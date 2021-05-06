Fantasy Premier League Tips: Good things come in threes

The Headline Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H), Liverpool (H)

Given Wednesday's announcement that Manchester United and Liverpool would have their fixture rescheduled into FPL GW35, there can only be one headline pick, and that is of course, Bruno Fernandes.

Triple gameweeks are extremely rare in fantasy football land, so forgive me for being quite excited by the prospect.

Admittedly, given that United's three matches fall in a five day period, I very much doubt that the Portuguese midfielder will start all three of them - especially as they face Roma this Thursday. Given that they are already 6-2 up in that tie though, there is every chance that Solskjaer will leave him on the bench in Rome.

I don't really need to go into Fernandes' credentials - he is the top points scorer in the game - and while he has only delivered 15 points across his last five appearances, he has been in goalscoring form in the Europa League.

The Budget Pick: Ollie Watkins - Man United (H), Everton (H)

Pound for pound, Ollie Watkins is one of the best value players in the FPL game, and at £6.5m, his value has only increased by £0.5m since the beginning of the season.

The former Brentford man has delivered returns in his last five matches - three goals and two assists - and he was awarded six bonus points too.

Injury aside, he will definitely start both of his team's fixtures, and his output hasn't been hindered by the injury to Jack Grealish.

Watkins is 15/2 to open the scoring against United.

The VAR Pick: Jamie Vardy - Newcastle (H), Manchester United (H)

Jamie Vardy hasn't had much love lately, which is understandable given that he's been hugely outscored by his much cheaper strike-partner, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Only a fool would write off last season's golden boot winner though, and he still retains the penalty duties for the team that have been awarded the most spot kicks this term.

Home fixtures against Newcastle and possibly a tired Man United are both appetising, and I can't imagine that Brendan Rodgers will rest him as a top four place isn't secured yet.

The Sleeper Pick: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - West Ham (A), Aston Villa (A)

Another striker with a double gameweek now, and while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ownership is still at 27.9%, I think he is a sleeper pick as that percentage has declined week on week for the last four weeks.

He has 15 goals to his name this season, but 13 of those came in the first 23 weeks. Since then he has started seven and netted just twice, but one of those came last time against Villa, and Everton are much better on the road.

Away from Goodison the Toffees have won 10 of 16 - scoring 22 goals in the process.

Everton can be backed at 2/1 to win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Wildcard Pick: Paul Pogba - Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H), Liverpool (H)

It would seem foolish not to have two players from Man United this week, so my wildcard pick is Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has definitely been playing well since his return from injury, providing assists against Brighton, Spurs and Burnley. He was only on the bench at Elland Road, but there is every chance he will start at least two of the three games this week.

There is no doubt that Pogba is explosive, and he's capable of some virtuoso performances. Hopefully one of those will come against at least one of Aston Villa, Leicester and Liverpool.

A double of United to beat both Villa and Leicester is a shade over 5/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook

