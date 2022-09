Ten of golf's top-30 ranked players have arrived in England to contest the DP World Tour's 'Jewel in the Crown.'

While the PGA Tour remains on vacation for one more week, a number of world stars have been tempted to compete in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Other than The Open Championship, this week's tournament is the most prestigious to be played on European soil all year.

It is the Tour's 'flagship event', similar to The Players Championship in the States.

World No 3 Rory McIlroy heads the field, while the two most recent US Open champions - Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick - are also in attendance.

American reigning champion and world No 15, Billy Horschel, is back to defend his title over the famous West Course.

With $8m up for grabs, the BMW PGA Championship is the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour this year.

Course Characteristics

Wentworth's West Course is possibly Britain's most famous non-links layout, and has been the tournament's permanent home since 1984.

Famous architect Harry Colt designed the West Course which opened almost 100 years ago. Since then it has undergone a number of renovations with Ernie Els, who owns a house on this exclusive estate, making a series of changes to the course during the past 17 years.

In 2016, all 18 putting surfaces were dug up and re-seeded with a new creeping bent grass.

Four greens were completely re-built, with another five partially re-constructed.

A new sub-air system was installed below each of the putting surfaces with the aim of making them firmer and faster, while improving drainage.

A number of putting surfaces had their contours eased, 29 bunkers were removed, while some other hazards were made less severe.

After completing the upgrade, Els remarked: "This renovation realigns the course with Harry Colt's original vision, while also being mindful of the demands of the modern game. This is always a delicate balancing act."

Water hazards should only be a concern on a couple of holes, while the tree-lined fairways of the West Course remain a good test of accuracy, especially from the tee.

Good course management is vital on a layout which possesses a handful of tricky dog-legs.

And this iconic Virginia Water heathland remains a tough venue ready to challenge the skills and nerve of all those teeing-up this week.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 25 At West Course (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.75: Justin Rose (16)

70.05: Shane Lowry (22)

70.08: Shubhankar Sharma (12)

70.15: Francesco Molinari (20)

70.20: Joachim B Hansen (10)

70.38: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (16)

70.58: Matt Fitzpatrick (24)

70.59: Ross Fisher (22)

70.69: Graeme McDowell (16)

70.75: Bernd Wiesberger (20)

70.79: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (24)

70.88: Richie Ramsay (24)

70.95: Danny Willett (22)

71.00: Ian Poulter (18)

71.00: Aaron Rai (12)

71.11: Tyrrell Hatton (18)

71.11: Jordan Smith (18)

71.14: Sam Horsfield (14)

71.19: Dean Burmester (16)

71.21: Marcus Kinhult (14)

71.21: Tapio Pulkkanen (14)

71.22: Alexander Bjork (18)

71.27: Lee Westwood (22)

71.33: Chris Wood (18)

71.36: Thomas Pieters (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Matt Fitzpatrick: This will be his first tournament on English soil since the same event last year but, on this occasion, he arrives as the reigning US Open champ. He's had three top-12 finishes over the West Course where the world No 11's undoubted accuracy should thrive this week. On the PGA Tour this season he finished seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Shane Lowry: Has a strong West Course record where he has posted four top-10s and nine top-20s. The world No 23 has played solidly for most of 2022.

Rory McIlroy: Makes his first post-Covid visit to Wentworth's PGA Championship having played some excellent golf this season - despite the on-going frustration in the majors. Champion here in 2014.

Eddie Pepperell: A complete outsider and highly unlikely winner. However, his form has improved and he has twice finished inside the top-six over the West Course. Maybe an each-way or top-10 punt, depending on the generosity of the odds.

Adam Scott: Tied-14th last year and in reasonable current form. The 42-year-old Australian had a brace of top-fives during the recent FedEx Cup Play-Offs in the States.

