Rangers v Celtic: Old Firm victory for Gers will finish Lennon and the title race

Rangers vs Celtic

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Rangers lead H2H

Saturday brings the second Old Firm derby of the season and 421st in history. Rangers dominate the head-to-head charts and enjoy home advantage at Ibrox as they aim to defeat their bitter rivals for the 164th time. A Gers win would surely call time on Neil Lennon's second spell in charge of the Hoops while moving the hosts 19 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 when the Glasgow sides last crossed paths with a double from defender Conor Goldson at Parkhead back in October setting the tempo for the season. The home team enter with confidence following a remarkable run in the league and Europa League but know they must be at their best to see off an opponent that snatched a 1-0 win when last here.

Bears unbeaten in 21 games

Steven Gerrard's Rangers enter game 22 of their season with a proud unbeaten record. The league leaders have won 19 of their previous 21 outings, drawing the other two. They have netted 56 goals in the process but more impressive than that scoring spree is the five conceded, nine fewer than their opponents who have played three games less.

The light blues were last seen in action on Wednesday when battling to a nervy 2-0 win in Paisley against St Mirren. After losing to the Buddies in the League Cup quarter-final two weeks previously, it was an important but deserved three points. Kemar Roofe broke the deadlock on 27 minutes with his 10th goal of the season before Columbian striker Alfredo Morelos chipped in with a second.

Hoops hopes hang in the balance

Celtic travel across the city second in the Premiership with their hopes of completing a historic 10 league titles in-a-row hanging by a thread. Lennon's side are already 16 points off the pace set by their hosts, but they do have three games in hand. Many Hoops fans have thrown in the towel but those inside the away dressing room know a win here would breathe life back into the race for the championship flag.

Following back-to-back draws, Celtic got their campaign on track with three league wins on the bounce, beating Kilmarnock, Ross County and Hamilton. As well as picking up nine points the Bhoys boosted confidence by scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets. A sturdy defence will be required if they are to continue their winning ways in Govan.

Home win hot favourite

With Rangers top of the league, on an impressive unbeaten run and holding the home advantage it's no surprise to learn they are the favourites with bettors in the match winner market. Rangers to take three points and a step closer to winning the league is priced at 2.166/5 on the Betfair Exchange.

This is a must-win match for Celtic and the players will be reminded of that by their manager who knows he's drinking in the last chance saloon. Celts must secure an away win to keep the title race alive and strengthen Lennon's position. 3.45 on the Betfair Exchange says Celtic win or the draw trades at 3.7511/4.

Defence is key to victory

Rangers haven't conceded a goal in their last three league games while Celtic have kept out their opponents in each of their last three. The head-to-head stats also show at least one team has failed to find the net in four of the last five Old Firm derbies. No in the both teams to score market is 2.021/1 with yes 1.695/7.

Sticking with the stats and it's interesting to note six of the eight derby matches, since Gerrard arrived, have produced less than three goals. Under 2.5 is 1.9310/11 with over the same mark 1.9210/11. Rangers have won their last two against Celtic and can complete the hattrick.