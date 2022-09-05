</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/sevilla-v-manchester-city-tips-guardiolas-side-to-thrive-in-spain-050922-1015.html">Sevilla v Manchester City: Guardiola's side to thrive in Spain</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-202223-tips-winner-top-scorer-bets-from-the-betfair-editors-030922-6.html">Champions League 2022/23 Tips: Winner & Top Scorer bets from the Betfair editors</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-tips-back-the-19-1-midweek-acca-050922-722.html">Champions League: Back the 19/1 midweek Acca</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/del-mar-racing-tips-tall-boy-to-take-the-opener-050922-1111.html">Del Mar Racing Tips: Tall Boy to take the opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-carroll-miler-to-bounce-back-at-brighton-050922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Carroll miler to bounce back at Brighton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-jessture-looks-a-banker-bet-to-start-mondays-double-050922-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Jessture a banker bet to start the Monday double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-game-seven-tips-shepherd-a-gamble-at-201-040922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game Seven: Shepherd a gamble at 20/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-five-and-six-akeal-a-1001-steal-030922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Five and Six: Akeal a steal at 100/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-tips-day-8-ivashka-can-keep-it-close-against-sinner-050922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 8: Ivashka can keep it close against Sinner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-tips-day-8-azarenka-can-take-battle-of-former-number-ones-050922-778.html">WTA US Open Day 8: Azarenka can take battle of former number ones</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-7-medvedev-v-kyrgios-the-match-of-the-tournament-040922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 7: Medvedev v Kyrgios the match of the tournament</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/made-in-himmerland-result-and-review-wilson-stuns-ferguson-to-claim-title-number-two-050922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Wilson stuns Ferguson to claim title number two </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-made-in-himmerland-tips-fast-starting-ferguson-backed-in-denmark-010922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ferguson fairly priced to win again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Liz Truss confirmed as the new Prime Minister</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss wins and promises election victory in 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-05">05 September 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth", "name": "BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth", "description": "The DP World Tour returns to Wentworth's West Course this week for the BMW PGA Championship and Matt Cooper, who last week tipped the winner in the LIV Golf ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-05T17:05:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-05T17:08:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE PEPPERELL AUGUST 2018.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour returns to Wentworth's West Course this week for the BMW PGA Championship and Matt Cooper, who last week tipped the winner in the LIV Golf Boston event, has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places... Main Bet: Eddie Pepperell 1pt each-way @ 80/1 Over the last decade or so the Wentworth Estate has been host to all manner of stress and trauma. Once the home to the likes of Bruce Forsyth, Ronnie Corbett and Russ Abbott it is now where Russian oligarchs like to park their money. From light entertainment to heavy intrigue, from folk who want to make you laugh to folk who want to do anything but. It's a dark and dismal business, and it's been no less murky on the fairways and greens which sneak between Wentworth's many properties. The previous owner, the restaurateur Richard Caring, ordered a couple of renovations, getting far too involved for a man better suited to managing menus and he dragged down the reputation of Ernie Els, his co-designer, with him. Poor Els was distraught about the affair, not least when his peers absolutely destroyed his efforts. Even before the catastrophic meddling of Caring the West Course had a reputation for greens that were consistently in poor condition with Padraig Harrington and Ian Poulter being particularly fierce critics. Caring was replaced by Reignwood, a Chinese conglomerate that so enraged the well-to-do members they were driven to behave like early 19th century miners to force some sort of return to normality. And yet all of this strife looks like squabbles in primary school compared to what we can expect this week as 19 LIV Golf rebels tee it up in the BMW PGA Championship. It's going to make for a very peculiar atmosphere and I'm going to take three outsiders in my picks this week - the bigger names could easily be caught up in all the questions, accusations and associated media storm. This column has been eerily good at seeing the LIV future (finding another winner last Sunday) so let's hope the renegade connection runs through to this week and first pick is England's Eddie Pepperell who has enjoyed taking the West Course test in the past. On his tournament debut in 2013 he finished tied sixth, sitting in that position after 36, 54 and 72 holes. A year later he was tied seventh after 54 holes before finishing T21st and he regained his Wentworth mojo with another tied sixth in 2020. We have only traditional stats to dig deeper about his game in that debut but he ranked top 20 for all three long game categories, and top five for Putting Average, in ranking first for All-Round. Two years ago he ranked first for Strokes Gained Approach. That latter element of his game has been in great nick in the late summer. In fact, he has ranked top 10 four times in his last five starts. Those five efforts have been superb taking in T11th in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside, second in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, T20th in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor, tied eighth in the Czech Masters at Albatross and T18th last week in the Made in Himmerland. Asked after that debut why he was thriving he praised the friends and family who had travelled from Oxfordshire to support him, adding that they had prompted his best golf, and added: "I don't know really why but I just like the golf course. There's some really tough tee shots out there, I look at them and I play to what I feel my strengths are." Next Best: Aaron Rai 1pt each-way @ 80/1 Second pick is another Englishman and Aaron Rai was also one of my picks last year. He finished T14th that week but I saw enough to make me keep him onside this time around. I noted 12 months ago that Rai had been on my Wentworth radar ever since I chatted to him at Challenge Tour Grand Final and he explained how much he was looking forward to returning to Wentworth. "Returning?" I wondered. It turned out that as a child in the crowd he'd been transfixed by Ernie Els on the putting green. The South African noticed and wandered over. "Are you a real jolly giant?" Rai asked him. "Some of the time," Els chuckled. So many BMW PGA Championship winners have memories like this - they were motivated by proximity to the stars when walking the fairways in their formative years and then triggered on return. It hasn't yet quite worked out for Rai, but I did get chatting to his brother last year while watching his progress and that confirmed that he likes the track. In addition to that T14th last year he was T26th in 2019, ranking top 10 for SG Off the Tee and top 20 for SG Approach on both occasions. He's spent the last 12 months concentrating on the PGA Tour, but I like that he's had the best part of a month off after a lot of hard work and that the last time he played parkland, tree-lined golf on the DP World Tour he was tied ninth at Mount Juliet in the Irish Open. Final Bet: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ 125/1 Final pick is Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat who has a very fine record at Wentworth. Admittedly, in his first two starts he carded a 78 on both Friday to miss the cut, but since then he has played seven times and always lasted the weekend. He was T27th in 2015, top 10 through 36 holes on his way to T60th in 2016, in the top 20 all week when T14th in 2017, in the top 10 all 72 holes when tied fifth in 2018, added T51st and T40th in the following two campaigns, and was the leader through 36 holes last year before he fell back with a Saturday 74 but rebounded to a share of second with a Sunday 64. Last week he was tied second at halfway in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship when chasing retention of his PGA Tour card. That pressure prompted a backward move at the weekend but it also proved that good golf is currently within his grasp. He also mentioned that he was feeling lonely in the States and I like the chances of a return to the DP World Tour and a favoured venue as a boost to his mood. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE%20PEPPERELL%20AUGUST%202018.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1281 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE PEPPERELL AUGUST 2018.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE PEPPERELL AUGUST 2018.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE PEPPERELL AUGUST 2018.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EDDIE PEPPERELL AUGUST 2018.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Eddie Pepperell"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Eddie Pepperell has a fine record on the West Course at Wentworth.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/bmw-pga-championship-2022\/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006","entry_title":"BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Eddie%20full%20of%20Pepp%20at%20Wentworth&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html&text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Eddie%20full%20of%20Pepp%20at%20Wentworth" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour returns to Wentworth's West Course this week for the BMW PGA Championship and Matt Cooper, who last week tipped the winner in the LIV Golf Boston event, has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Two years ago he ranked first for Strokes Gained Approach at Wentworth." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Eddie Pepperell 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Eddie Pepperell 1pt each-way @ 80/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Over the last decade or so the <strong>Wentworth Estate</strong> has been host to all manner of <strong>stress and trauma</strong>.</p><p>Once the home to the likes of <strong>Bruce Forsyth, Ronnie Corbett and Russ Abbott </strong>it is now where <strong>Russian oligarchs</strong> like to park their money. From <strong>light entertainment to heavy intrigue</strong>, from <strong>folk who want to make you laugh to folk who want to do anything but</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>It's a dark and dismal business, and it's been <strong>no less murky on the fairways and greens</strong> which sneak between Wentworth's many properties.</p> </blockquote><p>The previous owner, the restaurateur Richard Caring, ordered a couple of renovations, getting far too involved for a man better suited to managing menus and <strong>he dragged down the reputation of Ernie Els, his co-designer, with him</strong>. Poor Els was distraught about the affair, <strong>not least when his peers absolutely destroyed his efforts</strong>.</p><p>Even before the catastrophic meddling of Caring the West Course had a <strong>reputation for greens that were consistently in poor condition</strong> with Padraig Harrington and Ian Poulter being particularly fierce critics.</p><p>Caring was replaced by Reignwood, a Chinese conglomerate that <strong>so enraged the well-to-do members </strong>they were driven to behave like early 19th century miners to force some sort of return to normality.</p><blockquote> <p>And yet <strong>all of this strife looks like squabbles in primary school</strong> compared to what we can expect this week as 19 LIV Golf rebels tee it up in the BMW PGA Championship.</p> </blockquote><p>It's going to make for a <strong>very peculiar atmosphere</strong> and I'm going to take three outsiders in my picks this week - the bigger names could easily be caught up in all the questions, accusations and associated media storm.</p><p>This column has been eerily good at seeing the LIV future (<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-boston-each-way-tips-djs-boston-tee-party-300822-721.html">finding another winner last Sunday</a>) so let's hope the renegade connection runs through to this week and first pick is <strong>England's Eddie Pepperell</strong> who has enjoyed taking the West Course test in the past.</p><p>On his tournament debut in 2013 <strong>he finished tied sixth, sitting in that position after 36, 54 and 72 holes</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>A year later he was <strong>tied seventh after 54 holes</strong> before finishing T21st and he <strong>regained his Wentworth mojo with another tied sixth in 2020</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>We have only traditional stats to dig deeper about his game in that debut but he ranked top 20 for all three long game categories, and <strong>top five for Putting Average</strong>, in ranking first for All-Round.</p><p>Two years ago he <strong>ranked first for Strokes Gained Approach</strong>.</p><p>That latter element of his game has been in great nick in the late summer. <strong>In fact, he has ranked top 10 four times in his last five starts.</strong></p><p>Those five efforts have been superb taking in <strong>T11th</strong> in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside, <strong>second</strong> in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, <strong>T20th</strong> in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor, <strong>tied eighth</strong> in the Czech Masters at Albatross and <strong>T18th </strong>last week in the Made in Himmerland.</p><p>Asked after that debut why he was thriving he praised the friends and family who had travelled from Oxfordshire to support him, <strong>adding that they had prompted his best golf</strong>, and added: "I don't know really why but <strong>I just like the golf course</strong>. There's some really tough tee shots out there, I look at them and I play to what I feel my strengths are."</p><p><img alt="aaron rai wentworth.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/aaron%20rai%20wentworth.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Aaron Rai 1pt each-way @ 80/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Second pick is another Englishman and <strong>Aaron Rai</strong> was also one of my picks last year.</p><p>He finished T14th that week but <strong>I saw enough to make me keep him onside this time around</strong>.</p><p>I noted 12 months ago that Rai had been on my Wentworth radar ever since I chatted to him at Challenge Tour Grand Final and he explained how much he was looking forward to returning to Wentworth.</p><p>"Returning?" I wondered.</p><blockquote> <p>It turned out that as a child in the crowd he'd been transfixed by Ernie Els on the putting green. <strong>The South African noticed and wandered over. "Are you a real jolly giant?" Rai asked him. "Some of the time," Els chuckled</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>So many BMW PGA Championship winners have memories like this</strong> - they were motivated by proximity to the stars when walking the fairways in their formative years and <strong>then triggered on return</strong>.</p><p>It hasn't yet quite worked out for Rai, but I did get chatting to his brother last year while watching his progress and <strong>that confirmed that he likes the track</strong>.</p><p>In addition to that T14th last year he was T26th in 2019, <strong>ranking top 10 for SG Off the Tee and top 20 for SG Approach on both occasions</strong>.</p><p>He's spent the last 12 months concentrating on the PGA Tour, but I like that he's had the best part of a month off after a lot of hard work and that <strong>the last time he played parkland, tree-lined golf on the DP World Tour he was tied ninth at Mount Juliet in the Irish Open</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ 125/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Final pick is <strong>Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat</strong> who has a very fine record at Wentworth.</p><p>Admittedly, in his first two starts he carded a 78 on both Friday to miss the cut, but since then he has played seven times and always lasted the weekend.</p><blockquote> <p>He was <strong>T27th in 2015</strong>, <strong>top 10 through 36 holes</strong> on his way to T60th in 2016, in the <strong>top 20 all week</strong> when T14th in 2017, in the <strong>top 10 all 72 holes when tied fifth in 2018</strong>, added T51st and T40th in the following two campaigns, and was the <strong>leader through 36 holes last year</strong> before he fell back with a Saturday 74 but rebounded to a share of second with a <strong>Sunday 64</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Last week he was tied second at halfway</strong> in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship when chasing retention of his PGA Tour card. That pressure prompted a backward move at the weekend but it also proved that good golf is currently within his grasp.</p><p>He also mentioned that he was feeling lonely in the States and I like the chances of <strong>a return to the DP World Tour and a favoured venue as a boost to his mood</strong>.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Eddie Pepperell 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Aaron Rai 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="125/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">126.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">125/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/bmw-pga-championship-2022\/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006","entry_title":"BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-pga-championship-2022/12518905?selectedMixedItem=-1440643006">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Eddie%20full%20of%20Pepp%20at%20Wentworth&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html&text=BMW%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Eddie%20full%20of%20Pepp%20at%20Wentworth" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-boston-each-way-tips-djs-boston-tee-party-300822-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Boston Tips: DJ's Boston tee party</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/dustin johnson liv.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/dustin%20johnson%20liv.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">Omega European Masters Each-Way Tips: Wu will relish Crans test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ashun wu crans.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ashun%20wu%20crans.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1662395979" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket