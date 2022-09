BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again



With no PGA Tour event, the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes centre stage and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...

Steve says: "Last year's victor, Billy Horschel, ranked 40th for Driving Distance and 13th for Driving Accuracy and I'd slightly favour accuracy over distance off the tee here but neither are especially key stats.

"In the last nine years we've seen winners rank first (Byeong-Hun An 2015) and 70th for Driving Distance (Matteo Manassero 2013) and as high as fourth and as low as 47th for Driving Accuracy.

"Horschel topped the Greens In Regulation rankings and he's the tenth winner in 16 years to rank inside the top-four for that stat and two of the three players tied for second, Laurie Canter and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who both traded at odds-on, ranked third and sixth for GIR.

"In addition to a small bet on Jon Rahm, I've also had a modest bet on the 2020 winner, Tyrrell Hatton, who looks fractionally over-priced at 38.037/1.

"Hatton's Scrambling and putting stats have been solid over the last couple of months and although his last two outings haven't been spectacular (31st in the FedEx St Jude and 23rd in the BMW Championship), his 11th in the Open and eighth in the Wyndham before that were eye-catching performances."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hot Herbert overlooked by the market

Our man has four longshots to trade at Wentworth ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve Rawlings says: "Lucas Herbert has played the event twice previously, in 2019 and 2020, and on both occasions he missed the cut so that's a big negative. The second of his two DP World Tour wins, however, came in the Irish Open at Mount Juliet last summer and that looks like a course that correlates really well so an improvement on his first two visits is very much expected.

"BMW PGA winners Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal, Howard Clark, Bernhard Langer, and David Howell have all won or been placed at Mount Juliet. Thomas Bjorn, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, who finished first second and third there in the 2002 American Express, have all contended in this event and they've also either won or been runner-up here in the now defunct World Match Play Championship.

"It would be easy to argue that all of those players were extremely talented and that they could and would contend almost anywhere but Rikard Karlberg, who rarely contends anywhere, links the two tracks nicely as he's finished runner-up at both venues."

BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth

Matt Cooper, who last week tipped the winner in the LIV Golf Boston event, has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places...

Matt says: "This column has been eerily good at seeing the LIV future (finding another winner last Sunday) so let's hope the renegade connection runs through to this week and first pick is England's Eddie Pepperell who has enjoyed taking the West Course test in the past.

"On his tournament debut in 2013 he finished tied sixth, sitting in that position after 36, 54 and 72 holes. A year later he was tied seventh after 54 holes before finishing T21st and he regained his Wentworth mojo with another tied sixth in 2020.

"We have only traditional stats to dig deeper about his game in that debut but he ranked top 20 for all three long game categories, and top five for Putting Average, in ranking first for All-Round."

BMW PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Aphibarnrat to thrive early

Who's going to make a strong start at Wentworth on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round Leader and you can get one here...

Dave says: "Kiradech Aphibarnrat won hearts at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last week when admitting how he feels lonely in the United States.

"Hopefully a return to the DP World Tour will get him back among friends and Wentworth has been a very happy hunting ground. The Thai star was runner-up 12 months ago and fifth in 2018 and he's made his last seven cuts in this event.

"Aphibarnrat was actually first-round leader last year after an opening 64 while he was second after 18 holes in 2018. On two other occasions he's been in the top eight following day one.

"As for recent fast starts, Aphibarnrat was in the top 10 after both the first round of last week's Korn Ferry event and the Rocket Mortgage Classic four outings earlier."

BMW PGA Championship 2022: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales provides the key course info, the players' form and picks his five to watch at this week's event...

Andy says: "Water hazards should only be a concern on a couple of holes, while the tree-lined fairways of the West Course remain a good test of accuracy, especially from the tee.

"Good course management is vital on a layout which possesses a handful of tricky dog-legs. And this iconic Virginia Water heathland remains a tough venue ready to challenge the skills and nerve of all those teeing-up this week...

"This will be Matt Fitzpatrick's first tournament on English soil since the same event last year but, on this occasion, he arrives as the reigning US Open champ. He's had three top-12 finishes over the West Course where the world No 11's undoubted accuracy should thrive this week. On the PGA Tour this season he finished seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee."