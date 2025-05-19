Monday Football Tips: Back Salah to strike or supply in 11/1 shot at Brighton

Salah still searching for more records

Reds using Van Dijk more in recent weeks

Back a big priced 11/1 12.00 Bet Builder at the Amex

Brighton v Liverpool

Monday 19 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Absolutely anything is possible at the Amex on Monday night, with an inconsistent Brighton side hosting the champions who have spent more time partying than training after Liverpool's 20th title was confirmed.

The Reds can't reach 90 points now but Arne Slot doesn't seem to care given he's also been out celebrating while his team had a shindig in Dubai, so there's almost nothing between the sides in the match result betting with Brighton 13/82.63 and Liverpool 6/42.50.

But while the match odds is a minefield we should have enough to go on to pick out a few player props angles.

It's been something of a lean spell for Salah with just one goal and one assist in his last seven league games, and he'll be fired up more than most to end the season with a few more goal involvements.

Salah is still chasing the Premier League record of 47 goal involvements in a season - he's got 46 currently - and even though that was set in 42-game seasons don't think for one second that matters. The Egyptian loves breaking records and he's well aware of this one.

While a goal is likely, Salah's also on 18 assists this season and would love to match Thierry Henry's 20-20 feat of getting to 20 in both goals and assists, and against Arsenal he produced a few great balls that really shoud have been put away.

So I'll take Salah for a goal or assist at the Amex at 5/61.84.

Carlos Baleba has given away 51 fouls for club and country this season, and has 17 games with multiple fouls on them.

This is the Seagulls' final home game of the season and against the champions they'll want to put on a show - and Baleba could well be playing for a big move this summer.

So against a Liverpool side that may be on the beach, but could also be well rested and keen to put the gloss on their title, there's plenty of scope for him to be forced into another 2+ fouls here at 5/61.84.

A bit of a punt here, but Liverpool have been a lot better at getting Virgil van Dijk the ball from set pieces over the last month of the season, and I think he can get some joy down at Brighton.

Van Dijk is 11/43.75 to get a shot on target, which he's managed twice in his last five games - with both of those resulting in goals.

And he's had plenty of chances during that spell with eight attempts at goal, so if that volume holds up he's every chance of testing the keeper again on Monday night.