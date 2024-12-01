Chelsea v Aston Villa: 13/2 Nicolas Jackson to feast on leaky Villa defence

Only Liverpool are in better form than Chelsea

Villa have conceded 31 goals in their last 17 PL games

Jackson has scored 11 in his last 17 PL games

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Sunday December 1, 13:30

Live on Sky Sports

A pointless trip for Villa?

This should be fun - and a great betting heat for punters as action should be expected.

That could come in the shape of goals as Chelsea have kept only two clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League games whilst Aston Villa have kept only one in their last 17 league outings or maybe in the cards and fouls department. Chelsea's games in the Premier League are averaging 7.1 total cards per 90 and Villa aren't far behind on 5.63.

Those that like to construct Bet Builders using goals, shots, fouls and cards should be in their element.

I'd certainly advise sticking a Chelsea win into the mix at 7/101.70 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

Villa's defence is becoming a serious worry for Unai Emery in the Premier League - and he knows it. He was very blunt and spiky in post-match media duties after their draw with Crystal Palace draw when asked about how he plans to fix the current issues, especially defensively.

Villa have now conceded a whopping 31 goals in their last 17 Premier League games to a per game average of 1.82. Only Wolves and West Ham have conceded more goals in that time.

That inability to stem the flow of goals is making it difficult for Villa to pick up points and they've only taken seven in their last seven matches. It's got them 16th in the form table over that time. Meanwhile, only Liverpool have won more points than Chelsea since the start of May, winning 11 of their last 17.

Jackson no longer an outcast

Nicolas Jackson possesses the perfect direct style to trouble Aston Villa's defenders.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace showed exactly how to expose Unai Emery's team and that is by getting the ball forward quickly to your forward players. Ismaila Sarr and Jean Phillipe Mateta ran the Villa defence ragged in one-on-one duels and in behind the high-line.

Jackson carries the same traits. He's quick, he's powerful and in his current form, he's very clinical in front of goal. Chelsea's top scorer has netted 11 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances - an impressive improvement after scoring just 10 goals in his first 30 games.

Since May, only Erling Haaland (18) has scored more league goals than Jackson.

The opposition centre forward has a fantastic record of scoring against Villa this season, too.

Sarr, Darwin Nunez, Dominic Solanke (2), Evanilson, Raul Jiminez, Liam Delap (2), Mathues Cunha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all found the net in recent weeks against Villa, meaning 11 of the 15 goals they've conceded have come from the opposition centre-forward.

In a game I'm expecting Chelsea to dominate and win, it's Jackson's first goalscorer price that stands out at 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He's scored first in five Premier League games this season - only Chris Wood has scored more openers (6) - meaning he's been landing huge profits for followers of his work in the first goalscorer market.