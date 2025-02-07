Jones Knows Notebook: How to profit from goal-shy Manchester United

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

Mainoo selection damming for Hojlund and Zirkzee

Ruben Amorim is a master of sending out subtle messages without revealing his true thoughts. That's been seen with Marcus Rashford, where his professionalism has been called into question by Amorim without the United boss giving a direct quote.

There has also been the constant lowering of expectations with soundbites in press conferences. And, then there was the clearest sign yet on Sunday with his team selection against Crystal Palace that he really doesn't rate either one of his strikers in Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee - who cost Manchester United almost £100m.

The sight of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo playing up front highlighted just how little faith Amorim has in both Hojlund and Zirkzee. You could say he was proven right too judging by the performances both players put in when called from the bench in the closing stages of that 2-0 defeat.

Yes, Mainoo wasn't exactly a success either after some bright early moments but Amorim has sent a big message out there to everyone associated with the club that Hojlund and Zirkzee aren't currently up to the task of leading the line for Manchester United.

Shocking goal stats open up betting avenues

There are numerous issues at United in this Amorim era that has seen him pick up just 14 points from 13 Premier League games. The wing-backs aren't creative enough, confidence is shot across the pitch and there is a lack of connection with a fanbase that are fed up.

United have now lost seven of their last 11 Premier League games and five of their last six games at Old Trafford. This is a club fumbling around in mid-table. And that's exactly what they are: bang average.

This Manchester United team don't score goals.

They have scored just 28 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season to a per 90 average of 1.17 - only Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton and Everton average less.

Attack, attack, attack, the home fans regularly chant. Those days are long gone based on some of the numbers United are putting up in terms of goalscoring. Sir Alex Ferguson must watch this team and roll his eyes.

A key issue stems from their inability to start games with any intent under Amorim. Slow starts are setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The only first-half goal they have scored in their last 14 games in all competitions was Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the defeat to Brighton and after going in level at the break against Palace it's now 16 matches since this team led after 45 minutes.

It's bringing about some fantastic betting opportunities to exploit - as listeners of the Football Only Bettor podcast know after yours truly tipped up United not scoring in the first half on Sunday at 10/111.91 with the Betfair Sportsbook. A bet that has now won in 13 of their last 14 matches at prices around that level.

There is absolutely no evidence on the table to veer away from this betting strategy ahead of their home fixture with lowly Leicester in the FA Cup on Friday. United have managed to find a way not to score in first halves against Southampton, Wolves, Viktoria Plzeň and Steaua Bucharest, so the Foxes should be capable of holding out.

And the best thing about of all this? We can get 15/82.88 on United scoring under 0.5 first half goal. Keep riding that train.

Recommended Bet Back Man Utd under 0.5 first half goals vs Leicester SBK 15/8

