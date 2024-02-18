Premier League on Betfair: Man City 5/6 for title despite home draw with Chelsea

Man City 5/6 1.84 to retain title

City still odds-on to retain title

Manchester City remain odds-on to win the Premier League title despite dropping two points at home to Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men are now 5/61.84 in the Premier League Winner market, ahead of Liverpool at 15/82.88 and Arsenal at 4/15.00 in what has now become a three-horse race.

The Citizens went into the match knowing that their two main title challengers had already recorded resounding wins earlier in the day, but they struggled to find their rhythm against a Chelsea team that had found a bit of form in recent weeks.

Raheem Sterling put the visitors ahead towards the end of the first half, and it was a lead that the Blues fully deserved after failing to convert a couple of clear-cut chances earlier in the half.

City were much improved in the second half and should have levelled when Kevin De Bruyne's superb cross found Erling Haaland free in the box, but to everyone's surprise the Norwegian failed to hit the target with his powerful header.

However, City did eventually equalise in the 83rd minute when Rodri's powerful shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the goal, much to the delight of the home faithful.

The 1-1 draw means City remain third in the table, four points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Away romps for Reds and Gunners

Liverpool commenced the day's Premier League action with a convincing 4-1 at Brentford before Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 later in the afternoon.

Mo Salah returned from injury for the Reds, coming on as a first half substitute for Diogo Jota who suffered an injury of his own, and the Egyptian was pivotal to his team's win, registering an assist and a goal in the second period.

Bukayo Saka scored twice for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's men continued their fine form in 2024. Arsenal have now won five consecutive league games scoring a very impressive 21 goals in the process.

They trail Liverpool by two points in the table having played the same amount of games.

*odds correct as of 11:00 Sunday 18 February

Villa move up to fourth as Spurs stumble

In the race to finish in the top four Aston Villa gained a crucial three points over Tottenham after a 2-1 victory at Fulham, while Spurs lost at home to Wolves by the same scoreline.

Ollie Watkins scored a brace for Villa while it was Joao Gomes who did the damage for Wolves, scoring a brace himself in his side's victory.

The win for Villa takes Unai Emery's men up to fourth in the table, two points clear of Tottenham in fifth and eight clear of Manchester United in sixth.

Villa are into 10/111.91 to record a Top 4 Finish this term while Tottenham drifted out to 11/102.11. United can be backed at 5/16.00 ater they beat Luton Town 2-1 in Sunday's late game.

*odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 18 February

