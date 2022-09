Weather forecast for Thursday: It's going to be wet. Winds are very light all day but the rain just doesn't let up. The problem comes in the afternoon when thunderstorms are predicted around 1pm. It's hard to predict any clear advantage but it's probably best to have players in different parts of the draw in case a bias emerges.

Count on Kiradech

Kiradech Aphibarnrat won hearts at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last week when admitting how he feels lonely in the United States.

Hopefully a return to the DP World Tour will get him back among friends and Wentworth has been a very happy hunting ground.

The Thai star was runner-up 12 months ago and fifth in 2018 and he's made his last seven cuts in this event.

Aphibarnrat was actually first-round leader last year after an opening 64 while he was second after 18 holes in 2018. On two other occasions he's been in the top eight following day one.

As for recent fast starts, Aphibarnrat was in the top 10 after both the first round of last week's Korn Ferry event and the Rocket Mortgage Classic four outings earlier.

He'll be frustrated by his poor finish last week after sitting second at halfway but this looks a good chance to bounce back and land the FRL cash at 100/1.

Aphibarnrat heads out at 11.20 from the 1st (it's a one-tee start).

Kurt can make early spurt

Kurt Kitayama looks a decent option here from his 09.05 tee-time.

When the American, who has two DP World Tour wins, last visited British shores he was fourth after round one of the Scottish Open and fifth at close of play following the first day of the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Earlier this season he's been the first-round leader at February's Honda Classic and May's Mexico Open.

Kitayama ended his PGA Tour campaign with two top 20s in his final three starts (Rocket Mortgage Classic and BMW Championship).

A top 15 on his Wentworth debut in 2019 also bodes well so back Kitayama to lead after round one at 100/1.

Pepperell can prosper

I've been backing Eddie Pepperell in various markets over the last few weeks following his obvious return to form.

Since the Cazoo Classic in late July he's reeled off five straight top 20s including a second place in the Hero Open.

He's started all those events with a round in the 60s and was fourth on the Thursday leaderboard at the Cazoo Open.

The Englishman was also fourth after round one in this event two years ago when finishing sixth.

Pepperell, who tees off at 13.25, is a 66/1 chance for FRL and hopefully he'll find an even bigger spark with the elite in town.