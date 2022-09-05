</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-as-champions-league-begins-050922-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets as Champions League begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/sevilla-v-manchester-city-tips-guardiolas-side-to-thrive-in-spain-050922-1015.html">Sevilla v Manchester City: Guardiola's side to thrive in Spain</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-202223-tips-winner-top-scorer-bets-from-the-betfair-editors-030922-6.html">Champions League 2022/23 Tips: Winner & Top Scorer bets from the Betfair editors</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/del-mar-racing-tips-tall-boy-to-take-the-opener-050922-1111.html">Del Mar Racing Tips: Tall Boy to take the opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-carroll-miler-to-bounce-back-at-brighton-050922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Carroll miler to bounce back at Brighton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-jessture-looks-a-banker-bet-to-start-mondays-double-050922-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Jessture a banker bet to start the Monday double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-game-seven-tips-shepherd-a-gamble-at-201-040922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game Seven: Shepherd a gamble at 20/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-five-and-six-akeal-a-1001-steal-030922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Five and Six: Akeal a steal at 100/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-tips-day-8-ivashka-can-keep-it-close-against-sinner-050922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 8: Ivashka can keep it close against Sinner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-tips-day-8-azarenka-can-take-battle-of-former-number-ones-050922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 8: Azarenka can take battle of former number ones</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-7-medvedev-v-kyrgios-the-match-of-the-tournament-040922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 7: Medvedev v Kyrgios the match of the tournament</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html">BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/made-in-himmerland-result-and-review-wilson-stuns-ferguson-to-claim-title-number-two-050922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Wilson stuns Ferguson to claim title number two </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Liz Truss confirmed as the new Prime Minister</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss wins and promises election victory in 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-05">05 September 2022</time></li> <li>6 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again ", "name": "BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again ", "description": "With no PGA Tour event, the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes centre stage and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-05T21:04:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-05T22:04:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "With no PGA Tour event, the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes centre stage and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Tournament History Originally known as the British PGA Championship and first staged in 1955, the BMW PGA Championship has been the DP World Tour's flagship event since its inception in 1972. The tournament used to be staged in May but when the US PGA Championship moved to May in 2019, the DP World Tour made the sensible decision to move the BMW PGA to an autumnal slot and it worked. The quality of the field improved immediately and last year's winner, Billy Horschel, hopped across the Pond to scoop up the prize. With the PGA Tour on a two-week break in-between seasons, it's an ideal opportunity to attract some of the PGA Tour players but the qualifying criteria (top 60 in the Official World Rankings on 18/7 and 22/8) has caused quite an issue as controversially, a raft of LIV Tour players are in the line-up. Following the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, the BMW PGA Championship is the second of three Rolex Series events to be staged this year, with the final one - the DP World Tour Championship - being staged in two months' time. Venue Wentworth (West Course), Surrey, England Course Details Par 72 - 7,267 yards Stroke Index in 2021 - 71.07 Designed by Harry Colt and opened in 1926, the West Course, occasionally referred to as Burma Road, has undergone a series of alterations in recent years, under the supervision of Ernie Els. All the greens were remodelled in 2009/10 and the par 5 finishing hole was radically changed. At the mercy of modern equipment, the old 18th was an almost given birdie and a great eagle chance but now, with a large stream snaking its way in front of the green, it's a stunning risk/reward finishing hole. Wentworth is a tight, fairly flat, tree-lined heathland course with tricky-to-read greens that were all changed before the 2017 renewal. The bentgrass/poa unua blend was replaced with pure bentgrass to get a truer and faster roll and a brand-new sub-air system was installed throughout the course to help keep the greens fast and dry. In addition to the changes made to the greens, the bunkering throughout the course was changed to try and restore the course closer to its original Harry Colt ethos. It was felt that previous reworks had produced bunkering that was just too deep and not in keeping with the original design philosophy. Wentworth used to stage the now defunct Volvo World Match Play at this time of year so high-class autumnal golf at Surry's finest is nothing new. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 09:00 on Thursday Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2021 - Billy Horschel -19 [36.0] 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton -19 [22.0] 2019 - Danny Willett -20 [80.0] 2018 - Francesco Molinari -17 [22.0] 2017 - Alex Noren -11 [22.0] 2016 - Chris Wood -9 [70.0] 2015 -Byeong-Hun An -21 [180.0] What Will it Take to Win the BMW PGA Championship? Last year's victor, Horschel, ranked 40th for Driving Distance and 13th for Driving Accuracy and I'd slightly favour accuracy over distance off the tee here but neither are especially key stats. In the last nine years we've seen winners rank first (Byeong-Hun An 2015) and 70th for Driving Distance (Matteo Manassero 2013) and as high as fourth and as low as 47th for Driving Accuracy. Horschel topped the Greens In Regulation rankings and he's the tenth winner in 16 years to rank inside the top-four for that stat and two of the three players tied for second, Laurie Canter and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who both traded at odds-on, ranked third and sixth for GIR. Scrambling has been a key stat of late. Horschel ranked third 12 months ago and a year earlier, Tyrrell Hatton won ranking first. Danny Willet only ranked eighth in 2019 but the best three scramblers all finished inside the top-seven, Francesco Molinari scrambled better than anyone else when winning here four years ago and the first five home in 2017 all ranked inside the top-eight for Scrambling. Hatton putted nicely enough, ranking 11th for Strokes Gained Putting and 14th for Putting Average two years ago but Horschel only ranked 42nd and 29th and prior to the changes to the greens, before the 2017 edition, several players took the title despite putting fairly poorly. Anders Hansen ranked just 46th for Putting Average when he won the second of his two titles in 2007 and Simon Khan putted even worse in 2010, when he ranked 55th. Is There an Angle In? This a nuanced track and past course form counts for plenty. Horschel had finished fourth two years prior to his win on his only prior appearance and year after year we see the same faces in-the-mix. Most winners have previous form around Wentworth, even if it dates back a few years... The 2020 winner, Hatton, had Wentworth figures reading 38-46-7-30-MC-MC (with the seventh-place dating back to 2016), and the 2019 champ, Willett, had finished fifth here on debut nine years earlier and he'd finished third in 2016. Having finished inside the top-nine places in four of his five previous visits, Molinari won here four years ago, a year after finishing second to Alex Noren, who finished third behind Molinari when defending, with the 2014 winner, McIlroy, finishing second! And back in 2017, three of the top-five had finished at least eighth previously. Luke Donald (back-to-back in 2011 and 2012) was the last multiple event winner but multiple winners are fairly common. Peter Alliss, Colin Montgomerie, and Bernard Langer have all won the event three times (Monty did in consecutive years between 1998 and 2000) and Nick Faldo has won it four times. And the places are usually dominated by course specialists too. From a course correlation perspective, it's impossible to ignore how many players have played well here and at Crans, the venue of the Omega European Masters two weeks ago. The likes of Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Danny Willett, and Alex Noren have all won both events at least once and there are numerous examples of players winning one and finishing second in the other or finishing second in both. That list includes Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els, and Trevor Immelmann. And Crans specialist, Thomas Bjorn, really should have won this event back in 2015 when he led by five after three rounds. Previous Rolex Series winners worthy of close inspection As this is the second of only three Rolex Series events this season, I've listed all the previous series winners to date below. The Scottish Open apart, which wasn't a Rolex Series event this year, they tend to go to fancied players. When taking this title 12 months ago, Horschel was the first American to win a Rolex Series event but he was quickly followed by another when Collin Morikawa won the DP World Championship. Rolex Series Winners BMW PGA Championship 2017 - Alex Noren [22.0] 1/2 Open de France 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood [25.0] Irish Open 2017 - Jon Rahm [18.0] 1/3 Scottish Open 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello [65.0] Italian Open 2017 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0] Turkish Airlines Open 2017 - Justin Rose [9.2] 1/2 Nedbank Golf Challenge 2017 - Branden Grace [18.0] DP World Championship 2017 - Jon Rahm [13.0] 2/3 BMW PGA Championship 2018 - Francesco Molinari [22.0] Italian Open 2018 - Thorbjorn Olesen [130.0] Open de France 2018 - Alex Noren [19.5] 2/2 Irish Open 2018 - Russell Knox [27.0] Scottish Open 2018 - Brandon Stone [1000.0] Turkish Airlines Open 2018 - Justin Rose [5.8] 2/2 Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 - Lee Westwood [55.0] DP World Championship 2018 - Danny Willett [150.0] 1/2 Abu Dhabi Championship 2019 - Shane Lowry [90.0] Irish Open 2019 - Jon Rahm [10.0] 3/3 Scottish Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [46.0] BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Danny Willett [80.0] 2/2 Italian Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [55.0] 2/2 Turkish Airlines Open 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0] 2/2 Nedbank Golf Challenge 2019 - Tommy Fleetwood [20.0] 2/2 DP World Championship 2019 - Jon Rahm [8.0] 4/4 Abu Dhabi Championship 2020 - Lee Westwood [140.0] 2/2 Scottish Open 2020 - Aaron Rai [110.0] BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton [22.0] 3/3 DP World Championship 2019 - Matthew Fitzpatrick [22.0] Abu Dhabi Championship 2021 - Tyrrell Hatton [14.5] 4/4 Scottish Open 2021 - Min Woo Lee [330.0] BMW PGA Championship 2021 - Billy Horschel [36.0] DP World Championship 2021- Collin Morikawa [11.0] Abu Dhabi Championship 2022 - Thomas Pieters [50.0] Is There an Identikit Winner? It's been a real mixed bag, price wise. The last five winners have all gone off at double-figure prices and three of the last five were very well fancied but historically, it's been a cracking event for outsiders. A second win for Denmark's Anders Hansen (2007) and victories for Simon Khan (2010) and Matteo Manassero (2013) were unexpected and very few saw Byeong-Hun An's victory coming seven years ago. And there was a four year stretch at the turn of the century when the winners were almost impossible to predict. After Monty had won his three in-a-row, Andrew Oldcorn, Anders Hansen, Ignacio Garrido and Scott Drummond all left punters scratching their heads. I wouldn't put anyone off backing an outsider or two given those results this century and I'll be back tomorrow with the Find Me a 100 Winner Column. The English have a really good record in this event and with Luke Donald winning back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, seven different Englishman have won half of the last 16 renewals. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2021 - Billy Horschel - tied third, trailing by two [7.8] 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton - led by three [1.96] 2019 - Danny Willett - tied for the lead [7.0] 2018 - Francesco Molinari - tied for the lead [3.25] 2017 - Alex Noren T23 - trailing by seven [220.0] 2016 - Chris Wood T5 - trailing by three [16.5] 2015 - Byeong-Hun An - tied for the lead [3.7] In-Play Tactics As many as three of the last seven winners have been tied for the lead with a round to go but all three were the least likely of the leaders to win through 54 holes. Back in 2015, Byeong-Hun An was tied with Molinari, who was tied with Rory before the final round in 2018 and three years ago, Danny Willett entered the final round tied at the top with Jon Rahm. Hatton was the favourite before round four two years ago but the favourite before the final round has been beaten in seven of the last eight years and we've seen some quite remarkable off-the-pace winners here over the years... For the majority of tournaments, I stress the importance of being up in the van throughout, getting a fast start and being up with the leaders, but not here. I've gone as far back as 1990 and other than Hatton in 2020, who was tied for the lead, the only leader or co-leader after round one to go on to take the title is Luke Donald. He went wire-to-wire in 2011, before beating Lee Westwood in a play-off. Although in the mix all weekend, Horschel hit a high of [170.0] after a slow start on Thursday which had seen him play the first 12 holes in two-over-par. Paul Casey won doggedly after hitting the front at halfway in 2009, as did David Howell in 2006, and between 2000 and 2002, all three 36-hole winners went on to convert but the leaders are always vulnerable here and I'll definitely be looking closely at those off the pace with a round to go again. Noren was matched at [220.0] on Sunday morning five years ago, as he sat outside the top-20 with a round to go. That's as far off the lead as any winner has been at Wentworth through 54 holes since 1990 but he was the third winner in eight years to trail by seven strokes with a round to go! Simon Khan sat tied for 13th and seven back before his win in 2010 and Rory McIlroy trailed Thomas Bjorn by seven in 2014 (Bjorn was matched at just [1.2]). Between 1990 and 2006, 12 of the 16 winners led or co-led with a round to go and Tony Johnstone, in 1992, was the only winner not to be inside the front three places through 54 holes. He sat tied for fifth and three off the lead, but it's been a completely different kettle of fish since David Howell's victory in 2006. In addition to the three aforementioned winners from seven adrift, we've seen victories from three, four and five strokes back. It's not going to happen every year and it hasn't in each of the last three but being patient in-running and waiting for Sunday to play the chasers at big prices has been a great way to play the tournament of late. In addition to all those big off-the-pace winners, we nearly witnessed another huge comeback win in 2016 when the runner-up, Rikard Karlberg, began the final day fully eight strokes adrift of third round leader, Scott Hend (another player with Crans form). He was matched at [1000.0] in-running but he'll look back and rue his bogey at the 16th hole as he finished up losing by one having been matched at just [7.8]. The BMW PGA Championship is over four rounds and four days, just like any other ordinary stroke play event on the DP or PGA Tour, but it somehow feels like a longer tournament than most and the winning line feels like it's a long way off. In the last eight years, we've had five players trade at odds-on and lose before the fourth round has even begun. And two of them went odds-on during round two! Just like Bjorn in 2014 and Molinari in 2015, Jon Rahm was matched at odds-on during round three in 2019 ([1.42]) and Rory McIlroy hit the front as early as Friday morning in 2018, when he went as low as [1.54]. And he was the second player in three years to go odds-on during round two and fail to get home! Danny Willet hit [1.85] on Friday in 2016. Late drama is often the norm and two players traded at odds-on on Sunday last year and got beat. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who's one of Matt Cooper&#39;s each-way fancies this year, was matched at [1.61] and Laurie Canter [1.51]. The change from May to September might, in the fullness of time, see a change to the trends as the course shouldn't firm up as much in autumn as it did in the spring but backing longshots from off the pace here through 54 holes isn't a strategy I'm willing to throw away just yet. Market Leaders The brand-new FedEx Cup champion and the 2014 winner, Rory McIlroy, heads the market but he has a mixed record at Wentworth with course form figures that read MC-5-48-24-MC-MC-1-MC-2-9 and I'm happy to swerve him at around 6/1. Rory has been one of the most vocal opponents of LIV Golf and I can see the presence of so many of Greg Norman's men in the field being an unwanted distraction. As already stated, Jon Rahm traded at odds-on when finishing second here on debut back in 2019 and this is his first appearance since. The Spaniard finally found his putting touch at East Lake two weeks ago so it would be no surprise to see him go one better this time around. He clearly took to the track three years ago and I thought he was worth a small wager with the Sportsbook at 9/1 in the Enhanced Win Only market. The US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick is next up but with ordinary Wentworth numbers that read 47-12-8-46-7-20 don't inspire and although Shane Lowry has some great course form (four top-six finishes from 12 starts) he doesn't represent any value at [19.0]. Viktor Hovland has been under a bit of a cloud since finishing fourth in the Open Championship (shot 74 on Sunday) but he was the favourite 12 months ago when finishing 49th (also finished 11th on debut in 2019) so a case can certainly be made at odds in excess of 20/1 given he's already bagged a couple of DP World Tour events. Selections In addition to a small bet on Jon Rahm, I've also had a modest bet on the 2020 winner, Tyrrell Hatton, who looks fractionally over-priced at [38.0]. Hatton's Scrambling and putting stats have been solid over the last couple of months and although his last two outings haven't been spectacular (31st in the FedEx St Jude and 23rd in the BMW Championship), his 11th in the Open and eighth in the Wyndham before that were eye-catching performances. Selections: Jon Rahm 9/1 Enhanced Won Only (Sportsbook) Tyrrell Hatton @ [38.0] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell%20Hatton%20at%20Wentworth.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Tyrrell Hatton"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tyrrell Hatton on his way to victory at Wentworth in 2020</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":null,"entry_title":"BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%3A%20Trust%20Tyrrell%20to%20contend%20again%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html&text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%3A%20Trust%20Tyrrell%20to%20contend%20again%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With no PGA Tour event, the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes centre stage and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong><p>Originally known as the British PGA Championship and first staged in 1955, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106">BMW PGA Championship</a> has been the DP World Tour's flagship event since its inception in 1972.</p><p>The tournament used to be staged in May but when the US PGA Championship moved to May in 2019, the DP World Tour made the sensible decision to move the BMW PGA to an autumnal slot and it worked. The quality of the field improved immediately and last year's winner, <strong>Billy Horschel</strong>, hopped across the Pond to scoop up the prize.</p><p>With the PGA Tour on a two-week break in-between seasons, it's an ideal opportunity to attract some of the PGA Tour players but the qualifying criteria (top 60 in the Official World Rankings on 18/7 and 22/8) has caused quite an issue as controversially, a raft of LIV Tour players are in the line-up. </p><p>Following the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, the BMW PGA Championship is the second of three <strong>Rolex Series</strong> events to be staged this year, with the final one - the DP World Tour Championship - being staged in two months' time. </p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>Wentworth (West Course), Surrey, England</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 72 - 7,267 yards <br> Stroke Index in 2021 - 71.07</p><p>Designed by Harry Colt and opened in 1926, the West Course, occasionally referred to as Burma Road, has undergone a series of alterations in recent years, under the supervision of Ernie Els.</p><p>All the greens were remodelled in 2009/10 and the par 5 finishing hole was radically changed. At the mercy of modern equipment, the old 18th was an almost given birdie and a great eagle chance but now, with a large stream snaking its way in front of the green, it's a stunning risk/reward finishing hole. </p><p><img alt="WENTWORTH 4.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/WENTWORTH%204.600x338.jpg" width="1279" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Wentworth is a tight, fairly flat, <strong>tree-lined heathland course</strong> with tricky-to-read greens that were all changed before the 2017 renewal. The bentgrass/poa unua blend was replaced with pure bentgrass to get a truer and faster roll and a brand-new sub-air system was installed throughout the course to help keep the greens fast and dry.</p><p>In addition to the changes made to the greens, the bunkering throughout the course was changed to try and restore the course closer to its original Harry Colt ethos. It was felt that previous reworks had produced bunkering that was just too deep and not in keeping with the original design philosophy. </p><p>Wentworth used to stage the now defunct Volvo World Match Play at this time of year so high-class autumnal golf at Surry's finest is nothing new. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/london-heathrow">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 09:00 on Thursday</p><p><strong><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Billy Horschel -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> 2019 - Danny Willett -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b><br> 2018 - Francesco Molinari -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Alex Noren -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> 2016 - Chris Wood -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> 2015 -Byeong-Hun An -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the BMW PGA Championship?</h2></strong></p><p>Last year's victor, Horschel, ranked 40th for Driving Distance and 13th for Driving Accuracy and I'd slightly favour accuracy over distance off the tee here but neither are especially key stats.</p><p>In the last nine years we've seen winners rank first (Byeong-Hun An 2015) and 70th for Driving Distance (Matteo Manassero 2013) and as high as fourth and as low as 47th for Driving Accuracy. </p><p><strong>Horschel topped the Greens In Regulation rankings and he's the tenth winner in 16 years to rank inside the top-four for that stat</strong> and two of the three players tied for second, Laurie Canter and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who <strong>both traded at odds-on</strong>, ranked third and sixth for GIR.</p><p><img alt="Billy Horschel wins at Wentworth.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Billy%20Horschel%20wins%20at%20Wentworth.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Scrambling has been a key stat of late.</strong> Horschel ranked third 12 months ago and a year earlier, Tyrrell Hatton won ranking first. Danny Willet only ranked eighth in 2019 but the best three scramblers all finished inside the top-seven, Francesco Molinari scrambled better than anyone else when winning here four years ago and the first five home in 2017 all ranked inside the top-eight for Scrambling.</p><p>Hatton putted nicely enough, ranking 11th for Strokes Gained Putting and 14th for Putting Average two years ago but Horschel only ranked 42nd and 29th and prior to the changes to the greens, before the 2017 edition, several players took the title despite putting fairly poorly. Anders Hansen ranked just 46th for Putting Average when he won the second of his two titles in 2007 and Simon Khan putted even worse in 2010, when he ranked 55th.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>This a nuanced track and past course form counts for plenty. Horschel had finished fourth two years prior to his win on his only prior appearance and year after year we see the same faces in-the-mix. Most winners have previous form around Wentworth, even if it dates back a few years... </p><p>The 2020 winner, Hatton, had Wentworth figures reading 38-46-7-30-MC-MC (with the seventh-place dating back to 2016), and the 2019 champ, Willett, had finished fifth here on debut nine years earlier and he'd finished third in 2016. </p><p>Having finished inside the top-nine places in four of his five previous visits, Molinari won here four years ago, a year after finishing second to Alex Noren, who finished third behind Molinari when defending, with the 2014 winner, McIlroy, finishing second! And back in 2017, three of the top-five had finished at least eighth previously. </p><p>Luke Donald (back-to-back in 2011 and 2012) was the last multiple event winner but <strong>multiple winners are fairly common</strong>. Peter Alliss, Colin Montgomerie, and Bernard Langer have all won the event three times (Monty did in consecutive years between 1998 and 2000) and Nick Faldo has won it four times. And the places are usually dominated by course specialists too.</p><p>From a course correlation perspective, it's impossible to ignore how many players have played well here and at Crans, the venue of the Omega European Masters two weeks ago.</p><p>The likes of Nick Faldo, <strong>Seve Ballesteros</strong>, Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Danny Willett, and <strong>Alex Noren</strong> have all won both events at least once and there are numerous examples of players winning one and finishing second in the other or finishing second in both. That list includes Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els, and Trevor Immelmann. And Crans specialist, Thomas Bjorn, really should have won this event back in 2015 when he led by five after three rounds.</p><p><strong>Previous Rolex Series winners worthy of close inspection</strong></p><p>As this is the second of only three Rolex Series events this season, I've listed all the previous series winners to date below. The Scottish Open apart, which wasn't a Rolex Series event this year, they tend to go to fancied players. </p><p>When taking this title 12 months ago, <strong>Horschel was the first American to win a Rolex Series event</strong> but he was quickly followed by another when Collin Morikawa won the DP World Championship.</p><p><strong>Rolex Series Winners</strong></p><p>BMW PGA Championship 2017 - Alex Noren <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> 1/2<br> Open de France 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br> Irish Open 2017 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> 1/3<br> Scottish Open 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Italian Open 2017 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br> Turkish Airlines Open 2017 - Justin Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> 1/2<br> Nedbank Golf Challenge 2017 - Branden Grace <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b><br> DP World Championship 2017 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> 2/3<br> BMW PGA Championship 2018 - Francesco Molinari <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> Italian Open 2018 - Thorbjorn Olesen <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b><br> Open de France 2018 - Alex Noren 19.5 2/2<br> Irish Open 2018 - Russell Knox <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> Scottish Open 2018 - Brandon Stone 1000.0<br> Turkish Airlines Open 2018 - Justin Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> 2/2<br> Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 - Lee Westwood <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br> DP World Championship 2018 - Danny Willett <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b> 1/2<br> Abu Dhabi Championship 2019 - Shane Lowry <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> Irish Open 2019 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> 3/3<br> Scottish Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b><br> BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Danny Willett <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b> 2/2<br> Italian Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> 2/2<br> Turkish Airlines Open 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> 2/2<br> Nedbank Golf Challenge 2019 - Tommy Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> 2/2<br> DP World Championship 2019 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> 4/4<br> Abu Dhabi Championship 2020 - Lee Westwood <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b> 2/2<br> Scottish Open 2020 - Aaron Rai <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br> BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> 3/3<br> DP World Championship 2019 - Matthew Fitzpatrick <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> <br> Abu Dhabi Championship 2021 - Tyrrell Hatton 14.5 4/4<br> Scottish Open 2021 - Min Woo Lee <b class="inline_odds" title="329/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">330.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">329/1</span></b><br> BMW PGA Championship 2021 - Billy Horschel <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b> <br> DP World Championship 2021- Collin Morikawa <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Abu Dhabi Championship 2022 - Thomas Pieters <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2></strong></p><p>It's been a real mixed bag, price wise. The last five winners have all gone off at double-figure prices and three of the last five were very well fancied but historically, it's been <strong>a cracking event for outsiders</strong>.</p><p>A second win for Denmark's Anders Hansen (2007) and victories for Simon Khan (2010) and Matteo Manassero (2013) were unexpected and very few saw Byeong-Hun An's victory coming seven years ago. And there was a four year stretch at the turn of the century when the winners were almost impossible to predict. After Monty had won his three in-a-row, Andrew Oldcorn, Anders Hansen, Ignacio Garrido and Scott Drummond <strong>all left punters scratching their heads</strong>. </p><p>I wouldn't put anyone off backing an outsider or two given those results this century and I'll be back tomorrow with the Find Me a 100 Winner Column.</p><blockquote>The English have a really good record in this event and with Luke Donald winning back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, seven different Englishman have won half of the last 16 renewals.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Billy Horschel - tied third, trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b><br> 2019 - Danny Willett - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b><br> 2018 - Francesco Molinari - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b><br> 2017 - Alex Noren T23 - trailing by seven <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b><br> 2016 - Chris Wood T5 - trailing by three 16.5<br> 2015 - Byeong-Hun An - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><p>As many as three of the last seven winners have been tied for the lead with a round to go but all three were the least likely of the leaders to win through 54 holes. </p><p>Back in 2015, Byeong-Hun An was tied with Molinari, who was tied with Rory before the final round in 2018 and three years ago, Danny Willett entered the final round tied at the top with <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>. </p><p><img alt="JON RAHM.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/JON%20RAHM.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Hatton was the favourite before round four two years ago but the favourite before the final round has been beaten in seven of the last eight years and we've seen some quite remarkable off-the-pace winners here over the years...</p><p>For the majority of tournaments, I stress the importance of being up in the van throughout, getting a fast start and being up with the leaders, but not here.</p><p>I've gone as far back as 1990 and other than Hatton in 2020, who was tied for the lead, the only leader or co-leader after round one to go on to take the title is Luke Donald. He went wire-to-wire in 2011, before beating Lee Westwood in a play-off. </p><blockquote>Although in the mix all weekend, Horschel hit a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b> after a slow start on Thursday which had seen him play the first 12 holes in two-over-par.</blockquote><p>Paul Casey won doggedly after hitting the front at halfway in 2009, as did David Howell in 2006, and between 2000 and 2002, all three 36-hole winners went on to convert but the leaders are always vulnerable here and I'll definitely be looking closely at those off the pace with a round to go again.</p><p><strong>Noren was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b> on Sunday morning five years ago</strong>, as he sat outside the top-20 with a round to go. That's as far off the lead as any winner has been at Wentworth through 54 holes since 1990 but he was the third winner in eight years to trail by seven strokes with a round to go! </p><p><strong>Simon Khan sat tied for 13th and seven back before his win in 2010 and Rory McIlroy trailed Thomas Bjorn by seven in 2014 (Bjorn was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b>).</strong> Between 1990 and 2006, 12 of the 16 winners led or co-led with a round to go and Tony Johnstone, in 1992, was the only winner not to be inside the front three places through 54 holes. He sat tied for fifth and three off the lead, but it's been a completely different kettle of fish since David Howell's victory in 2006.</p><p>In addition to the three aforementioned winners from seven adrift, we've seen victories from three, four and five strokes back. It's not going to happen every year and it hasn't in each of the last three but being patient in-running and waiting for Sunday to play the chasers at big prices has been a great way to play the tournament of late.</p><p>In addition to all those big off-the-pace winners, we nearly witnessed another huge comeback win in 2016 when the runner-up, Rikard Karlberg, began the final day fully eight strokes adrift of third round leader, Scott Hend (another player with Crans form). He was matched at 1000.0 in-running but he'll look back and rue his bogey at the 16th hole as he finished up losing by one having been matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. </p><p>The BMW PGA Championship is over four rounds and four days, just like any other ordinary stroke play event on the DP or PGA Tour, but it somehow feels like a longer tournament than most and the winning line feels like it's a long way off. </p><blockquote>In the last eight years, we've had five players trade at odds-on and lose before the fourth round has even begun. And two of them went odds-on during round two!</blockquote><p>Just like Bjorn in 2014 and Molinari in 2015, Jon Rahm was matched at odds-on during round three in 2019 (<b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>) and Rory McIlroy hit the front as early as Friday morning in 2018, when he went as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b>. And he was the second player in three years to go odds-on during round two and fail to get home! Danny Willet hit <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> on Friday in 2016. </p><p><strong>Late drama is often the norm</strong> and two players traded at odds-on on Sunday last year and got beat. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who's <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">one of Matt Cooper's each-way fancies this year</a>, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> and Laurie Canter <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b>.</p><p>The change from May to September might, in the fullness of time, see a change to the trends as the course shouldn't firm up as much in autumn as it did in the spring but backing longshots from off the pace here through 54 holes isn't a strategy I'm willing to throw away just yet.</p><p><strong><h2>Market Leaders</h2></strong></p><p>The brand-new FedEx Cup champion and the 2014 winner, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>, heads the market but he has a mixed record at Wentworth with course form figures that read MC-5-48-24-MC-MC-1-MC-2-9 and I'm happy to swerve him at around 6/1.</p><p><img alt="Rory McIlroy wins FedEx again.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20wins%20FedEx%20again.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Rory has been one of the most vocal opponents of LIV Golf and I can see the presence of so many of Greg Norman's men in the field being <strong>an unwanted distraction</strong>. </p><p>As already stated, <strong>Jon Rahm traded at odds-on when finishing second here on debut back in 2019</strong> and this is his first appearance since.</p><p>The Spaniard finally found his putting touch at East Lake two weeks ago so it would be no surprise to see him go one better this time around. </p><p>He clearly took to the track three years ago and I thought he was worth a small wager with the Sportsbook at 9/1 in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1437993468">Enhanced Win Only market</a>.</p><p>The US Open winner, <strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong> is next up but with ordinary Wentworth numbers that read 47-12-8-46-7-20 don't inspire and although Shane Lowry has some great course form (four top-six finishes from 12 starts) he doesn't represent any value at <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Viktor Hovland</strong> has been under a bit of a cloud since finishing fourth in the Open Championship (shot 74 on Sunday) but he was the favourite 12 months ago when finishing 49th (also finished 11th on debut in 2019) so a case can certainly be made at odds in excess of 20/1 given he's already bagged a couple of DP World Tour events. </p><p><strong><h2>Selections</h2></strong></p><p>In addition to a small bet on <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, I've also had a modest bet on the 2020 winner, <strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong>, who looks fractionally over-priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Hatton's Scrambling and putting stats have been solid</strong> over the last couple of months and although his last two outings haven't been spectacular (31st in the FedEx St Jude and 23rd in the BMW Championship), his 11th in the Open and eighth in the Wyndham before that were eye-catching performances. </p><p><strong>Selections:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1437993468">Jon Rahm 9/1 Enhanced Won Only (Sportsbook)</a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106">Tyrrell Hatton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.203006106" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>BMW PGA Championship 2022: BMW PGA Championship 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 8 September, 6.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">7.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="7.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">7.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">9.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="9.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">9.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="14.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">14.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Talor Gooch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470525">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470525">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abraham Ancer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470400">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470400">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Pieters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496386">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496386">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Reed</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469612">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469612">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Branden Grace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469616">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469616">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496389">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Rose</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496430">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496430">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283441">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16283441">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Westwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Westwood" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496414">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Westwood" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496414">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sergio Garcia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sergio Garcia" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496376">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sergio Garcia" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496376">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dean Burmester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469664">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469664">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eddie Pepperell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478645">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478645">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496428">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496428">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715580">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715580">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fabrizio Zanotti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fabrizio Zanotti" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469639">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fabrizio Zanotti" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469639">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bernd Wiesberger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bernd Wiesberger" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469614">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bernd Wiesberger" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469614">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rasmus Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354352">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354352">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481294">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andy Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469648">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469648">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Horsfield</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Horsfield" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13477421">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Horsfield" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13477421">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481249">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Laurie Canter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478643">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478643">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adri Arnaus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adri Arnaus" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16195558">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adri Arnaus" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16195558">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Bjork</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469747">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469747">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Laporta</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Laporta" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481242">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francesco Laporta" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481242">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Haotong Li</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Haotong Li" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485008">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Haotong Li" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485008">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Shinkwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469714">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469714">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiradech Aphibarnrat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469655">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469655">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richie Ramsay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469656">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469656">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Jordan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753557">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753557">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Helligkilde</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Helligkilde" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23929961">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Helligkilde" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23929961">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean Crocker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581099">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="910" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581099">910</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mikko Korhonen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mikko Korhonen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469715">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mikko Korhonen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469715">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496427">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Kinhult</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481238">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481238">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pablo Larrazabal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469651">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="680" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469651">680</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20033768">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ian Poulter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ian Poulter" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469681">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ian Poulter" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="460" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469681">460</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Masahiro Kawamura</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14692453">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14692453">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Catlin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16378930">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16378930">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469703">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Syme</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496404">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496404">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Harding</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Harding" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852109">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Harding" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852109">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469696">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469621">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469621">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Jamieson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Jamieson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469730">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Jamieson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469730">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hurly Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19340121">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19340121">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Romain Langasque</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469748">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469748">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Armitage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469750">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469750">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shubhankar Sharma</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shubhankar Sharma" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035807">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shubhankar Sharma" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035807">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tapio Pulkkanen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481292">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481292">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristian Krogh Johannessen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481336">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481336">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469688">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Soderberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472344">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="680" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13472344">680</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="540" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41197008">540</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rafa Cabrera Bello</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rafa Cabrera Bello" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13492073">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rafa Cabrera Bello" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13492073">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Bland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Bland" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469682">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richard Bland" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469682">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Graeme McDowell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Graeme McDowell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15136446">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Graeme McDowell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15136446">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Wilson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852318">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oliver Wilson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852318">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Johannes Veerman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Johannes Veerman" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035806">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Johannes Veerman" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035806">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Higgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698920">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16698920">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Law</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852320">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852320">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Bjerregaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Bjerregaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469707">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Bjerregaard" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469707">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Stone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Stone" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469668">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Stone" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469668">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maximilian Kieffer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maximilian Kieffer" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469716">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maximilian Kieffer" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469716">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496436">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Guido Migliozzi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481287">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="540" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481287">540</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamie Donaldson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Donaldson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469717">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jamie Donaldson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469717">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Canizares</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469687">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469687">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Guerrier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481303">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481303">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>George Coetzee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="George Coetzee" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469693">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="George Coetzee" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="620" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469693">620</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joachim B. Hansen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joachim B. Hansen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852321">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joachim B. Hansen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852321">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Walters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Walters" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469719">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Walters" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469719">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel van Tonder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39511531">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39511531">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricardo Gouveia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricardo Gouveia" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469694">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ricardo Gouveia" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469694">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Brun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481261">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481261">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joakim Lagergren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469690">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469690">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kalle Samooja</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kalle Samooja" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481266">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kalle Samooja" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481266">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Senior</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Senior" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481315">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jack Senior" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="920" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481315">920</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Edoardo Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469637">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469637">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Horsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Horsey" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469650">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Horsey" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469650">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Morrison</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469653">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469653">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469689">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wil Besseling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481257">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481257">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeff Winther</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478667">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478667">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Scrivener</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Scrivener" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469728">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Scrivener" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469728">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darren Fichardt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darren Fichardt" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469665">650</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Santiago Tarrio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Santiago Tarrio" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18534236">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Santiago Tarrio" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18534236">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ashun Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ashun Wu" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469654">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ashun Wu" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469654">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="630" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">630</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469746">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Frederic Lacroix</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Frederic Lacroix" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="680" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13532471">680</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="630" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">630</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469624">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Von Dellingshausen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715592">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715592">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristoffer Broberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristoffer Broberg" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469646">660</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristoffer Broberg" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469646">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wade Ormsby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wade Ormsby" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469735">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wade Ormsby" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469735">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shaun Norris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shaun Norris" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="900" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496435">900</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Dubuisson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Dubuisson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="830" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469647">830</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Dubuisson" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469647">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jazz Janewattananond</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="910" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035795">910</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035795">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dale Whitnell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549746">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrea Pavan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrea Pavan" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481247">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolas Colsaerts</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolas Colsaerts" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469684">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Sterne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Sterne" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469686">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darius Van Driel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852317">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Steven Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Steven Brown" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481291">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick Antcliff</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick Antcliff" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546539">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Hend</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Hend" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469644">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Paisley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Paisley" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469705">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Singh Brar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Singh Brar" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746400">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nino Bertasio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nino Bertasio" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469721">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephen Gallacher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephen Gallacher" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469740">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Wood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Wood" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469631">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Drysdale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Drysdale" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469712">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rikard Karlberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rikard Karlberg" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469649">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Caldwell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Caldwell" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383936">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thongchai Jaidee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thongchai Jaidee" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469634">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Gavins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Gavins" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549753">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greig Hutcheon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greig Hutcheon" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44701679">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469706">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Miguel Angel Jimenez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Miguel Angel Jimenez" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13471701">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100920">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Soren Kjeldsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Soren Kjeldsen" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469652">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Bjorn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Bjorn" data-market_id="1.203006106" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469680">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html%23gobet-1.203006106">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html%23gobet-1.203006106">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":null,"entry_title":"BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.203006106">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%3A%20Trust%20Tyrrell%20to%20contend%20again%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html&text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%3A%20Trust%20Tyrrell%20to%20contend%20again%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/made-in-himmerland-result-and-review-wilson-stuns-ferguson-to-claim-title-number-two-050922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Wilson stuns Ferguson to claim title number two </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Oliver Wilson wins in Denmark.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Oliver%20Wilson%20wins%20in%20Denmark.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-made-in-himmerland-tips-fast-starting-ferguson-backed-in-denmark-010922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ferguson fairly priced to win again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matthew Southgate in Denmark.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Matthew%20Southgate%20in%20Denmark.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/made-in-himmerland-long-odds-golf-tips-hop-on-hansen-at-a-tasty-price-300822-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hop on Hansen at a tasty price</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/golfer jb hansen.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golfer%20jb%20hansen.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1662424931" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket