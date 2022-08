After almost eight weeks camped in the British Isles, the DP World Tour has journeyed to Eastern Europe for the eighth staging of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Albatross Golf Resort, which will once again be hosting the tournament, was opened 13 years ago at a cost of over €15m and situated approximately 12 miles south-west of Prague city centre.

It is a gently undulating parkland course perched 1,300 feet above sea level.

Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others.

Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big hitters.

However, the undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of attention these next few days.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Albatross (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.50: Andrea Pavan (12)

69.75: Thomas Pieters (16)

69.75: Tapio Pulkkanen (12)

69.83: Scott Jamieson (12)

70.13: Paul Dunne (8)

70.15: Tom Lewis (13)

70.28: Lee Slattery (18)

70.38: Soren Kjeldsen (8)

70.38: Hugo Leon (8)

70.43: David Howell (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Sean Crocker: Runner-up last year and a winner at Fairmont in Scotland just three weeks ago.

Wilco Nienaber: The big-hitting 22-year-old has slid down the World Ranking this year but still has the game to prosper at Albatross this coming weekend.

Eddie Pepperell: The struggling Englishman has shown some decent form in recent weeks which suggests his game and confidence is finally improving once again. Has a solid record at Albatross where he has posted a trio of top-10s from six starts. The former world No 32 was runner-up recently in Scotland.

Thomas Pieters: The standout player this week. Is a two-time winner at Albatross where he has also finished runner-up. A winner in the Middle East at the start of 2022, the Belgian is playing solidly right now.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: No tournament in 2022 due to Covid pandemic.