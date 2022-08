History will be made this week at Wilmington Country Club which hosts the first ever PGA Tour event to be staged in the state of Delaware.

Having travelled almost 1,000 miles north-east from last week's event in Memphis, Tennessee, the leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings are invited to tee-up in what is essentially the 'semi-finals' of the Tour Play-Offs.

Laid out in the rolling hills of Delaware Valley, Wilmington's South Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and opened in 1960.

It was renovated in 2008 and for this week's BMW Championship will be over 7,500 yards in length.

It is a heavily-bunkered parkland course with contoured greens and water coming into play on five holes.

Wilmington is approximately 30 miles south-west of Downtown Philadelphia.

PGA Tour Consistency Chart



Most Times Within Six Shots Of Winner (Since 1-1-2022)

Times

9: Matt Fitzpatrick

8: Justin Thomas

8: Cameron Young

7: Patrick Cantlay

7: Rory McIlroy

7: Cameron Smith

6: Tony Finau

6: Sung Jae Im

6: Joaquin Niemann

6: Xander Schauffele

6: Scottie Scheffler

Only those entered this week are included in table

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Four To Watch

Joo Hyung Kim: The young South Korean is buzzing following a maiden PGA Tour victory two weeks ago. He started the year ranked No 131 in the world, and is now up to 19 thanks to a string of excellent performances in North America, Europe and Asia.

Jon Rahm: It's been a quiet season by his recent standards, but the Spaniard appears ready to end the 2021-22 PGA Tour campaign with a flourish. He tied-fifth on Sunday in Memphis where he finished four strokes off the pace.

Justin Thomas: A solid season highlighted by his second major title in May when he won the PGA Championship following a play-off. However, it remains his only title during the last 18 months.

Cameron Young: Currently a career-high No 17 in the world thanks to a brilliant first full season on the PGA Tour. Six podium finishes during 2022, two of which arrived in major championship.