Over the last decade or so the Wentworth Estate has been host to all manner of stress and trauma.

Once the home to the likes of Bruce Forsyth, Ronnie Corbett and Russ Abbott it is now where Russian oligarchs like to park their money. From light entertainment to heavy intrigue, from folk who want to make you laugh to folk who want to do anything but.

It's a dark and dismal business, and it's been no less murky on the fairways and greens which sneak between Wentworth's many properties.

The previous owner, the restaurateur Richard Caring, ordered a couple of renovations, getting far too involved for a man better suited to managing menus and he dragged down the reputation of Ernie Els, his co-designer, with him. Poor Els was distraught about the affair, not least when his peers absolutely destroyed his efforts.

Even before the catastrophic meddling of Caring the West Course had a reputation for greens that were consistently in poor condition with Padraig Harrington and Ian Poulter being particularly fierce critics.

Caring was replaced by Reignwood, a Chinese conglomerate that so enraged the well-to-do members they were driven to behave like early 19th century miners to force some sort of return to normality.

And yet all of this strife looks like squabbles in primary school compared to what we can expect this week as 19 LIV Golf rebels tee it up in the BMW PGA Championship.

It's going to make for a very peculiar atmosphere and I'm going to take three outsiders in my picks this week - the bigger names could easily be caught up in all the questions, accusations and associated media storm.

This column has been eerily good at seeing the LIV future (finding another winner last Sunday) so let's hope the renegade connection runs through to this week and first pick is England's Eddie Pepperell who has enjoyed taking the West Course test in the past.

On his tournament debut in 2013 he finished tied sixth, sitting in that position after 36, 54 and 72 holes.

A year later he was tied seventh after 54 holes before finishing T21st and he regained his Wentworth mojo with another tied sixth in 2020.

We have only traditional stats to dig deeper about his game in that debut but he ranked top 20 for all three long game categories, and top five for Putting Average, in ranking first for All-Round.

Two years ago he ranked first for Strokes Gained Approach.

That latter element of his game has been in great nick in the late summer. In fact, he has ranked top 10 four times in his last five starts.

Those five efforts have been superb taking in T11th in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside, second in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, T20th in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor, tied eighth in the Czech Masters at Albatross and T18th last week in the Made in Himmerland.

Asked after that debut why he was thriving he praised the friends and family who had travelled from Oxfordshire to support him, adding that they had prompted his best golf, and added: "I don't know really why but I just like the golf course. There's some really tough tee shots out there, I look at them and I play to what I feel my strengths are."

Second pick is another Englishman and Aaron Rai was also one of my picks last year.

He finished T14th that week but I saw enough to make me keep him onside this time around.

I noted 12 months ago that Rai had been on my Wentworth radar ever since I chatted to him at Challenge Tour Grand Final and he explained how much he was looking forward to returning to Wentworth.

"Returning?" I wondered.

It turned out that as a child in the crowd he'd been transfixed by Ernie Els on the putting green. The South African noticed and wandered over. "Are you a real jolly giant?" Rai asked him. "Some of the time," Els chuckled.

So many BMW PGA Championship winners have memories like this - they were motivated by proximity to the stars when walking the fairways in their formative years and then triggered on return.

It hasn't yet quite worked out for Rai, but I did get chatting to his brother last year while watching his progress and that confirmed that he likes the track.

In addition to that T14th last year he was T26th in 2019, ranking top 10 for SG Off the Tee and top 20 for SG Approach on both occasions.

He's spent the last 12 months concentrating on the PGA Tour, but I like that he's had the best part of a month off after a lot of hard work and that the last time he played parkland, tree-lined golf on the DP World Tour he was tied ninth at Mount Juliet in the Irish Open.

Final pick is Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat who has a very fine record at Wentworth.

Admittedly, in his first two starts he carded a 78 on both Friday to miss the cut, but since then he has played seven times and always lasted the weekend.

He was T27th in 2015, top 10 through 36 holes on his way to T60th in 2016, in the top 20 all week when T14th in 2017, in the top 10 all 72 holes when tied fifth in 2018, added T51st and T40th in the following two campaigns, and was the leader through 36 holes last year before he fell back with a Saturday 74 but rebounded to a share of second with a Sunday 64.

Last week he was tied second at halfway in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship when chasing retention of his PGA Tour card. That pressure prompted a backward move at the weekend but it also proved that good golf is currently within his grasp.

He also mentioned that he was feeling lonely in the States and I like the chances of a return to the DP World Tour and a favoured venue as a boost to his mood.

