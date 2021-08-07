Manchester United Season Preview: A chance to really challenge at the top

After a second-place finish, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's challengers have made some statement signings as they chase a first title in nearly a decade.

Pre-season results

United's first two friendlies brought a win and defeat against second-tier opposition, and the concession of three goals in eight minutes against QPR may be cause for concern. However, the games have provided an opportunity for fringe players such as Jesse Lingard and Facundo Pellistri to make an impact.

Both wide men spent the second half of last season away from Old Trafford. Lingard in particular caught the eye while helping West Ham crack the top six, and the England international has shown himself to be more than capable of contributing for his parent club in the past.

Andreas Pereira scored a stunning strike against Brentford, and will hope to stake a claim after spending last season out on loan. The Brazil international has spoken about what he can do, claiming it's up to the manager to use him where he's best and allow him to contribute to the team.

In a packed squad, one or more of the impressive pre-season performers may still be allowed to leave - especially given the summer recruitment (more on that later).

United have had two men in action at the Olympic Games, with Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly both representing Côte d'Ivoire in Japan, and the club may have to make do without them for at least the first couple of games of the season.

Transfer business

Few clubs can claim to have had a more impressive window, with the arrival of Jadon Sancho after a long time chasing the England man an obvious high point.

While the winger's 6.77 xG and 8.12 xA in last season's Bundesliga would be impressive for most players his age, his 2019/20 numbers were even better and explain why some believe he can improve again this term.

At the time of writing, the club also have an agreement in place for Raphaël Varane, who should provide some defensive solidity, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær describing the Frenchman as a "proven winner".

At the other end of the scale, former United academy man Tom Heaton has rejoined as backup to Dean Henderson and David De Gea, and another United academy man Paul McShane is back in as a player-coach, spending time with the under-23s.

As August progresses, more fringe players could yet follow the likes of Sergio Romero out of the exit door. Phil Jones is one of those linked with a move, and we could see a repeat of last season's rush of last-minute departures.

One man who is staying put is Edinson Cavani - the Uruguayan committed to another year in England after finishing last season strongly.

What the odds tell us

The Betfair Exchange makes United fourth-favourites for the title at 10.00, while they're 3.40 in the 'Winner without Manchester City' market.

A top four finish seems likely at 1.374/11, suggesting the days of sixth-place finishes in the post-Fergie era are behind the Red Devils, while they're 1.01 to end up in the top half - the same as the other members of last season's top four.

United are 500/1 to go down, based on Betfair Sportsbook odds - if you were wondering, the last time they suffered relegation from the top-flight, none of their current squad had been born and Ole Gunnar Solskjær was just one-year-old.