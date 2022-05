For the 52nd consecutive year, there will be a PGA Tour event taking place at Colonial Country Club.

The course, whose name is forever linked with former Fort Worth resident and all-time great Ben Hogan, hosted the US Open of 1941, and joined the PGA Tour schedule full-time five years later.

Since then it has staged a tournament every year, with the exception of 1949, when severe flooding led to its cancellation.

The Charles Schwab Challenge enjoys invitational status on the PGA Tour and, despite being held the week after the second major championship of the year, the tournament has still attracted a good field.

Course Characteristics

Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens. It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer.

Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is a layout which typifies the era in which it was built, with trademark small greens and narrow fairways.

It is situated around two and a half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River.

Colonial is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than power.

Water comes into play on just six holes - much of it on the back nine - while its tree-lined fairways have plenty of subtle changes in direction.

Accuracy, rather than power, appears to be the order of the day, with wannabe champions needing to employ a strong short game.

Because it is shorter than most modern-day PGA Tour layouts, the Colonial has become one of the lowest-scoring venues on the calendar.

Since the start of the new millennium, the tournament's 22 winners have posted a 72-hole average of 265.64.

In the summer of 2008, Colonial's bunkers, greens and tees were given a significant makeover.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Colonial (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.54: Jordan Spieth (24)

67.94: Justin Rose (16)

68.28: Kevin Na (18)

68.30: Patrick Reed (10)

68.50: Harris English (14)

68.67: Webb Simpson (12)

68.75: Daniel Berger (12)

68.79: Brian Harman (24)

68.82: Kevin Kisner (22)

68.83: Maverick McNealy (12)

68.90: Tony Finau (20)

69.09: Emiliano Grillo (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

PGA Tour Consistency Chart

Most Times Within Eight Shots of Champion Thru 72 Holes (Since 1-1-22)

7: Justin Thomas

6: Scottie Scheffler

5: Tommy Fleetwood

5: Brian Harman

5: Tom Hoge

5: Max Homa

5: Chris Kirk

5: Guillermo Pereira

5: Sahith Theegala

5: Gary Woodland

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Abraham Ancer: Has a game perfectly suited to Colonial and was in contention at last week's PGA Championship until midway through Sunday's closing round.

Stewart Cink: At No 76 in the world the veteran American is certainly an outside punt. Was runner-up here as long ago as 2000, but his game is still looking sharp.

Tommy Fleetwood: Closed with a 67 to finish tied-fifth at Southern Hills over the weekend. This earned him his biggest tally of World Ranking points since October 2020 and hopefully signals a return to form for the Englishman after slipping outside the top 40. Making his Colonial debut this week.

Justin Rose: Colonial is very much a venue for course specialists and Rose certainly belongs in this category. Tied-for-13th in Oklahoma on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth: The current world No 9 has three times been a runner-up at Colonial and once a winner. Better recent record here than anyone else.

