registered another top 20.</strong> After the first win he played 101 times on the main tour, made 29 cuts, just 10 top 50s and only one further top 25 - the second win.</p> </blockquote><p>I spoke to him a few years ago and he was wonderfully sanguine and honest about his career. <strong>"When I was good, I was very good,"</strong> he said. <strong>"And when I was bad, I was very bad. There was nothing in-between.</strong></p><p>"When I had the chance to win I took it so that feels good, but my consistency? It was never good enough."</p><p>His win came at the much-missed Hilversum, a <strong>Harry Colt gem</strong> between the trees and by the coast.</p><p>This event has visited modern designs in recent times and last year's trip to <strong>Bernardus</strong>, repeated this week, was <strong>easily the most fun to watch (and I suspect play).</strong></p><p>Architect Kyle Phillips was presented with a lovely property boasting <strong>sandy turf, gorse, pine trees and a distinct heathland vibe</strong>. Such creations often fail to live up to the hype, but <strong>this one didn't</strong>.</p><p>We went with <strong>heathland (and other Phillips tracks) </strong>as prompts and had the excitement of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-heathland-vibes-suit-hansen-140921-721.html"><strong>100/1 shot Marcus Helligkilde</strong></a> sitting in the top two most of the week until a dodgy back nine on Sunday.</p><p>I was doubly frustrated last year that I never selected <strong>Richard Mansell</strong>, the Englishman who plays at Beau Desert which is a little piece of Sunningdale near Stafford.</p><p>He placed that week and is in decent nick with four top 30s on the bounce - alas, the compilers have reduced his price this time. <strong>An opportunity missed.</strong></p><p>I'm still keen on three decent prices, however, and first up was a winner at this level just nine months ago in the Open de Espana - <strong>Rafa Cabrera Bello</strong>.</p><p>That ability to win is one element behind the selection.</p><p>Another is that he has a <strong>great fondness for a Kyle Phillips test</strong>: he won the Scottish Open on one (at <strong>Dundonald Links</strong>) and was second on another (<strong>Yas Links</strong>) in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year.</p><p>Both of them, like this week, were on <strong>fast-running turf and homages to the past</strong>.</p><p>There's no getting away from the fact that he's had a poor time of it since that week in the Middle East (just four cuts made in nine and no top 30) but that win last year came in a similar stretch.</p><p>I'll happily take this price <strong>against this field on a track that could easily suit</strong>.</p><p><img alt="adrian otaegui golfer.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/c0728a4e76ead986cca737343fdfc3399507c28a.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Adrian Otaegui 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p>We'll stick with the Spaniards for the next best and that's <strong>Adrian Otaegui</strong>.</p><p>He's in a <strong>decent vein of form</strong> this season, playing eight weekends in his last nine, with <strong>three top five finishes</strong> and he was T15th last time out.</p><p>He didn't play this event last year but he was <strong>second at Vallda in the Scandinavian Mixed</strong>, really could have won it, and it proved a <strong>decent pointer for Bernardus</strong>, possibly because it was another modern design that <strong>venerated heathland golf</strong>.</p><p>Otaegui has also <strong>won at Fairmont St Andrews</strong> - a modern fast-running course - and <strong>Rinkven</strong> - which is not quite heathland but has visual similarities.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p>Finally, I am going to hope that <strong>Joachim B. Hansen</strong> is ready to throw off his 2022 funk.</p><p>He claimed a <strong>second win at this level in late 2021 </strong>and his season has played plenty of weekends, but has only once push on to nab a top five, in the Steyn City Championship.</p><p>But he was top 15 at halfway last time out and that's what I'm holding onto because I've always had the Dane <strong>pegged for this type of test</strong>: fast-running, heathland and perhaps even modern version of it.</p><p>He's been third at Castle Stuart, seventh at Lake Karrinyup,<strong> twice fifth and second at Spey Valley</strong>, seventh at Pleneuf, sixth and winner at Randpark, fourth at Club de Campo, seventh at Wentworth.</p><p>He was also <strong>sixth at Vallda and T22nd here last year</strong>.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets</h2> <p>Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CASHOUTPGAT2021" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank">Rafa Cabrera Bello 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank">Adrian Otaegui 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" target="_blank">Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dutch-open-2022\/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288","entry_title":"Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dutch-open-2022/12484827?selectedMixedItem=-405775288">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dutch%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Rafa%20can%20enjoy%20another%20cheery%20Kyle%20show&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html&text=Dutch%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Rafa%20can%20enjoy%20another%20cheery%20Kyle%20show" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/south-african-open-each-way-tips-wilco-over-and-out-301121-721.html">South African Open Each-Way Tips: Wilco, over and out</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/gary player cc 2020.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/gary%20player%20cc%202020.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-world-challenge-tips-simpson-can-shine-at-albany-301121-719.html">Hero World Challenge Tips: Simpson can shine at Albany</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Webb Simpson 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Webb%20Simpson%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/joburg-open-each-way-tips-paratore-can-hit-hit-the-heights-again-221121-721.html">Joburg Open Each Way Tips: Paratore can hit the heights again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/randpark joburg open.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/randpark%20joburg%20open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-matsuyama-150522-719.html">USPGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Matsuyama</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hideki Matsuyama Riviera.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hideki%20Matsuyama%20Riviera.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-2022-tips-player-guide-profiles-of-the-top-50-in-the-betting-160522-721.html">USPGA Championship 2022 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/scottie scheffler byron nelson 2022.728x409.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/scottie%20scheffler%20byron%20nelson%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-the-punters-preview-130522-167.html">USPGA Championship 2022: The Punter's Preview</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-events/" class=" "> Golf Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-players-championship/" class=" "> The Players Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-scottish-open/" class=" "> The Scottish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-irish-open/" class=" "> The Irish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/" class=" "> Ryder Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/solheim-cup/" class=" "> Solheim Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/race-to-dubai/" class=" "> Race To Dubai </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1653347441" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket