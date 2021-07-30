Scottish Premiership Season Preview: Rangers to repeat but Saints are the value

The Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season begins on Saturday. Rangers run out as champions at Ibrox in front of returning fans to complete a decade long marathon back to the top of Scottish football. A new journey begins as manager Steven Gerrard aims to land two-in-a-row and lead the light blues to the group stages of the Champions League.

Standing in their way will be Old Firm rivals Celtic. Former Australian national team boss Ange Postecoglou was appointed as the new manager at Parkhead this summer. He is tasked with rebuilding the Bhoys following the disaster of last season, but the Greek-born coach faces an overhaul. There's still plenty of work to be done in the transfer market.

This will be yet another two-horse race for the Premiership title, but it promises to be a thrilling contest involving the famous Glasgow rivals. Which team will come out on top? Bet on blue or green at Betfair.

The hard work starts for Rangers

Rangers won the league title at a canter last season, ending Celtic's hopes of bagging a historic 10-in-a-row. It was a monumental achievement for Gerrard and his team, but everyone connected to Glasgow knows the hard work starts here. Challenging the champions as underdogs is one thing but defending that title will prove much tougher.

So far, Gers have been able to hold onto their best players, including star striker Alfredo Morelos, midfielder Glen Kamara and defensive rock Conor Goldson. They have also strengthened the squad in preparation for a defence and crack at UEFA's elite competition. Signings include John Lundstram from Sheffield United and Fashion Sakala from Ostende.

The champions - unbeaten in the league last season - have a chance to get off to a winning start when hosting Livingston at Ibrox on matchday one. They then visit Dundee United and Ross County before finishing August with a home match against Celtic.

A dozen points and first blood in the Old Firm derby will be the aim, catching new Celtic boss Postecoglou cold.

The current Scottish Premiership outright betting on the Betfair sportsbook has Rangers priced as 1.444/9 favourites to defend their title successfully. That's better than expected.

Postecoglou era begins at Celtic

Celtic's drawn-out search for a new manager finally came to an end in summer when appointing Postecoglou. The 55-year-old Greek-born coach has limited experience managing at club level in Europe but did find success in Australia and Japan. He has been sold to the Celtic season ticket holders as a promising, ambitious, and forward-thinking coach who loves to play attacking football. Time will tell how accurate that is.

Appointed only after Eddie Howe pulled out at the last minute, Ange isn't only tasked with getting Celtic back to the top of Scottish football. He must also oversee a complete rebuild at Parkhead. Several of last season's flops have already left, the few standouts want away, and he's battling against covid regulations and rules on self-isolation to replace them.

A busy summer is expected, but approaching matchday one of the season, Celtic haven't been as active in the transfer market as most fans would've hoped. They have been able to sign winger Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday and Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe. More will follow, but all arrivals must hit the ground running.

The manager and his players will quickly discover there is no settling in period in Scottish football, and anything less than three points is viewed as a disaster at Celtic. The team have already been knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers at the earliest opportunity.

For the first time in a decade, Celtic start a Scottish Premiership season at odds-against and second favourites. Hoops fans can back their team at 2.5 6/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Too many uncertainties

Last season I successfully tipped Rangers to win the title as they were the better price in a two-horse race. I am sticking with the Bears this season. They may be 1.444/9 favourites with the distraction of Champions League football, but there are too many uncertainties across the city.

Everyone at Celtic is hoping Postecoglou proves a success, and his players help turn things around, but that's a big ask. Rangers are settled, the squad have tasted success, and the summer signings prove Gerrard remains ambitious.

Best of the rest

Looking beyond the outright winner betting we find a couple of competitive markets. St Johnstone go in on the back of a stunning season where they enjoyed cup success. The Saints are improving under Callum Davidson and are great value in the without the Old Firm betting at 109/1. That's huge.

In the betting to finish bottom of the Premiership, it's worth having an interest on Ross County at 3.33. The Staggies finished 10th last season with the worst goal difference in the league.