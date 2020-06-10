Fantasy Premier League Tips: The best value midfielders for Project Restart

The Headline Pick: Bruno Fernandes (£8.6) - Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes took the Premier League by storm when he arrived in January and seems incredibly cheap given the returns we've seen from him so far. In five starts, he has bagged two goals and three assists, helping Manchester United to a much-needed upturn in form.

Manchester United are currently three points from fourth place and should be bolstered by return from injury for Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. It's exciting to consider how the Red Devils will set up from an attacking perspective, with a full complement of players.

There's hope that Bruno Fernandes will remain on penalties for the season remainder, especially given the dismal record of his team-mates. After facing Spurs in Gameweek 30+, the fixture schedule looks particularly kind for United.

Manchester United are now available to back at 17/10 to finish in the top four this season.

The Budget Pick: Jack Grealish (£6.4) - Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is constantly in the headlines and that didn't stop during lockdown, but it should be his football that does the talking in the next few weeks. If Aston Villa manage to beat the drop, Grealish will be at the heart of things.

He is the Villa captain and their main man. He dominates set pieces and has the ability to produce that moment of magic, having delivered seven goals and seven assists already this season. He's also on penalties.

The schedule is mixed, but he comes at a great price and there's plenty of potential, particularly for Double Gameweek 30+. John McGinn looks set to return, which could give Grealish more freedom to attack and create goals.

You can bet on Aston Villa to stay up this season at odds of 15/8.

The VAR Pick: Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6) - Manchester City

A double gameweek for Manchester City always creates a big buzz in the fantasy community and Kevin De Bruyne is always a reliable name in the frame. He has eight goals and eighteen fantasy assists this season, and will have Thierry Henry's assist record in his sights.

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but it was very interesting to see Kevin De Bruyne take a crucial spot-kick in the Champions League in February. The fact that he could be on penalties for City makes him an even more exciting fantasy option.

His ownership in Fantasy Premier League currently lies at 46% which is the highest in the entire game, and I'd expect that figure to only increase ahead of the restart. Manchester City face Arsenal and Burnley in Gameweek 30+.

The Sleeper Pick: Riyad Mahrez (£8.5) - Manchester City

While Kevin De Bruyne will be heavily backed for the restart, there are other value options in the Manchester City attack that ought to be considered. Riyad Mahrez is the third highest scoring fantasy option from Manchester City and shouldn't be overlooked.

Mahrez already has 17 attacking returns this season, seven goals and ten assists. Rotation is obviously a concern here, especially with their involvement still in the Champions League and FA Cup. Expect Mahrez to play some part in most games though, with the number of substitutions available.

The fixtures are mixed for the current Champions: they face Arsenal and Burnley in the double, before Chelsea and Liverpool. Beyond that though, it's a kind run between Gameweek 33+ and Gameweek 38+. It could be a worthwhile strategy owning a couple of these Manchester City attackers.

The Wildcard Pick: Adama Traore (£5.7) - Wolves

Adama Traore has been one of the surprise packages this season, with his value obvious given the offensive calibre of the side he plays for and his attacking outfit. He has four goals and seven assists already this season.

His season has been hampered by issues with a shoulder injury, meaning his minutes in February were quite sporadic. We can be hopeful that those problems have now stabilised.

Wolves have a very kind fixture schedule and are well accustomed to playing two games a week, given their relentless involvement in the Europa League this season. He's the best midfield option under £6.0 million, if he can stay fit for these final few weeks.

Wolves are 8/1 to finish in the top four.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code dda1h8. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.