Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five form players for Gameweek 3

The Headline Pick: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Brighton (A)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has begun another Premier League season on a hot streak and it's clear that he is the main man in this Everton attack under Rafa Benitez. The entire team is set up to get good balls into the box for him to convert and that strategy is working well so far.

Calvert-Lewin has two goals in two games and the underlying statistics demonstrate that those figures are sustainable. He's top for shots on target this season with six, and shots in the box with nine. Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend are providing him with excellent service.

We now know that he's also on penalties, which further strengthens his appeal, having converted from the spot last weekend against Leeds United. Opponents Brighton look vulnerable aerially, having conceded eight shots from headers already this campaign.

Calvert-Lewin is available to back at 11/5 to score against Brighton this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Michail Antonio - Crystal Palace (H)

Michail Antonio looks set to increase by the maximum amount of £0.3 million this week, so he won't stay a bargain for much longer, but he's been incredible value so far this season. He's the highest scoring player in the game by some margin with three goals and three assists, despite missing a penalty.

Antonio is also posting excellent underlying statistics. He's top for shots, with 11 and nobody can get close to his five big chances. There's still the allure of penalties too, despite that miss in Gameweek 1, from West Ham's new all-time Premier League top goalscorer.

West Ham are the form team right now and their upcoming fixtures are attractive too, with Crystal Palace and Southampton up next. They do have the distraction of Europa League football this season though, which commences after the International Break.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Wolves (A)

Bruno Fernandes frustrated in Gameweek 2, having set such high expectations in Gameweek 1, but remains an excellent fantasy pick over the next few weeks. He's still the joint-top goalscorer so far this season and ultimately carries some assist potential too.

Fernandes is among the leading midfielders for goal threat across the opening two games, with four shots in the box and two big chances. Last season he had a better tally of goals and assists on the road than on home turf. We are still waiting for United's new signing Raphael Varane to come into the team to shore up the defence.

United are consistently penalty kings in the Premier League, and are due a penalty having not been awarded a spot-kick in their opening two games. Fernandes has an excellent conversion rate from 12 yards. Wolves have already conceded a penalty this season.

You can back VAR and bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Wolves at odds of 7/2.

The Sleeper Pick: Jamie Vardy - Norwich (A)

Leicester have had a mixed start to the season, with some unconvincing performances, and will need a reaction in Gameweek 3 after suffering a heavy defeat with 10 men against West Ham on Monday. As the talisman of the team, Jamie Vardy will be relied upon in this game.

There's not much to see from Vardy's underlying statistics, although he rarely needs any form to find his scoring boots. He has one goal already, having had six shots in his opening two games. He's on penalties, which is always a useful source of points.

The fixture could not be much better, with a trip to Carrow Road against a Norwich side who are already struggling defensively. They've conceded a league high eight goals already, from just six big chances against them and have allowed 12 shots on their goal.

The Wildcard Pick: Heung-Min Son - Watford (H)

The wildcard pick this week goes to Heung-Min Son, who should be one of the standout captain picks for this weekend. There are a few concerns around his fitness though, after picking up a knock in the warm-up against Wolves last weekend and an early substitution.

Son has had seven shots on goal in his opening two fixtures, but unfortunately Dele Alli appears to be above him in the penalty taker pecking order. Son has a great record against Watford, with five goals and one assist in nine appearances in the Premier League.

Son has already opened his Premier League campaign with a goal and Spurs could be bolstered by the return of Harry Kane to the starting lineup in this game. A home fixture against a promoted team should present goals for Spurs. Watford have conceded four this season.

Back Son to score against Watford at 10/11 in Gameweek 3.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code nv8ng6 or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.