</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-in-the-championship-in-this-81-shot-170822-35.html"> The Daily Acca: Goals in the Championship in this 8/1 shot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-united-v-sunderland-tips-back-this-12-1-shout-at-bramall-lane-150822-1171.html">Sheffield United v Sunderland: Back this 12/1 shout at Bramall Lane</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-crisis-betting-latest-odds-ronaldo-to-leave-and-ten-hag-to-stay-170822-204.html">Man Utd Crisis Betting: Ronaldo to leave and Ten Hag to stay</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saratoga-racing-tips-silken-dollar-to-land-the-cash-160822-1111.html">Saratoga Racing Tips: Silken Dollar to land the cash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-punters-looking-for-gold-at-york-ebor-festival-170822-1057.html">Wednesday's Most Backed: Punters looking for Gold at York Ebor Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-pipe-chaser-on-first-run-after-wind-op-170822-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Pipe chaser on first run after wind op</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/the-hundred-tips-game-14-rockets-can-edge-invincibles-in-chase-170822-194.html">The Hundred Tips Game 14: Rockets can edge Invincibles in chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-test-tips-quick-games-a-good-game-at-lords-150822-194.html">England v South Africa First Test Tips: A quick game's a good game</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-test-player-tips-pope-and-crawley-offer-bet-chances-160822-194.html">England v South Africa First test Player Tips: Pope and Crawley offer bet chances</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-cincinnati-day-3-tips-de-minaur-underdog-value-against-auger-aliassime-170822-778.html">ATP Cincinnati Day 3 Tips: De Minaur underdog value against Auger-Aliassime</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-cincinnati-day-2-tips-brooksby-should-be-favourite-over-paul-160822-778.html">ATP Cincinnati Day Two Tips: Brooksby should be favourite over Paul</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-cincinnati-tips-medvedev-favourite-as-nadal-returns-150822-778.html">ATP Cincinnati Tips: Medvedev favourite as Nadal returns</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-trey-to-enjoy-wilmington-test-170822-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Trey to enjoy Wilmington test </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-ready-to-go-in-again-160822-167.html">BMW Championship: Rahm ready to go in again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss backed to win 60% of members vote</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Ron DeSantis now favourite for 2024 following FBI raid on Mar a Lago</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-150822-171.html">European Masters Snooker Tips: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form"><span class="icon icon-search"><svg width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 15 15" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M5.21236 0.00367908C6.57772 -0.0466702 7.91161 0.42129 8.94626 1.31363C9.9809 2.20596 10.6397 3.45663 10.7905 4.81458C10.9237 6.01455 10.6515 7.21982 10.0249 8.24134L14.7223 12.1416C14.9221 12.3161 14.9974 12.5484 14.9999 12.7621C15.0023 12.9615 14.9434 13.1513 14.8728 13.3099C14.7306 13.6288 14.4818 13.9512 14.2165 14.2165C13.9512 14.4818 13.6288 14.7306 13.3099 14.8728C13.1513 14.9434 12.9615 15.0023 12.7621 14.9999C12.5484 14.9974 12.3162 14.922 12.1418 14.7222L12.1336 14.7129L8.24135 10.0249C7.21982 10.6515 6.01455 10.9237 4.81458 10.7905C3.45663 10.6397 2.20596 9.9809 1.31363 8.94625C0.42129 7.91161 -0.0466702 6.57772 0.00367908 5.21236C0.0540283 3.84699 0.61896 2.55119 1.58508 1.58508C2.55119 0.61896 3.84699 0.0540283 5.21236 0.00367908ZM2.92708 7.89618C3.58663 8.55418 4.48025 8.92372 5.4119 8.92372C6.34352 8.92372 7.2371 8.55421 7.89664 7.89627C8.38793 7.4049 8.72251 6.7789 8.85807 6.0974C8.99364 5.41581 8.92406 4.70933 8.65812 4.06729C8.39218 3.42525 7.94182 2.87649 7.364 2.4904C6.78618 2.10431 6.10684 1.89824 5.4119 1.89824C4.71697 1.89824 4.03763 2.10431 3.45981 2.4904C2.88199 2.87649 2.43163 3.42525 2.16569 4.06729C1.89975 4.70933 1.83017 5.41581 1.96574 6.0974C2.10129 6.77886 2.43584 7.40482 2.92708 7.89618Z" /> </svg></span></a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-08-17">17 August 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters", "name": "Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters", "description": "Get tips from golf betting experts Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more for this week's BMW Championship and Czech Masters...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-17T09:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-17T11:02:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at the Travelers.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get tips from golf betting experts Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more for this week's BMW Championship and Czech Masters... BMW Championship: Rahm ready to go in again The PGA Tour heads to Delaware this week for the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events. Steve Rawlings previews the BMW Championship... Steve says: "In addition to Cantlay, Rahm and Thomas, the first 11 winners of this event had all shown something recently. Incredibly, 10 of the 11 had finished inside the top-10 in either of the first two FedEx Cup Series events. The only exception had been Zach Johnson at Conway Farms in 2013 but he'd been in fine fettle before the series began and prior to finishing 27th in the Dell Technologies, after skipping the Northern Trust, he'd finished fifth in the Wyndham Championship. "If you want to nail that down further, the 2017 winner, Marc Leishman, was the seventh winner in 11 years to have finished inside the top-three in one of the first two Playoff events, although interestingly, nobody ever won the BMW having finished inside the top-10 in both previous Playoff events... "Jon Rahm has had a slow year by his standards, winning only the Mexico Open in May, but he caught the eye last week when finishing fifth and ranking first for both Greens In Regulation and Scrambling. "Ordinary putting and the distraction of the birth of his second son are reasons we can put forward for a lacklustre 2022. But he looks poised to put that behind him this week and he's the most likely winner for me." Steve's bet: Back Jon Rahm @ [16.0] BMW Championship Each-Way Tips: Theegala to take first win Dave Tindall has three each-way tips as a 70-man field battle it out at Wilmington CC in Delaware... Dave says: "I'm going to open with a punt on Sahith Theegala at 80/1 which seems a fair price in a field now reduced to 70 players. "Theegala mixes current and regional form due to a second place at the Travelers Championship in late June. TPC River Highlands is a four-hour drive up the east coast from Wilmington. "In truth, Theegala should have won but he's not let his head drop. The American with Indian heritage was tied 16th at John Deere a week later, had a good Open debut and started with a 63 before banking tied 13th in last week's St Jude Championship, a result which moved him to 28th in the FedEx Cup rankings. "As it stands, that's just enough to punch his ticket to East Lake but he needs to keep his foot down." Dave's bet: Back Sean Crocker @ [29.0] Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Trey to enjoy Wilmington test Our man's off to Prague and Delaware in the pursuit of a big priced winner this week and he has outsiders to trade at both the Czech Masters and first the BMW Championship... Steve says: "Trey Mullinax, the big-hitting 30-year-old, got off the mark on the PGA Tour in July when he birdied the last hole at Keene Trace Golf Club to edge out Kevin Streelman by a stroke in the Barbasol Championship. "Like Wilmington, Keene Trace has large bentgrass greens and unlike last week's venue, TPC Southwind, Wilmington is far more likely to suit a big bomber off the tee like Mullinax. "Since winning in Kentucky in July, and prior to his fifth place finish last week, Mullinax finished 21st in the Open Championship and 37th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic so he's got a reasonable bank of recent form and odds of around [200.0] are just too big at a venue that should suit." Steve's bet: Back 2u Trey Mullinax @ [190.0] Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] BMW Championship: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event Andy Swales discusses the players' form ahead of the BMW Championship and selects his ones to watch this week... Andy says: "Laid out in the rolling hills of Delaware Valley, Wilmington's South Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and opened in 1960. "It was renovated in 2008 and for this week's BMW Championship will be over 7,500 yards in length. It is a heavily-bunkered parkland course with contoured greens and water coming into play on five holes... "Joo Hyung Kim, the young South Korean, is buzzing following a maiden PGA Tour victory two weeks ago. He started the year ranked No 131 in the world, and is now up to 19 thanks to a string of excellent performances in North America, Europe and Asia." Andy's Player to Watch: Back Joo Hyung Kim @ [29.0] Czech Masters: Powerhouses set to prosper in Prague The DP World Tour returns to the Czech Republic for the eighth edition of the Czech Masters and Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Steve says: "The Albatross is a lengthy course and three of the six course winners to date have been long hitters but two of the last five have ranked only 40th and 41st. The front three last year ranked 17th, 13th and 19th. "Length appears more important than accuracy though. Thomas Pieters ranked fourth for Driving Distance when he won the event for a second time three years ago, and he ranked first in 2015 when taking the title for the first time. Pelle Edberg, who finished second to Pieters seven years ago, ranked second for DD and the big-hitting South African, Dean Burmester, ranked first for DD 12 months ago when finishing sixth... "Sean Crocker missed the cut in Wales two weeks ago, just days after winning the Hero Open in fine style and I'm more than happy to dismiss that performance. Cocker finished second on debut 12 months ago and he could very easily bounce back here after a week off. "When interviewed during the Cazoo Open, he mentioned he was looking forward to going on holiday to Ibiza so if that was last week the prep won't have been ideal but I'm happy to take a chance given he ranked fifth for Driving Distance, second for Greens In Regulation and sixth for putting Average when winning in Scotland and he may well be inspired by last week's winner, Ewen Ferguson, who was winning his second DP World Tour event in a matter of months." Steve's bet: Back Sahith Theegala each-way @ [81.0] Czech Masters Each-Way Tips: Chance for Lawrence to Czech in Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places for the action at the Albatross Resort this week... Matt says: "South Africa's Thriston Lawrence sits sixth in the par-5 rankings this year and has plundered them when playing his best golf. There's been plenty of that too and it started with victory in his first start at the Joburg Open. He was 7-under for the long holes that week which was reduced to just 36 holes. "Some may have considered that victory as a bit of a fluke given the odd circumstances, but he's backed it up with another 10 top 25 finishes. The best of those have been second in the Kenya Open (14-under on the long holes), tied third in the Irish Open (10-under), tied eighth in the Steyn City Championship (11-under) and tied ninth in the MyGolfLife Open (13-under). "The 25-year-old was a Lytham Trophy winner as an amateur but had early troubles in the pro game. He's found a way of playing his best, is making the most of his form this season and another win looks well within his grasp." Matt's bet: Back Thriston Lawrence each-way @ [29.0] Czech Masters: Course and current form stats Andy Swales discusses the players' form ahead of the Czech Masters, fills us in on the course and selects his ones to watch this week... Andy says: "Albatross Golf Resort, which will once again be hosting the tournament, was opened 13 years ago at a cost of over €15m and situated approximately 12 miles south-west of Prague city centre. "It is a gently undulating parkland course perched 1,300 feet above sea level. Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others. Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big hitters. However, the undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of attention these next few days... "The struggling Englishman Eddie Pepperell has shown some decent form in recent weeks which suggests his game and confidence is finally improving once again. Has a solid record at Albatross where he has posted a trio of top-10s from six starts. The former world No 32 was runner-up recently in Scotland." Andy's Player to Watch: Back Eddie Pepperell @ [46.0]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20at%20the%20Travelers.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at the Travelers.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at the Travelers.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at the Travelers.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at the Travelers.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rory MCIlroy in action at the Travelers Championship"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rory McIlroy is favourite at the BMW Championship</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.202115356","entry_title":"Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20BMW%20Championship%20and%20Czech%20Masters&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20BMW%20Championship%20and%20Czech%20Masters" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get tips from golf betting experts Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more for this week's BMW Championship and Czech Masters...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-ready-to-go-in-again-160822-167.html">BMW Championship: Rahm ready to go in again</a></h2></strong><p><br> The PGA Tour heads to Delaware this week for the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events. Steve Rawlings previews the BMW Championship...</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "In addition to Cantlay, Rahm and Thomas, the first 11 winners of this event had all shown something recently. Incredibly, 10 of the 11 had finished inside the top-10 in either of the first two FedEx Cup Series events. The only exception had been Zach Johnson at Conway Farms in 2013 but he'd been in fine fettle before the series began and prior to finishing 27th in the Dell Technologies, after skipping the Northern Trust, he'd finished fifth in the Wyndham Championship. </p><p>"If you want to nail that down further, <strong>the 2017 winner, Marc Leishman, was the seventh winner in 11 years to have finished inside the top-three in one of the first two Playoff events</strong>, although interestingly, nobody ever won the BMW having finished inside the top-10 in both previous Playoff events...</p><p>"<strong>Jon Rahm</strong> has had a slow year by his standards, winning only the Mexico Open in May, but he caught the eye last week when finishing fifth and ranking first for both Greens In Regulation and Scrambling. </p><p>"Ordinary putting and the distraction of the birth of his second son are reasons we can put forward for a lacklustre 2022. But he looks poised to put that behind him this week and he's <strong>the most likely winner for me.</strong>"</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356">Back Jon Rahm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-championship-each-way-tips-theegala-to-take-first-win-150822-719.html">BMW Championship Each-Way Tips: Theegala to take first win</a></h2></strong></p><p>Dave Tindall has three each-way tips as a 70-man field battle it out at Wilmington CC in Delaware...</p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "I'm going to open with a punt on <strong>Sahith Theegala at 80/1</strong> which seems a fair price in a field now reduced to 70 players.</p><p>"Theegala mixes current and regional form due to a second place at the Travelers Championship in late June. TPC River Highlands is a four-hour drive up the east coast from Wilmington.</p><p>"In truth, Theegala should have won but he's not let his head drop. The American with Indian heritage was tied 16th at John Deere a week later, <strong>had a good Open debut and started with a 63 before banking tied 13th in last week's St Jude Championship</strong>, a result which moved him to 28th in the FedEx Cup rankings.</p><p>"As it stands, that's just enough to punch his ticket to East Lake but he needs to keep his foot down."</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202099546">Back Sean Crocker @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-trey-to-enjoy-wilmington-test-170822-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Trey to enjoy Wilmington test</a></h2></strong></p><p>Our man's off to Prague and Delaware in the pursuit of a big priced winner this week and he has outsiders to trade at both the Czech Masters and first the BMW Championship...</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "Trey Mullinax, the big-hitting 30-year-old, got off the mark on the PGA Tour in July when he birdied the last hole at Keene Trace Golf Club to edge out Kevin Streelman by a stroke in the Barbasol Championship. </p><p>"Like Wilmington, Keene Trace has large bentgrass greens and unlike last week's venue, TPC Southwind, Wilmington is far more likely to suit a big bomber off the tee like Mullinax.</p><p>"Since winning in Kentucky in July, and prior to his fifth place finish last week, Mullinax finished 21st in the Open Championship and 37th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic so <strong>he's got a reasonable bank of recent form and odds of around <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> are just too big at a venue that should suit.</strong>"</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356">Back 2u Trey Mullinax @ <b class="inline_odds" title="189/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">190.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">189/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/bmw-championship-2022-players-form-guide-wilmington-140822-779.html">BMW Championship: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event</a></h2></strong></p><p>Andy Swales discusses the players' form ahead of the BMW Championship and selects his ones to watch this week...</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "Laid out in the rolling hills of Delaware Valley, Wilmington's South Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and opened in 1960.</p><p>"It was renovated in 2008 and for this week's BMW Championship will be over 7,500 yards in length. It is a <strong>heavily-bunkered parkland course</strong> with contoured greens and water coming into play on five holes...</p><p>"<strong>Joo Hyung Kim</strong>, the young South Korean, is buzzing following a maiden PGA Tour victory two weeks ago. He started the year ranked No 131 in the world, and is now up to 19 thanks to a string of excellent performances in North America, Europe and Asia."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202099546">Back Joo Hyung Kim @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/czech-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-powerhouses-set-to-prosper-150822-167.html">Czech Masters: Powerhouses set to prosper in Prague</a></h2></strong></p><p>The DP World Tour returns to the Czech Republic for the eighth edition of the Czech Masters and Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "The Albatross is <strong>a lengthy course</strong> and three of the six course winners to date have been long hitters but two of the last five have ranked only 40th and 41st. The front three last year ranked 17th, 13th and 19th.</p><p><img alt="ALBATROSS 2022 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ALBATROSS%202022%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Length appears more important than accuracy though. <strong>Thomas Pieters</strong> ranked fourth for Driving Distance when he won the event for a second time three years ago, and he ranked first in 2015 when taking the title for the first time. Pelle Edberg, who finished second to Pieters seven years ago, ranked second for DD and the big-hitting South African, Dean Burmester, ranked first for DD 12 months ago when finishing sixth...</p><p>"<strong>Sean Crocker</strong> missed the cut in Wales two weeks ago, just days after winning the Hero Open in fine style and I'm more than happy to dismiss that performance. Cocker finished second on debut 12 months ago and he could very easily bounce back here after a week off.</p><p>"When interviewed during the Cazoo Open, he mentioned he was looking forward to going on holiday to Ibiza so if that was last week the prep won't have been ideal but I'm happy to take a chance given he ranked fifth for Driving Distance, second for Greens In Regulation and sixth for putting Average when winning in Scotland and he may well be inspired by last week's winner, <strong>Ewen Ferguson</strong>, who was winning his second DP World Tour event in a matter of months."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/bmw-championship-2022/12511069?selectedMixedItem=-549803759">Back Sahith Theegala each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/czech-masters-each-way-tips-chance-for-lawrence-to-Check-in-150822-721.html">Czech Masters Each-Way Tips: Chance for Lawrence to Czech in</a></h2></strong></p><p>Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places for the action at the Albatross Resort this week...</p><p><strong>Matt says</strong>: "South Africa's Thriston Lawrence sits sixth in the par-5 rankings this year and has plundered them when playing his best golf. There's been plenty of that too and it started with <strong>victory in his first start at the Joburg Open</strong>. He was 7-under for the long holes that week which was reduced to just 36 holes.</p><p>"Some may have considered that victory as a bit of a fluke given the odd circumstances, but he's backed it up with another <strong>10 top 25 finishes</strong>. The best of those have been second in the Kenya Open (14-under on the long holes), tied third in the Irish Open (10-under), tied eighth in the Steyn City Championship (11-under) and tied ninth in the MyGolfLife Open (13-under).</p><p>"The 25-year-old was a Lytham Trophy winner as an amateur but had early troubles in the pro game. He's found a way of playing his best, is <strong>making the most of his form this season</strong> and another win looks well within his grasp."</p><blockquote><strong>Matt's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/czech-masters-2022/12511071?selectedMixedItem=-547985695" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Thriston Lawrence each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/czech-masters-2022-players-form-guide-140822-779.html">Czech Masters: Course and current form stats</a></h2></strong></p><p>Andy Swales discusses the players' form ahead of the Czech Masters, fills us in on the course and selects his ones to watch this week...</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "Albatross Golf Resort, which will once again be hosting the tournament, was opened 13 years ago at a cost of over €15m and situated approximately 12 miles south-west of Prague city centre.</p><p>"It is a <strong>gently undulating parkland course</strong> perched 1,300 feet above sea level. Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others. Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big hitters. However, the undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of attention these next few days...</p><p>"The struggling Englishman <strong>Eddie Pepperell has shown some decent form in recent weeks</strong> which suggests his game and confidence is finally improving once again. Has a solid record at Albatross where he has posted a trio of top-10s from six starts. The former world No 32 was runner-up recently in Scotland."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202099546">Back Eddie Pepperell @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.202115356" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>BMW Championship 2022: BMW Championship 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 18 August, 2.10pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Zalatoris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581101">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581101">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joaquin Niemann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304446">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304446">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joohyung Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25788617">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25788617">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Wise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470399">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470399">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>JT Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13507194">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13507194">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harold Varner III</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harold Varner III" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469318">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harold Varner III" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469318">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469208">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mito Pereira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470499">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470499">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Munoz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Munoz" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469277">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Munoz" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469277">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469289">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>KH Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="KH Lee" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39799230">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="KH Lee" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39799230">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendan Steele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496422">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496422">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Leishman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496381">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496381">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469239">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Smalley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27685367">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27685367">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Tringale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469315">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469315">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jj Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jj Spaun" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15768380">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jj Spaun" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15768380">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470411">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469292">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.202115356" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">640</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html%23gobet-1.202115356">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html%23gobet-1.202115356">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.202115356","entry_title":"Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202115356">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20BMW%20Championship%20and%20Czech%20Masters&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20BMW%20Championship%20and%20Czech%20Masters" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-czech-masters-160822-204.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-rocket-mortgage-classic-tips-finau-off-to-a-flier-290722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Can Cameron catch Taylor and Tony? </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Tony%20Finau%20at%20the%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-barbasol-boys-backed-at-big-odds-270722-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Barbasol boys backed at big odds </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Streelman and Mullinax.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Streelman%20and%20Mullinax.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-trey-to-enjoy-wilmington-test-170822-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Trey to enjoy Wilmington test </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Trey Mullinex at FedEx St Jude.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Trey%20Mullinex%20at%20FedEx%20St%20Jude.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-ready-to-go-in-again-160822-167.html">BMW Championship: Rahm ready to go in again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/jon Rahm in Mexico.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/jon%20Rahm%20in%20Mexico.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/czech-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-powerhouses-set-to-prosper-150822-167.html">Czech Masters: Powerhouses set to prosper in Prague </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sean Crocker.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sean%20Crocker.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1660742697" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and Czech Masters
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket